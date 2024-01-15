Disruptive Technology: Medsalv

The company faces the significant task of motivating the healthcare industry, known for its resistance to change, to adopt practices that are more efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable.

date 2024-01-15

Medsalv was established in 2017 by Oliver Hunt, who launched it from his university project at the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

The company is self-funded and has been supplemented by grants and awards from various organisations, including New Zealand government agencies such as Callaghan Innovation, New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, and two regional councils.

Bringing the circular economy to hospitals

“While healthcare excels at patient care, it has a shocking environmental track record. A significant issue is the use of single-use medical devices which end up in landfills after just one operation,” says Hunt.

“Medsalv intervenes by collecting these devices, remanufacturing them, and making them ready for reuse, which helps hospitals save money and supports job opportunities for underemployed populations.”

Remanufacturing means that MedSalv takes single-use medical devices that would otherwise be thrown away, cleans, tests, inspects and repackages them so that they can be safely used again – including replacing parts that are damaged, where possible.

This process not only reduces environmental impact and costs, but is also creating jobs: over 30% of its team comes from groups who usually face barriers to employment.

The company works with any hospital using single-use medical devices. In New Zealand, it is already working with 80% of surgical hospitals while in Australia, it has started making inroads and sees “vast potential” for growing its impact, with a new facility on the horizon.

How are you disrupting your market?

The company is pushing for a healthcare industry that prioritises the planet as well as the patient. By remanufacturing medical devices for reuse, it substantially cuts down waste and carbon emissions, and its business model naturally generates fewer emissions than traditional manufacturing. MedSalv also advocates for the use of environmentally friendly practices in hospitals, alongside community impact through its social employment.

Hunt comments: “Imagine a healthcare system that heals not just patients but the planet too. Medsalv is creating it. We give a second life to single-use medical devices, dramatically cutting costs, waste, and carbon footprint, while creating jobs for those in need.”

What are your biggest challenges?:

“Medsalv faces the significant task of motivating the healthcare industry, known for its resistance to change, to adopt practices that are more efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable,” explains Hunt.

“This challenge is akin to using a speedy, emission-free America’s Cup AC 75 racing yacht, to guide a massive oil tanker, which contributes 7% of global emissions, towards a greener and more sustainable course. In this analogy, healthcare is represented by the large, tradition-bound oil tanker. Medsalv, on the other hand, is like the AC 75 yacht – agile, fast, and equipped with the latest in technology.”

The company’s goal, however, goes beyond simply racing alongside the healthcare sector. Hunt adds: “We’re using our innovative approach and adaptability to lead and steer this vast industry towards impactful and sustainable change, benefiting both the environment and society.”

Looking ahead

The scaling-up strategy primarily involves increasing customer awareness and encouraging the adoption of MedSalv’s products, which is already in progress. According to Hunt, the company is well-positioned to scale, because it has been careful with finances, having bootstrapped growth until now.

“This approach means we can quickly and cost-effectively replicate our core technology and technical processes, he says. “We designed our business model from the start to make scaling up fast, affordable, and straightforward.”

Moreover, MedSalv is about to open its facility in Australia, a significant step in its growth strategy, and will look at other geographies after its Australian launch.

Hunt adds: “Overall, we’re in a strong position to scale up rapidly now. Additional funding always helps a lot with speed and allows for more risk taking, but our planning and business model mean that we’re already well-equipped to grow quickly and efficiently.”

The company is looking to partner with manufacturers who are also keen on sustainability to design devices that last longer, and with hospitals that aim to help the planet while helping patients. Original device manufacturers have been posing a challenge, Hunt admits, “especially when they resist sustainable practices through complex contracting arrangements or deliberately designing devices to avoid safe reuse”.