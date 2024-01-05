Startup profile: UniSCool

Companies such as MediaCloud and Intel have already signed an agreement to perform a pilot test, and Wallbox and Cisco have expressed interest in doing the same.

UniSCool seeks to revolutionise cooling with a new intelligent liquid cooling system for microelectronic systems.

UniSCool was founded in Lleida, Spain, in February 2022 by Ramón Jiménez Serrano, Montse Vilarrubi, Jérôme Barrau, and Luc G. Fréchette. So far, it has raised €100,000 from investors, €425,000 from grants and €25,000 for different awards.

Addressing the cooling challenge

UniSCool has patented an intelligent, self-adaptative and high-performance liquid cooling solution for advanced electronic devices and systems. It is designed for data centres, semiconductors manufacturers, medical devices, electric vehicle manufacturers, and power electronics device manufacturers.

For example, one of the major challenges for data centres is providing the power capacity and satisfying the cooling demand. Data centres account for about 3% of the world’s electricity supply, a figure expected to reach more than 20% by 2030. A significant part of this consumption, up to 40%, is due to their cooling system.

UniSCool says it can save up to 70% of such cooling system consumption in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. If all data centres implemented it, the startup calculated that they would save 40 TWh per year, which is equivalent to Portugal’s electricity consumption, 175 million tons of CO2 per year, which is greater than what is being absorbed by 1% of global forest cover, and save 20% raw material extraction for microchips. It would also increase the lifetime and reliability of the data centres themselves by 20%, according to the startup.

“Our goal… is to provide the first global, intelligent and cost-effective direct-to-chip cooling solution for data centers. This is a field where there are few companies doing research globally, and where we are ahead of the state of the art with a proprietary technology,” says Jiménez Serrano.

“We seek to revolutionize current cooling systems through a new intelligent liquid cooling system for microelectronic systems. This is a liquid cooling technology based on an adaptive heat sink, which includes a series of thermally activated fins capable of efficiently adapting local heat removal to varying heat fluxes. In other words, the thermally activated fins adapt the thermal resistance according to the local temperature of the equipment, obtaining greater cooling efficiency.”

What is the product and how does it work?

UniSCool says it has created the first global liquid cooling solution: direct-to-chip, smart and cost-effective, based on a self-adaptive heat sink, which includes a series of thermally activated fins able to regulate, in a highly efficient way, the local heat removal due to variable heat fluxes. In other words, the thermally activated fins adapt the thermal resistance according to the local temperature of the equipment, resulting in higher cooling efficiency.

According to UniSCool, its system can adapt to changing conditions in time and space. Heat transfer is improved at all times and additional pressure drops in the fluid channel are reduced, resulting in adjusted pumping powers sized for the changing conditions.

“Compared to the state of the art, at UniSCool we propose to revolutionize the current cooling systems through a new patented and highly innovative liquid cooling system, based on a self-adaptive heat sink, which includes a series of thermally activated fins capable of efficiently adapting the local heat extraction to variable heat flows, as shown in the figure,” says Jiménez Serrano.

“In this way, the fins rise with increasing temperature to perturb the fluid and reduce the local thermal resistance, providing high temperature uniformity to the device regardless of the heat flux. Conversely, when the temperature decreases, the fins are held in a flat position to minimize pumping power.”

“These fins are based on bimorph structures based on shape memory materials, which deform according to their own temperature, without the need for external sensors or actuators. The self-adaptive movement of the fins with temperature is based on the shape memory effect (SME) phenomenon in which a material recovers its original size and shape when heated above a certain characteristic transformation temperature.”

What’s the target market?

According to Nectmsc market research, the global market for cooling data centres was valued at $11.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 13.8%, to reach $42.6 billion by 2030. The introduction of 4G and 5G networks, along with massive growth in data generation and processing, are fuelling demand for data centres, in turn generating a high demand for cooling solutions to keep the temperature under control. Since most data centres operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the processing equipment must be cooled to avoid overheating, which could damage the equipment in addition to causing power outages.

According to UniSCool, analysing the market by country, the US is expected to have the largest market share due to the presence of a more developed infrastructure, being next to Canada with the largest number of data centres, and faster adoption of new technologies in this region. In addition, US companies are focusing on the implementation of environmentally friendly and cost-effective forms of cooling solutions, which will allow us to access these markets more easily. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show rapid and steady growth in market share within the forecast period due to the growing number of smartphones and laptops in the region, which generate large amounts of data and, therefore, increase the demand for data centres as well as cooling solutions for them.

In addition, countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as India and China are focusing on data localisation, forcing IT companies to store all data collected in a particular country within their national borders.

“However, despite the great need shown by the market and its high growth, it is still a nascent, fragmented market with no major Big Players grabbing large shares. This is mainly due to the long research times, more than 3 years in most cases, the high cost of developing the technology and the lack of qualified personnel,” adds Jiménez Serrano.

Ultimately, the startup has calculated a total available market of $11.9 billion across the combined market of the American, European and Asian regions.

Looking ahead

UniSCool is working on convincing data centres owners and users, as well as semiconductor manufacturers, to try its product. Once it has implemented its solution in a data centre, it expects to see its technology more widely appreciated and estimates a successful scale-up in one to two years.

Companies such as MediaCloud and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have already signed an agreement to perform a pilot test, and Wallbox and Cisco have expressed interest in doing the same.