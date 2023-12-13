Startup profile: Sustainability Unlocked

The startup's revenues rocketed by over 300% in 2022 and it expects a similar rate in 2023 amid rising demand for education.

Most large organisations have made net zero pledges, but are lacking internal skills to achieve them.

Sustainability Unlocked is a business-to-business company helping organisations build new staff capabilities in sustainability.

Sustainability Unlocked’s parent company is xUnlocked, which was founded in London in 2017 by Henry White and Robert Ellison. It raised a Series A £5 million investment from BPP Education Group in November 2023, taking the total funding to £9.7 million.

What problem are you solving?

Most large organisations have made net zero or carbon reduction pledges, and have committed to transitioning to a more sustainable business model. While this is a strategic priority, many are finding that the skills that exist inside the organisation today do not yet match what is required to deliver. There is a ‘war for talent’ amongst specialist sustainability professionals and consultant spend is rising.

According to Bain & Company, 75% of business leaders believe they have not embedded sustainability well into their business. In the same survey, 63% of respondents said different skills and behaviours will be needed to meet ESG ambitions.

“The most forward thinking companies are finding a formula for embedding sustainability skills in the talent they already have,” says White.

“Conventional corporate learning systems are generic and not built to address the specific business capability needs that arise from the sustainable transition. We’re a young company addressing this specific need, and we’re not afraid to do things differently.”

Some of its clients include Santander (LSE:BNC), The London Stock Exchange (LSE:LSEG), GSK (LSE:GSK) and Svenska Handelsbanken (STO:SHBA).

Teaching new skills on the screen

Sustainability Unlocked claims to be the world’s first video education platform focused solely on sustainability.

The content is delivered by experts including Nobel Prize laureate and IPCC report lead author Kevin Trenberth; Sir Ronald Cohen, the so-called father of impact investing; and Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England and UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance.

Customers can curate a learning plan individual to employees’ needs at whatever level, from C-suite to interns. The platform can take any professional from zero understanding to genuine expertise, with customised topics relevant to their specific industry.

The topics include climate and biodiversity, corporate governance, ESG financial markets, net zero innovation, sector transition, social responsibility, the sustainable workplace, and reporting and disclosure.

Customers can keep track of their learning progress, engage with video hotspots and learning check-ins, and gain CPD and CPE credits to maintain professional accreditation.

What are your biggest challenges?

“Obviously the subject matter of sustainability is an intrinsically big challenge given that it is so broad, so deep, and in a state of constant evolution. The other challenges we face on our scaling journey are the same as those usually faced by a disruptive technology solution,” says White.

“This is the evolution whereby we broaden our appeal from early adopting customers (the trailblazing clients, of which there are very many), to a position where we appeal to a completely mainstream audience, globally.”

Future plans

Sustainability Unlocked is on a growth trajectory; its revenues rocketed by over 300% in 2022 and it expects a similar rate in 2023.

The company has partnered with Santander to educate around half a million members of the public in the UK on topics including sustainability. The project will roll out in 2024. The startup also works with external organisations in the world of corporate education such as BPP Group, Duke CE, The Access Group, Cornerstone and Degreed.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our business model. We have our network of a hundred industry experts with whom we co-create our content… it is how we make sure our content is genuinely expert, and always up to date,” says White.

Whom do you consider your greatest competition?

White comments: “The field of on-demand sustainability education is still relatively nascent so the greatest competition is the internal initiatives that are taking place at our target customer organisations. Having said this, the champions for the internal initiatives also happen to be our greatest source of support! We have an opportunity to be the market leader in this space, given our early mover advantage.”