Disruptive Technology: UpCircle Beauty

UpCircle Beauty transforms ingredients that would otherwise be discarded into natural, organic beauty products.

UpCircle Beauty was founded in 2016 by siblings Anna and William Brightman in London, UK. It has completed two rounds of investment and is currently in its growth stage.

The brand is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and is Soil Association and COSMOS Organic certified, meaning its ingredients are grown responsibly and promote soil fertility. It is also certified plastic-negative (it helps to remove more ocean-bound plastic than it creates as a business), vegan, palm oil-free, uses 100% recyclable packaging and has B Corp status. It is stocked in household retailers including Holland & Barrett, Ocado (LSE:OCDO), The Fragrance Shop, Sephora, Look Fantastic, Superdrug, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Whole Foods US, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

The beauty of circularity

One-third of all food in the UK is wasted, yet nearly one-third of people have a skincare routine, which inspired the co-founders to make sustainable skincare products from ingredients that would otherwise be discarded.

“We’re all about preventing skin loving ingredients from going to waste – circularity sits at the heart of what we do – we even named ourselves after it! UpCircle also hints at ‘upcycling’, the process of making something better from things that already exist,” says Anna. “Our ultimate mission is to leave the world better than we found it by transforming ingredients that would otherwise be discarded into natural, organic beauty products – better for you, better for the world.”

The siblings came up with the idea after discovering that more than 500,000 tonnes of coffee grounds that are consumed each year in the UK alone are sent to landfills, where they produce methane. They decided to start collecting coffee grounds from cafes across London and transforming them into skincare products. Since then, they have expanded and now upcycle more than 50 by-product ingredients. The company has also established a ‘Return, Refill, Reuse’ scheme, which has led to the refill of 65,000 pieces of packaging.

How does upcycling work?

Upcycling is the process of reusing discarded items to make a product of higher value. UpCircle intercepts ingredients that have already been ‘used’ by other industries, but still retain beauty-related benefits.

It upcycles over 50 different by-product ingredients from varied industries, including argan, tea, juice, date, olive and wood to be turned into perfume, haircare and skincare formulations. They are grown organically in the climates that suit the plants best and harvested seasonally.

The extracts, waters and powders are obtained without flash distillation nor microwaves but are the result of only natural processes. Moreover, every ingredient being upcycled prevents the release of greenhouse gases through decomposition. For example, the 450 tonnes of coffee that the company upcycled into scrubs and serum would’ve otherwise released an equivalent of 54 tonnes of CO2.

“Our other upcycled ingredients, like raspberry seed oil, are harvested seasonally and transported only via low carbon methods to our manufacturers in the UK where all our products are handmade – a low energy method of production,” adds Anna. “By utilising by-product ingredients not only do we capture carbon and decrease food waste, we also give farmers globally a new stream of income. For example, the argan shell powder that we upcycle into our moisturiser is sourced from women’s cooperatives in Morocco, the growers previously discarded the shells.”

Why have upcycled ingredients grown in popularity?

Previously, beauty brands just needed to make great products but consumers are now demanding more. They must prove there’s a reason for their existence, one that contributes positively to the environment, society, or the individual.

“We’re already there, but it’s time to make circular beauty mainstream! People often believe that a brand’s focus on environmental concerns means that they’re less focused on their product performance and efficacy. Beauty products can be both good for the environment AND good for your skin,” says Anna.

“The beauty industry can, and needs to, be better. Asking people to embrace upcycled ingredients in their routine is not an easy task, but if we can provide competitively priced, high performing products from upcycled ingredients then we are demonstrating that the beauty industry can become a lot less wasteful – it is an innovative approach and a fresh perspective. But, all of this effort is futile if the industry is not willing to open its arms to what-would-be waste ingredients.”

According to Anna, the company’s rapid growth suggests that consumers are ready for a forward-thinking ethos. Indeed, UpCircle sells hundreds of thousands of products per year in over 45 different countries, with a best seller being snapped up every 90 seconds. The company has over 25,000 five-star reviews and a cult following called ‘UpCirclers’.

How are you disrupting your market?

The company’s target market are beauty lovers, sustainability enthusiasts, and conscious consumers. It is a unisex brand that caters to all age groups, demographics, and skin types. At the start of 2023, it introduced a pricing freeze after internal research found that one in five people in the UK are worried about being able to afford skincare products due to the cost of living crisis, and one-third has sacrificed or has considered sacrificing their ethics and values when buying skincare.

“We are disrupting the market by offering high-performance, sustainable beauty, without compromise. Sustainable products often cost more, but we’re changing that. Our skincare range all falls under £30, with our most expensive product sitting at £27.49. Our Refill Scheme offers a freepost label and a 20% discount vs RRP,” says Anna.

What are your biggest challenges?

“Because of our circular economy ethos, we rely on the functioning of other industries to get the ingredients that we reuse. During Covid, having coffee shops shut for months presented supply chain issues for us, but we managed to come out the other side standing strong,” Anna explains.

Another big challenge or limitation in developing upcycled products is certification. The company has been certified by Soil Association and COSMOS from the start, but some of its individual products currently cannot be certified, as the percentage of upcycled ingredients is well above 50%.

“This means that despite being unparalleled in terms of our sustainability credentials, we are not eligible for certification. Soil Association acknowledges that they may need to rethink their approach to reflect this shift towards a more circular approach. This is a good example of the open-mindedness of the industry to accommodate the use of upcycled ingredients,” Anna continues.

“Being a disruptor brand means that the path that you forge will always be bumpy. More often than not, we’re the first beauty brand to be working with upcycled ingredients at scale – so we’ve had to figure out our supply chain, manufacturing and general operational hurdles ourselves.”

Looking ahead

UpCircle has recently opened warehouses in Ireland and the US to keep prices low and decrease transportation miles, supporting the company in achieving net zero carbon within the next three years.

Moreover, it has a book launched earmarked in 2024 and has run multiple out-of-home marketing campaigns. On the topic of advertising, UpCircle has been selected as a finalist for the Sky Zero Footprint Fund – a £2 million fund that uses the power of TV ads to support campaigns that drive behaviour change for a more sustainable world.

In 2024, UpCircle will be looking at product-specific, impactful collaborations, such as a percentage of each sale of a certain product would go toward a linked charity.

“We are also looking at more in-person activations and collaborations with other like-minded brands to create ‘marketing moments’ or guerrilla marketing, that will drive interest and generate widespread press to help put UpCircle on the map and define us as a brand to watch,” notes Anna.