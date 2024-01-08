Startup profile: FERNRIDE

FERNRIDE'S technology allows trucks to operate more autonomously first in container terminals in ports and other logistics use cases, with plans to eventually roll out autonomous trucks on public roads.

A spin-out from the Technical University of Munich, FERNRIDE was formed in 2019 by Hendrik Kramer, Dr Maximilian Fisser, and Jean-Michael Georg.

The company has raised $60 million to date, including a Series A round of $50 million in September 2023. Investors include Germany’s Deep Tech and Climate Fonds (DTCF), Munich Re Ventures, Bayern Kapital, Klaus Kleinfeld, 10x Founders, Promus Ventures, Fly Ventures, Speedinvest, and Push Ventures, as well as corporate investors HHLA Next, DB Schenker via Schenker Ventures, and Krone.

The new generation of logistics

FERNRIDE provides an end-to-end solution that allows logistics companies to integrate autonomy into their yard operations, improving productivity, sustainability, and worker safety.

It combines autonomous trucks, management suite software and an operations control station. FERNRIDE also provides customers with autonomy integration and training services, which support autonomous operations to be conducted sustainably and successfully.

Trucks in container terminals in ports can then function autonomously with human oversight, with an operator controlling the vehicle when it comes to edge cases and unknown scenarios. This includes approving routes suggested by the autonomous system or remotely manoeuvring the truck.

“Our human-assisted approach to autonomy gives us a unique outlook on the logistics industry, ensuring that trucks aren’t entirely ‘driverless’. Although involving humans in automated operations is not new, FERNRIDE believes that the objective should not be to remove humans from the equation,” says Kramer.

“Human-assisted autonomy makes automated operations a reliable and economically viable option in an industry with tight margins, while also increasing productivity, sustainability and worker safety. FERNRIDE uses cutting-edge technology to address major industry challenges, such as driver shortages and the negative environmental impact of logistics operations.”

What’s the target market?

The autonomous vehicle market was valued at approximately $120 billion in 2022 while the global marine port services market size was valued at $86 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $89 billion by the end of 2023.

Targeting container terminal operators, distributors and electric truck manufacturers, FERNRIDE has partnered with DB Schenker, Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and HHLA (ETR:HHFA).

A gradual disruption

The company is looking to replace manual diesel trucks with autonomous electric trucks, “but this transformation will not happen overnight,” cautions Kramer.

“The supply chain system itself is fragile and cannot afford many disruptions to run smoothly — therefore the change FERNRIDE seeks to bring about has to come gradually through seamless implementation in existing operations that maintains support for the supply chain. We’re striving for an evolution, not a revolution,” he continues.

FERNRIDE’s solution uses electric trucks to cut customers’ carbon footprint and noise emissions while also lowering fuel costs. This is critical as the maritime industry’s greenhouse gas emissions have increased by 20% over the last decade and the global supply chain accounts for more than 50% of annual greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Carbon Trust, up to 90% of a business’s environmental impact can derive from its supply chain.

The startup is also looking to reduce the dependence of ports on truck driver numbers, of which there is a global shortage of over three million jobs in 2023. Its operators can supervise up to four vehicles at any given time, maximising productivity and improving working conditions.

Kramer comments: “We firmly believe in human-machine collaboration, as drivers can play a critical role in overseeing autonomous trucks and making their use as safe, reliable and efficient as possible.”

Looking ahead

FERNRIDE is currently focused on scaling its solution with its existing customers, as well as preparing the product for industrialisation.

The company’s immediate goal is to become the global leader in autonomous electric yard trucking but, in the long term, it wants to move autonomous electric trucking beyond shipping yards onto public roads, extending the applications of this technology and establishing itself as a global leader in the sector. This endeavour, however, is not coming without challenges.

“Full autonomy struggles to perform safely and reliably in complex environments with mixed traffic and many unpredictable situations. The industry has typically been very enthusiastic, promising fully autonomous vehicles in the next two years, but that’s often to the detriment of perfecting the technology,” admits Kramer.

“We’re advocating for a pragmatic approach that sees human and machine working in tandem to increase the efficiency, sustainability and safety of port operations.”

“The complexities of autonomous technology mean there may be some apprehension to change, but we see geo-fenced locations such as ports as the perfect places to industrialise FERNRIDE’s solution.”

Ultimately, collaboration will be key. Kramer concludes: “We need strong partnerships and inter-organisational collaboration in order to completely transform the industry. We aim to do this with both our customers and our partners throughout our work; by deploying integration projects and observing live operations, we can share our findings and learn together, benefitting both parties as well as the future of logistics more widely.”