Disruptive Technology: Aether

Aether intends to bring the extraction industry to a new era of sustainability, efficiency, and resource independence.

Aether was founded in 2017 by Pavle Jeremic in Santa Cruz California. It has raised a total of $60 million so far, including a $49 million Series A funding round led by Jay Zaveri at Natural Capital and Trevor Zimmerman at Unless.

What does Aether do?

Aether is addressing the planet’s resource scarcity by using high-throughput robotics, machine learning, and synthetic biology to create molecular machines built from proteins, that carry out complex manufacturing processes on the atomic level. Their abilities include extracting critical metals, such as lithium, from previously inaccessible sources and engineering new materials.

Traditional lithium extraction methods are marked by practices such as open-pit mining and evaporation ponds, which have long posed significant environmental and ethical challenges such as land disruption, water pollution, and resource depletion, contributing to ecological harm and health concerns. Moreover, these methods only work for high concentrations of lithium, leaving most of the planet’s reserves untapped.

Aether’s approach eliminates the need for energy- and resource-intensive processes by operating at the atomic level to bind to and mineralise lithium, even at low concentrations. This enables Aether to access not only subterranean deposits across the country, which exist in significant amounts at low concentrations, but also gas wastewater byproducts and capped oil wells, of which there are over 120,000 in the US alone.

Jeremic says: “Aether can boost domestic lithium production by 30x, stimulate local economies across the southern central US, and help the country achieve full lithium independence. The necessity of domestic lithium production becomes especially critical in breaking our reliance on China, the world’s largest producer of battery grade lithium (70%).”

“Additionally, because Aether’s process takes place via a closed-loop system without the use of harsh chemicals, virtually any water used in the process can be safely returned to the source, requiring 50,000x less water than evaporative methods used in South America’s so-called Lithium Triangle.”

Jeremic says that Aether’s manufacturing capabilities have “effectively limitless possibilities”. One of its proprietary molecular assemblers is already in use by a pharmaceutical company, opening the door to deeper exploration of therapies at faster rates. Aether has also discovered the first enzyme that degrades PFAS, or forever chemicals, that are widely believed to have harmful effects on humans over extended periods. In another use case, its molecular assemblers can increase the strength and flexibility of Kevlar-like materials to make them safer and more versatile.

What is the product and how does it work?

In the case of metal extraction, these molecular assemblers can manipulate elements in a controlled manner, whether by breaking them down into elemental constituents, facilitating chemical bonding, or releasing them as desired in highly concentrated forms. With minor assembler adjustments, the same process can be replicated to extract virtually any other critical metal, including cobalt, vanadium and titanium.

According to Jeremic: “In the field of materials manufacturing, Aether’s molecular assemblers herald a new era, replacing resource-intensive processes. Engineered for strength, flexibility, and processability, Aether produces next-generation materials with enhanced qualities. The technology developed by Aether has versatile applications, such as strengthening ballistic materials for the defense sector and enhancing industrial plastics like Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) for improved processability, strength, and flexibility.”

What markets is Aether targeting?

The company’s primary focus spans two broad categories: metals extraction and materials manufacturing.

With the rising demand for lithium batteries, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), the overall global lithium-ion battery market is projected to exceed $150 billion by 2032. Aether intends to capitalise on this growing market by positioning itself as “the company that will disrupt America’s dependence on imported lithium through the use of nanoscale machinery”, Jeremic explains.

In the domain of materials manufacturing, Aether’s target market extends to industries in search of new, sustainable materials. The North American polyether ether ketone (PEEK) market is poised to reach $222.53 million by 2029 with demand from the automotive, aerospace, healthcare and food and drink industries.

Lithium and PEEK are just a couple of examples within Aether’s broader focus on metal extraction and material manufacturing. Aether’s molecular assemblers can be customised to extract various metals, including cobalt, vanadium, and titanium.

Looking ahead

Aether’s upcoming pilot programme, slated for 2024, will be key in the commercialisation of its products. This validation of the platform’s capabilities and scalability signals the company’s transition from theoretical concepts in the lab to real-world applications. The company is also planning to move its headquarters to San Francisco and is hiring rapidly across engineering, machine learning, and hardware departments, doubling its headcount in the next 12 months.

Regarding lithium, the company’s most immediate competitors are those engaged in DLE, or direct lithium extraction, methods. This process would enable them to extract lithium at concentrations lower than what’s commercially feasible today. According to Jeremic, however, Aether is the only company using molecular machines to carry out this process, extracting lithium at concentrations even lower than what DLE would allow.