Disruptive Technology: DiaperRecycle

By Giulia Bottaro
10 January 2024, 07:20 Updated: 10 January 2024, 09:19

DiaperRecycle diverts used disposable nappies and continence aids from landfills, lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Kelland Environmental Technology Pty Ltd, which trades as DiaperRecycle, was founded in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia, by Clarke Kelland, Cynthia Wallis Barnicoat and, at the time, Oliver Kelland.

The company ran a crowdsourced equity funding campaign in late 2022 and raised around AUD$330,000. It has also bootstrapped and self-funded.

Joining the circular economy

The company’s purpose is to divert used disposable nappy and continence aid waste from landfill. The goal is to decrease climate-changing emissions, as organic waste releases methane into the atmosphere as it breaks down.

DiaperRecycle collects used nappies and turns them into sustainable consumer products, such as highly absorbent cat litter and reusable plastic, which goes to a plastic recycler that makes bollards and garden stakes. It calculates that one litre of its cat litter saves one kilo of CO2-equivalent emissions . 

There is no other economically viable recycling solution for used disposable nappies. You might find some companies who say they are recycling used nappies, but you need to look really closely at what they are doing,” says Wallis Barnicoat. “Some are incinerating which is not recycling. Some are recycling factory waste which are not used nappies, just unused seconds.” 

What’s the target market?

The company is tapping into different markets due to its varied offerings. It has developed a waste collection service for households with nappy users, child care, and aged care. It is also targeting the cat litter market, which in Australia is worth more than AUD$139 million, and plastic recyclers for its reusable plastic.  

Looking ahead

DiaperRecycle is now looking to establish a larger recycling plant in New South Wales, which is expected to cost AUD$5 million and take between 18 months and two years to complete. Wallis Barnicoat, however, admits that a current challenge for the company is getting investment to establish larger recycling plants in Australia and elsewhere.

Another goal is to license its technology to interested parties overseas  as well as partnering with waste companies, nappy manufacturers and big users of nappies, such as aged care companies. “Presently we receive most of the interest in our technology from overseas, from a wide range of countries and companies,” says Wallis Barnicoat.

When asked about the competition, she notes: “We are the only ones with a viable working technology for recycling used disposable nappies into an economically viable product. ” 

She concludes: “If you look at competition another way, you could say that reusables might be competition, however to date they have a small adopter base and the increase in the use of continence aids in aged care and NDIS environments is not slowing or moving to any reusable products. Disposable products meet the needs of those environments, one being ‘time poor’.”  

