Startup profile: Aquagga

With around $5.5 million in contracts agreed, Aquagga is well on its way to commercial success.

Using its "pressure cooker on steroids" the company deconstructs toxic compounds and enables them to be recycled as harmless ingredients.

In today’s heavily polluted world, there has never been greater need for innovative technologies that can help us to clean up the planet, restoring the balance of critical ecosystems and preserving our own fragile health. This is the driving force behind Aquagga, founded in 2019 by Chris Woodruff, Nigel Sharp and Brian Pinkard.

The dangers of forever chemicals

“Our current mission at Aquagga, Inc. is to spearhead the global battle against PFAS, a silent yet substantial threat to our water resources, environmental health, and public well-being,” Woodruff explains.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances to give them their full name, are more commonly referred to as “forever chemicals”. Commonly found in everyday products ranging from electronics and clothing to cookwear and furniture, their resistant characteristics enable them to linger almost indefinitely, leaching into the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soils upon which we grow our food.

These toxic compounds have been linked to various health risks, including liver damage, asthma, decreased fertility and a number of cancers. Animals and plants are adversely affected, as are the vital ecological processes that maintain the health of the planet.

From its headquarters in Tacoma, Washington, Aquagga aims to provide a solution.

“We believe in the power of human ingenuity and technological advancement to transform adversity into opportunity,” Woodruff continues. “By eliminating PFAS, we aim to improve water quality, protect ecosystems, and safeguard public health, thereby fostering a healthier, safer future for all. Our herd is steadfast in this commitment, unyielding in our pursuit, and resolute in this goal: the development of tools and technologies that lead to a PFAS-free world.”

“Pressure cooker on steroids”

“Aquagga is leveraging its expertise as scientists and entrepreneurs to advance cutting-edge contaminant destruction technologies,” explains Woodruff. “We are disrupting the environmental remediation and wastewater/industrial wastewater industries by providing on-site destruction & disposal of PFAS-rich waste, providing a safer, more effective alternative to incineration, landfilling, or deep-well injection.”

Woodruff describes the technology as a “pressure cooker on steroids”. The Hydrothermal Alkaline Treatment (HALT) uses high temperatures, pressure and an alkaline substance to break down the stubborn carbon-fluorine bonds that hold PFAS molecules together. Once these bonds have been broken, the separated molecules can be converted back into their natural building blocks, including the harmless salts that are typically found within toothpastes and laundry detergents.

Target market rapidly growing

Having interviewed more than 300 potential customers, Aquagga is confident in the growing demand for its technology. Its target market includes environmental remediation providers, municipal water and wastewater treatment facilities and managers of industrial wastewater.

In the US alone, estimates suggest that between 10,000 and 20,000 sites will require dedicated action to remove PFAS, amounting to up to $40 billion worth of available contracts. As the country’s Environmental Protection Agency introduces new regulations, a further $3 billion per year will be needed for the treatment of municipal water facilities by 2030.

Across the whole of North America, the expansion of the wastewater industry is expected to generate a market of $100 to $150 million by 2026. Municipalities will be joined by commercial end users, but almost 50% of total demand will come from the industrial segment.

Steady progress is no cause for complacency

Already, Aquagga is working on projects with the University of Washington’s Novosselov Research Group and the Strathmann Research Group at the Colorado School of Mines. Its $1.05 million in angel investment to date has been topped up with $5.06 million in contracts from seven federal agencies and $0.5 million in agreements with private customers.

The company’s first industrial pilot is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2024, closely followed by the launch of a series A financing round. Still, Woodruff is hesitant to take this early success for granted.

“Scaling HALT for PFAS destruction will require additional private funding to expand our production, business development, and operations,” he concedes. “Simultaneously, strong technology pairings and partnerships will support the transition from first pilots to full-scale installation and operation at industrial sites.”

A vision of collaborative success

By embracing the spirit of collaboration and optimising its offering, Woodruff believes that Aquagga can overcome the challenges faced by every new venture in its early stages.

For example, the company has partnered with fellow technology developers to combine its HALT treatment with upstream separation and filtration systems, reducing the cost and energy consumption of PFAS management.

This cooperative approach is deeply ingrained within Aquagga’s culture. Indeed, while one might assume that the company’s name is a reference to water, it is in fact a nod to an extinct relation of the African zebra.

“We align with the ethos of creating a more ethical and inclusive culture to counter existing startup and rat-race culture,” Woodruff explains. “Where Unicorn companies seek competition, Zebra companies seek cooperation. Where Unicorns hoard resources, Zebras share. We see a world of win-win opportunities, of sustainable prosperity, benefiting our shared communities and environment.”