Disruptive Technology: Natrx

Natrx provides nature-based, habitat-specific coastal resilience and restoration solutions that perform better and are more cost-effective than traditional methods.

Natrx is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was established at the Resilience Center of Excellence in Amelia, Louisiana, in 2018. Its founders are chief executive Leonard Nelson and president Matthew Campbell.

In October 2023, the company raised $3.5 million in an oversubscribed Seed funding round led by Ponderosa Ventures and Oval Park Capital, bringing total funding to date to more than $5.2 million. Other participating investors include Fulcrum Financial Partners, Silverstrand Capital, and TITAN Cement.

Natrx’s clients include Shell (LSE:SHEL), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Ducks Unlimited, Conservation International, Port of Baltimore, Rise Resilience, The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and The National Science Foundation.

“For Natrx to achieve our larger vision of restoring a harmonious and productive balance between the built and natural worlds, we know we’ll need to work with a range of partners including large landowners and managers, engineering firms, and deployment specialists,” the company comments. “Any successes in implementing our solutions in resilience and restoration will be the result of broad, energetic partnerships. We’re focused on addressing big problems that impact a range of stakeholders in the public and private spheres. As we continue to demonstrate how new solutions can deliver a new standard for success, opportunities for collaboration and partnership will continue to grow.”

What does Natrx do?

Natrx primarily focuses on coastal and marine resilience and restoration applications.

Its technology-first approach is intended to enable economically efficient deployment of habitat-positive, nature-based solutions at an industrial scale.

According to the company, traditional bulk material approaches to coastal resilience and restoration challenges are expensive, inefficient, failure-prone, and often destructive to local habitats. Its approach uses proprietary remote sensing and artificial

intelligence tools to identify resilience challenges at a hyper-specific level and then address those challenges with proprietary, advanced manufacturing designed to harness the positive power of natural systems to create resilience.

“This enables Natrx to provide smarter, more modular, and more biological solutions than traditional heavy construction,” the company says.

Natrx Assess uses proprietary geospatial, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence tools to enable landscape-scale resilience planning with high definition across large areas and asset holdings. It categorises coastal typologies, assesses risks, identifies opportunities for action, and measures the performance of implemented solutions.

Natrx Address leverages the company’s patented advanced manufacturing approach to design and deliver highly flexible, habitat-specific, coastal resilience modules to global resilience challenges. Finally, Natrx Appraise leverages its geospatial and remote sensing technologies to quantify the benefits of these activities.

According to the company: “Natrx was founded with the core belief that technology can be used to harness the power of nature to restore a positive balance between the built and natural worlds. We envision a naturally resilient and balanced world made possible through advanced technology that makes a meaningful impact through industrial scale implementation.”

A varied target market

Natrx currently focuses on coastal and marine resilience and restoration. These include applications at the land/water interface, as well as further inland up the watershed,

such as pipeline river crossings, and in deep water, such as offshore fisheries and coral reefs.

Specific challenges it is targeting include erosion and storm surge, wetlands and dredging, drainage and stormwater, coastal habitat restoration, ports and transportation, grading and retaining, and deepwater infrastructure.

End users range from supermajor energy companies with coastal infrastructure resilience challenges to individual property owners facing erosion. Natrx typically pursues the market through two primary channels: direct with large asset holders such as energy companies, ports, and municipalities, and indirect through practitioners and service providers like engineers, contractors, and NGOs.

Its work cuts across several engineering, construction, and resilience disciplines and the company has estimated that the total annual market opportunity is around $50 billion.

Looking ahead

Natrx’s primary economic driver is its patented DryForming TM technology, which is a

new approach to producing concrete-based structures. It enables the company to go from digital design to physical structure in less than 24 hours without the need for moulds or forms. It also has advantages relative to slurry-based, extrusion-head concrete 3D printing techniques.

It is already producing large volumes of ExoForms with its DryForming Unit (DFU) at its Resilience Center in Amelia, Louisiana, and will continue to industrialise this production technology and deploy additional DFUs to markets and projects of need. This hybrid deployment strategy means that DFUs will be deployed to markets with high demand, such as south Louisiana, as well as for specific larger projects that can benefit from the technology, such as Hawaii coral restoration funded through NOAA’s

Transformational Habitat programme. Natrx anticipates deploying several new production units in the 2024-2025 timeframe and believes that te US market alone could support over 200 DFUs in the longer term.

A very big milestone in 2024 will be creating and deploying new, mobile DFUs. These mobile units will expand Natrx’s ExoForm production capacity and can be deployed to project sites anywhere to address resilience and restoration challenges globally.

One of the biggest challenges, the company is facing, however, is overcoming the inertia of choosing traditional methods.

Natrx explains: “Our technology and advanced manufacturing approach has been proven to be high-performance, cost-effective, and habitat-positive, especially when compared with the traditional methods used to combat the same resilience and restoration challenges.”

“As we continue to operate with radical transparency about our approach and the science behind it we’ll continue building the confidence required for our partners to choose new solutions. As the need for better performing, more cost-effective, habitat-positive solutions grows, our advanced-technology approach becomes an obvious consideration.”