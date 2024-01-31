Startup profile: More Foods

The current food system is not fit to feed the world’s growing population and there are various social, environmental, economic and ethical reasons to switch to alternative proteins.

Its mission is to address the mismatch between consumers wanting healthy sources of protein and the market supply of such products.

More Foods provides ingredients to the food service industry and semi-finished ingredients to B2C companies.

More Foods makes circular plant-based alternative protein ingredients utilising pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

More Alternative Foods Ltd. Food Tech was founded in 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, by Leonardo Marcovitz. The company has not disclosed its funding to date.

It has collaboration agreements with Tivol (Osem-Nestle) and Migros in Switzerland and is being used by various restaurants in Israel and the UK.

What does More Foods do?

More Foods makes circular plant-based alternative protein ingredients utilising pumpkin and sunflower seeds, produced from upcycled side streams from the seed oil industry. Its patent-protected process delivers a high content of protein (27%) and low fats with a short ingredient list and no major allergens.

The company provides ingredients to the food service industry and semi-finished ingredients to B2C companies such as meal-plan companies, brands and retailers. Its mission is to address the mismatch between consumers wanting healthy sources of protein and the market supply of such products.

“We provide what people want. 30% of the population of most developed countries is looking to eat less meat and the major motivator being that they want to live healthier lives,” says Marcovitz. “More Foods solves exactly this huge unmet need by creating products that are high in protein, are clean label, contain no major allergens and are made from a blend high quality seeds.”

He adds: “I don’t think anyone is trying to do what we’re doing. We’re not creating another alternative protein, we’re not fake meat, we’re not a burger or a sausage, we’re a delicious high protein ingredient that can be used in any cuisine, any restaurant and any dish.”

It is targeting the markets of food service (hotels, restaurants and catering), expected to reach $5.1 trillion by 2030, and the global vegan market, estimated to be worth $61 billion in 2028.

Looking ahead

Its products are already sold in over three countries and plans to expand further. The company is “chef approved, with recurrent revenue and significant retention rates”, according to Marcovitz, and already in the growth phase.

Its current challenges are getting people to know about the product, finding the right distribution partners and growing quicker which, according to Marcovitz, can be solved by raising capital to market More Foods products. The company is currently looking for a distribution partner in the UK.

Why do we need alternative proteins?

The current food system is not fit to feed the world’s growing population and there are various social, environmental, economic and ethical reasons to switch to alternative proteins. To learn more on this topic, read our explainer here.