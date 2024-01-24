Startup profile: Partanna

Having proven its technology in the Bahamas, Partanna has its sights set on global expansion.

In 2021, three-time NBA champion Rick Fox entered into an unlikely partnership with Sam Marshall, a prestigious architect. Together, the pair co-founded Partanna in the Bahamas, solidifying their mission to decarbonise the construction industry.

The carbon crisis of conventional construction materials

If the world is to avert a global climate catastrophe, up to 10 billion tons of CO2 will have to be removed every year from 2050. Currently, however, only 0.1% of our total emissions are being captured.

At the same time, society continues to churn more and more carbon into the atmosphere. Without a rapid change in direction, temperatures are expected to rise by up to 2.9°C above pre-industrial levels before the end of the Century, dramatically exceeding the 1.5°C limit established by the Paris Agreement.

The built environment is estimated to account for almost 40% of the world’s energy-related emissions, with a substantial portion coming from construction processes, materials and demolition. Among the most ubiquitous materials used is portland cement, representing around 7-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

As the global population continues to grow, with increasing numbers moving to urban locations, we cannot expect the construction industry simply to hang up its boots. Instead, we must develop more sustainable options and ensure their adoption at scale. This is where Partanna comes in.

“The construction industry is plagued by a silent carbon crisis,” warns Rick Fox, now serving as the company’s chief executive. “At Partanna, our mission is to delink development from pollution and build a sustainable future for all.”

“We are pioneers of the world’s first zero-emission building material that naturally removes carbon from the atmosphere, allowing us to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of tomorrow without sacrificing the planet.”

An affordable solution with multiple benefits

“Partanna’s technology harnesses the power of chemistry to both prevent and remove CO₂ emissions,” Fox explains.

Instead of conventional Portland cement, the company relies on a special blend of natural and recycled ingredients. Brine is added into the mix, sparking a chemical reaction with the CO2 component of the surrounding air and activating the binding quality of the material.

The resulting mixture can then be cured at an ambient temperature, avoiding the energy-intensive clinkering process of traditional cement production. Once cured, it can be used in the same applications as Portland cement while continuing to absorb CO2 throughout its lifecycle.

“Being carbon negative isn’t enough,” Fox continues. “Structures built with Partanna’s building material are also more resilient to the effects of climate change, as they become stronger when exposed to seawater. This makes it the perfect solution for low lying communities around the world that bear the brunt of extreme weather events.”

“We can also help to solve the global freshwater crisis by avoiding the freshwater use attached to traditional concrete production, while increasing the volume of freshwater that crucial desalination plants can extract from seawater. Traditional concrete production is currently responsible for 2% of global water demand.”

“Our building material has many more applications across various industries. One example is our contribution to coral reef restoration. Partanna’s material can be the supporting infrastructure to this industry. Concrete structures can be used to support artificial reefs, providing a habitat that can promote coral growth.”

Proving the concept to a sizeable market

Despite projections that the global cement market will grow from $405.99 billion in 2023 to around $544.55 billion by 2030, demand for Partanna’s solution is not to be taken for granted.

“We know we’ve got the technology nailed down,” Fox observes. “Our challenge now is winning over hearts and minds in an industry that can be reluctant to embrace innovation and change.”

Fortunately, Partanna has had some early success. Having delivered its first home in 2023, it has proven its concept to the Government of the Bahamas and secured a deal to construct 1,000 more. From there, the company plans to expand its business across the globe, leveraging the abundance of its raw materials and providing a cost-competitive alternative to conventional Portland cement.

In May of last year, Partanna received $12 million in pre-seed funding from Cherubic Ventures. Since then, it has been backed by a number of established family offices and venture capital firms, the details of which have not been made public.

Exciting opportunities for future growth

According to Fox, Partanna has entered its most exciting period yet. Major deals have been signed with Red Sea Global (SAE:4230), Diriyah Gate Development Authority and, most recently, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer. As well as these sizeable commercial agreements, Partanna has dabbled in private sector developments within the US, including its contribution to the luxurious Fountainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

“We’re always looking to collaborate with developers that share our vision,” Fox concludes. “Our goal is to change the way the world builds – for good – by departing from the current inefficient, wasteful, and outdated processes. We are proactively pursuing partnerships with like-minded visionaries.”