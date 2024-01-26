Startup profile: Dryad Networks

This saves millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions, as well as vital natural habitats and critical infrastructure.

By detecting fire threats so quickly, it reduces the risk of fires burning out of control and becoming megafires.

Dryad Networks’ mission is to develop a large-scale IoT network that allows public and private forest owners to monitor, analyse and protect the world’s most at-risk forests.

Dryad Networks was founded in January 2020 in Berlin by seven people: Carsten Brinkschulte, Marco Bönig, Daniel Hollos, Jürgen Müller, Ben Banerjee and Cherian Mathew.

It has raised €13.9 million to date, including a Series A funding round of €10.5 million in August 2022. Its clients include The National Trust in the UK, CAL FIRE and PG&E in the US, Vodafone (LSE: VOD) and Stihl in Spain, and BOSCH in Germany.

What does the company do?

Dryad is an environmental Internet of Things (IoT) startup based in Berlin. Its mission is to develop a large-scale IoT network that allows public and private forest owners to monitor, analyse and protect the world’s most at-risk forests. The initial focus is to develop a system for the ultra-early detection of wildfires, called Silvanet.

By providing such drastically improved reaction times, Dryad can help prevent unwanted wildfires, which cause up to 20% of global CO2 emissions and have a devastating impact on biodiversity. By 2030, Dryad aims to prevent 3.9 million hectares of forest from burning and 1.7 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering into the atmosphere.

It is targeting governments, municipalities, state parks, utility companies, rail companies, insurance companies, and private forestry owners.

How does Silvanet work?

Silvanet comprises sensors, two types of gateway and a cloud platform.

The Silvanet Wildfire Sensor is designed to detect forest fires within minutes, often during their early smouldering phase, greatly reducing the risk of them spreading out of control. It also monitors the forest’s microclimate, measuring temperature, humidity and air pressure. The sensor combines ultra-low-power air quality sensing with a precise gas sensing mode. The solar-powered sensor detects hydrogen, CO2 and other gases at the ppm level and comes with built-in artificial intelligence to reliably detect a fire and avoid false positives.

Most solutions aiming to detect wildfires are based on optical systems using cameras, mounted on a pole or on satellites detecting the smoke plume from fires rising above the tree canopy. However, optical solutions can be hindered by the tree canopy or clouds and can take several hours to detect wildfires, according to Dryad.

The Silvanet system is focused on ultra-early detection of wildfires using solar-powered gas sensors placed in the forest and can detect wildfires within the first hour from ignition using built-in machine-learning (ML), analysing the gas patterns to reliably detect a fire. As the system cannot rely on mobile network coverage in the forest, Silvanet provides a long-range wireless network (LoRa) which has been extended with a patent-pending mesh network architecture to cover very large areas of the forest.

Built as a general-purpose IoT network infrastructure, the Silvanet mesh network can be used by any LoRa compliant 3rd party sensor, opening Silvanet to health and growth-monitoring applications such as soil-moisture, sap-flow or tree-growth monitoring, feeding data into the central Silvanet Cloud Platform, providing data analytics and alerting services to Dryad’s customers.

“Legacy approaches to wildfire detection have proved insufficient,” says Brinkschulte. “By leveraging advanced technologies in IoT, sensors, and AI, we are able to detect emerging wildfire threats way sooner than cameras, satellites, drones, watchtowers.”

Looking ahead

The company is already scaling quickly and more than doubled the size of its workforce in 2023. In 2024, it expects to see a new generation of gateways, more resellers, and its semi-automated manufacturing line coming online with its German manufacturing partner. Silvanet Border Gateway and Silvanet Mesh Gateway Generation 3 will be ready to be shipped later in 2024 too.

Brinkschulte, however, admits that there are some challenges: “Emerging and disruptive tech means having to educate people about what our tech is and how it works. People aren’t generally looking for ‘wildfire sensors’ and similar because lots of people don’t know that this sort of technology exists.”

“The wildfire crisis is a huge existential threat and will require many stakeholders to get to grips with it. There’s potential in the future to look at developing fully-automated solutions e.g. combining sensor systems with drones that can extinguish newly-ignited fires. Put another way: being able to pinpoint the fire starts quickly enough will mean drones will be able to extinguish them.”

What’s Dryad’s competition?

The company is competing with legacy approaches such as wildfire cameras and wildfire satellites and, since it launched, several other sensor developers have entered the space.

“There are advantages but also limitations to every wildfire detection approach. There is no silver bullet that will solve the growing wildfire crisis on its own,” says Brinkschulte.

“Watchtowers, cameras and satellites often require the fire to have reached a certain size and intensity before it can be detected while sensor-based approaches are effective in the WUI but impractical to cover the entire forest. However, by combining multiple solutions, it is possible to create an optimal system. The advantages of one approach can be used to cancel out the disadvantages of another.”

What sort of company do you want to become?

“We are essentially a tech company and have drawn on our vast tech experience to set up Dryad. While we will remain a tech company, we also aspire to make a significant impact on both wildfire control and, consequently, climate change,” adds Brinkschulte.

“Though our early focus is wildfire detection, the long-term vision for Dryad is to become the Vodafone or AT&T of the forest. Once our network infrastructure is deployed, many sensors and applications can and will be added such as chainsaw noise detection to prevent illegal logging, bioacoustics for biodiversity monitoring, and forest health and monitoring applications,” he concludes.

“We want to become a company that uses cutting-edge technology to serve a very important and very vital mission: protecting the world’s forests and helping them to thrive. Doing so will make a tangible difference in the fight against climate change.”