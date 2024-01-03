Startup profile: Cocuus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: Cocuus

By Giulia Bottaro
3 January 2024, 07:21 Updated: 3 January 2024, 09:14

Cocuus specialises in 3D-printed foods and says it is the first to commercialise alternative protein-based food produced with this technology at an industrial scale.

Cocuus was founded in 2017 in Pamplona, Spain, by Patxi Larumbe and Daniel Rico. It has raised total funding of €8.9 million to date comprising equity funding, R&D grants and other financing.

Printing the food of tomorrow

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, food production will have to increase by 70% and meat production by more than 200 million tons to feed an estimated 9.1 billion people by 2050.

As the world’s population grows, we cannot rely on animal proteins to feed everyone sustainably, as they come with lofty social, environmental, health and ethical consequences. The food system as we know needs to change to ensure a prosperous future for our society, and alternative proteins play a key role in ensuring food security for decades to come.

Cocuus has developed new technology enabling industrial-scale production of plant-based meat alternatives that mimic the taste and texture of animal meat. It is also developing new solutions based on 3D printing technology to upgrade and enhance surplus meat products.

The company includes two divisions: food engineering and research. Their products and services include research and development of new plant-based and meat-based foods, and development, installation and startup of the engineering and software for large-scale food manufacturing.

After six years of research and development activity, Cocuus has developed innovative 3D bio-printing technology that it claims outscales other technologies available in the market. According to the company, this “will allow for much broader access to food products based on alternative protein sources, at a lower price and superior quality to what is already available”.

“We are open to partnering with brands and food retailers globally whose customers demand increasingly sophisticated and tasty food products based on sustainable protein sources,” it adds.

In October 2023, in partnership with fellow Spanish startup Foodys, Cocuus began selling its 3D-printed plant-based bacon in 400 Carrefour stores in Spain. The following month it released plant-based Foie.

What’s the target market?

Cocuus is targeting the global market for alternative protein and upgraded meat products.

The global alternative proteins market is projected to grow exponentially to a value of at least $290 billion by 2035, with market penetration rising from the current 2% to 10-22%, according to joint research by Boston Consulting Group and Blue Horizon Corporation. Within that projection, plant-based alternatives with similar taste and texture should already reach cost parity with animal proteins in the EU and the US markets by 2023, becoming progressively cheaper over the next decade.

Looking ahead

According to Cocuus, it is difficult to provide a detailed timeline for its scaling-up plans, but it is already producing at scale from one industrial facility, which can be replicated elsewhere.

Its next goal is to implement its proprietary 3D printing technology for new applications within the meat industry, an initiative it will reveal more about in the near future.

In December 2023, in occasion of the launch of Eatable Adventures’ report The State of Foodtech in Spain 2023, managing partner Mila Valcárcel said: ““In the year 2023, the Spanish Foodtech ecosystem has overcome critical challenges, facing the repercussions of the global economic crisis. Despite the slight slowdown in total investment, this period has marked a crucial milestone for the sector.”

“We have not only witnessed the resilience of our ecosystem but also the consolidation and market launch of disruptive technologies, as has been the case of the arrival to the Retail channel of the first 3D bio-printed vegetable bacon by Cocuus and Foody’s. This achievement highlights the technological robustness of Spain, reaffirming its prominent position in the international Foodtech field.”

