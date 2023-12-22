Startup profile: MiMARK Diagnostics

WomEC is now in the last stage of prototyping and will move to the verification and validation stages using the cash raised so far.

Its first product, WomEC, is a test for endometrial cancer diagnosis, utilising novel protein biomarkers for minimally invasive, rapid, and precise detection.

MiMARK Diagnostics' primary focus is transforming gynaecological diagnostics by dismantling existing barriers that do not allow people to receive a fast, accurate, and accessible diagnosis.

MiMARK Diagnostics is a women-led spin-off that intends to reshape gynaecological diagnostics and empower women’s health worldwide.

MiMARK Diagnostics was founded in January 2021 by Marina Rigau, Eva Colás and Antonio Gil at its mother institution, Vall Hebrón Institute of Research (VHIR) in Barcelona, Spain.

The company has so far raised €7 million from investors and programmes including IT Health Wild Card, Industrial PhD, NEOTEC mujeres, RETOS Colaboración, the EIC Accelerator Program, Proyectos Colaboración Público-Privada 2022, Nara Health Capital, Innvierte Science Tech Clave InnoHealth FCR, Namarel Ventues, WA4STEAM, Innvierte – CDTI, and Inveready Canterbury Scientific.

The problem: painful, complex, and inaccurate endometrial cancer diagnosis

MiMark’s work and purpose are to reshape gynaecological diagnostics. Its first objective is to provide a novel diagnostic solution that will revolutionise the diagnosis of endometrial cancer (EC), the first and most common gynaecological cancer in developed countries.

EC diagnosis is performed on people presenting with abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), which affects an estimated 50 million post-menopausal people worldwide and 11 million post-menopausal people in the EU and US yearly. Of them, 5-10% have EC.

All of them will undergo a multistep-inaccurate diagnostic process based on a subjective pathological examination of a minimally invasive endometrial biopsy (pipelle biopsy). This procedure fails to provide a diagnosis in 31% of cases, which then requires invasive testing in the form of hysteroscopy.

MiMARK is trying to shorten and simplify the process, which currently involves waiting time for testing and receiving conclusive results, significant costs – operating room, equipment, consultation time – and an emotional and physical challenge for people in an already stressful situation, as they have to go through a second, more painful procedure.

What is the product and how does it work?

WomEC is an advanced immunoassay for minimally invasive, fast, and precise EC detection. It is an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device based on a novel panel of protein biomarkers that are quantified in the soluble fraction of minimally invasive pipelle biopsy specimens. It uses two algorithms (diagnostic and prognostic) that provide 99% sensitivity, 79% specificity, 97% negative predictive value -NPV, and 87% positive predictive value, -PPV.

The device can replace both the biopsy and the hysteroscopy in one go and provides conclusive results in two to four days instead of two months, which is the current lead time for diagnosis.

“Overall, WomEC, will limit the need for additional invasive procedures, and lead to an improved quality of life for all women undergoing an EC diagnostic process. Ultimately this will result in reduced morbidity, increased life expectancy, and reduced healthcare costs,” says Rigau.

“The mission of the company is to pioneer women’s gynecological diagnosis by dismantling existing barriers that do not allow women to receive a fast, accurate, and accessible diagnosis.”

Now at technology readiness level 5 (TRL5), WomEC is now in the last stage of prototyping and will move to the verification and validation stages using the cash raised so far.

A global market

WomEC targets a global market comprising approximately 50 million people who undergo EC diagnostic procedures annually, which is valued at €3.7 billion.

“It is the beginning of a new era of bringing gynecological fluid as the ‘new blood; for gynecological testing,” notes Rigau.

“The analysis of gynecological fluid can provide invaluable information not just for the diagnostics of endometrial cancer, but it can also be used for the diagnosis of other gynecological cancers, such as ovarian cancer or other diseases, such as endometriosis. Progress in this field will be exponential thanks to the introduction of this new fluid as a liquid biopsy in gynecology.”

What are your b iggest challenges?

According to Rigau, a major challenge is finding specialised talent willing to join the project and raising capital to support its expansion and ongoing development.

The most significant challenge, however, is launching WomEC into the market and expanding the company’s portfolio. Rigau adds: “This involves clinically validating the product, ensuring market acceptance, and meeting regulatory and quality requirements.”

MiMARK is also searching for strategic partners for automation and market entry. “We are actively seeking expert partners in various areas, such as Bupa, to address each critical aspect with specialized knowledge,” she notes.

Looking ahead

The next major milestone for MiMARK is achieving successful clinical validation and obtaining regulatory approvals for WomEC, paving the way for market entry and commercialisation. It is seeking collaborations with hospitals for the clinical validation of WomEC, as well as companies or research interested in gynaecological diagnostics to expand its product portfolio to other diseases, such as endometriosis or ovarian cancer.

By strategically establishing non-exclusive licensees with multinational diagnostic manufacturers, the company is hoping to set a highly scalable market entry strategy. manufacturers. It expects to establish at least four licensees from 2024 to 2026.

“Ideally, we are targeting companies that specialize in women’s health and possess a substantial installed base of immunoassay instrument platforms, particularly in the clinical laboratories of our initial target regions, the US and EU,” explains Rigau. “Our strategy aims to leverage partnerships with these manufacturers to implement the WomEC test within their existing infrastructure. The goal is not only to maximize impact but also to ensure widespread accessibility to the WomEC test for a substantial number of women.”

MiMARK expects to have the first license in place at the end of 2024, and launch the product after automation. The objective is that WomEC becomes the standard of care by 2028 in the EU and the US.

What’s your greatest competition?

Rigau explains: “While the primary competitor to WomEC would appear to be TVUS and pipelle biopsy, the initial market entry strategy for WomEC will be to position as complementary to the cytopathological examination of a pipelle biopsy specimen, while still providing patient, clinical, and economic value through the reduction of hysteroscopies performed.”

Other tests are currently commercialised as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) or are in development for the diagnosis of EC. MiMARK has identified three marketed products: GynEC®-DX, Mpap®test and WiD-qEC.

According to Rigau, GynEC®-DX is only marketed in Spain and provides 81% sensitivity, representing a high percentage of false negatives; Mpap®test is marketed and approved only in Taiwan and is based on a complex and expensive methodology; and WiD-qEC is being marketed in Austria and is also based on intricate and expensive technologies.

Another product under development, ADXGYNAETM from Arquer Diagnostics, could become a direct competitor to WomEC.