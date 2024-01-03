Startup profile: Cocuus

The global alternative proteins market is projected to grow exponentially to a value of at least $290 billion by 2035, with market penetration rising from the current 2% to 10-22%.

Food production will have to increase by 70% and meat production by more than 200 million tons to feed an estimated 9.1 billion people by 2050.

Cocuus is developing the next generation of 3D printing technology needed to produce at an industrial scale.

Cocuus specialises in 3D-printed foods and says it is the first to commercialise alternative protein-based food produced with this technology at an industrial scale.

Cocuus was founded in 2017 in Pamplona, Spain, by Patxi Larumbe and Daniel Rico. It has raised total funding of €8.9 million to date comprising equity funding, R&D grants and other financing.

Printing the food of tomorrow

As the world’s population grows, we cannot rely on animal proteins to feed everyone sustainably, as they come with lofty social, environmental, health and ethical consequences. The food system as we know needs to change to ensure a prosperous future for our society, and alternative proteins play a key role in ensuring food security for decades to come.

Cocuus has developed new technology enabling industrial-scale production of plant-based meat alternatives that mimic the taste and texture of animal meat. It is also developing new solutions based on 3D printing technology to upgrade and enhance surplus meat products.

The company includes two divisions: food engineering and research. Their products and services include research and development of new plant-based and meat-based foods, and development, installation and startup of the engineering and software for large-scale food manufacturing.

After six years of research and development activity, Cocuus has developed innovative 3D bio-printing technology that it claims outscales other technologies available in the market. According to the company, this “will allow for much broader access to food products based on alternative protein sources, at a lower price and superior quality to what is already available”.

“We are open to partnering with brands and food retailers globally whose customers demand increasingly sophisticated and tasty food products based on sustainable protein sources,” it adds.

In October 2023, in partnership with fellow Spanish startup Foodys, Cocuus began selling its 3D-printed plant-based bacon in 400 Carrefour stores in Spain. The following month it released plant-based Foie.

What’s the target market?

Cocuus is targeting the global market for alternative protein and upgraded meat products.

Within that projection, plant-based alternatives with similar taste and texture should already reach cost parity with animal proteins in the EU and the US markets by 2023, becoming progressively cheaper over the next decade.

Looking ahead

According to Cocuus, it is difficult to provide a detailed timeline for its scaling-up plans, but it is already producing at scale from one industrial facility, which can be replicated elsewhere.

Its next goal is to implement its proprietary 3D printing technology for new applications within the meat industry, an initiative it will reveal more about in the near future.

In December 2023, in occasion of the launch of Eatable Adventures’ report The State of Foodtech in Spain 2023, managing partner Mila Valcárcel said: ““In the year 2023, the Spanish Foodtech ecosystem has overcome critical challenges, facing the repercussions of the global economic crisis. Despite the slight slowdown in total investment, this period has marked a crucial milestone for the sector.”

“We have not only witnessed the resilience of our ecosystem but also the consolidation and market launch of disruptive technologies, as has been the case of the arrival to the Retail channel of the first 3D bio-printed vegetable bacon by Cocuus and Foody’s. This achievement highlights the technological robustness of Spain, reaffirming its prominent position in the international Foodtech field.”