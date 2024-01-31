Startup profile: More Foods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Profiles

Startup profile: More Foods

By Giulia Bottaro
31 January 2024, 07:16

More Foods makes circular plant-based alternative protein ingredients utilising pumpkin and sunflower seeds.

More Alternative Foods Ltd. Food Tech was founded in 2020 in Tel Aviv, Israel, by Leonardo Marcovitz. The company has not disclosed its funding to date.

It has collaboration agreements with Tivol (Osem-Nestle) and Migros in Switzerland and is being used by various restaurants in Israel and the UK.

What does More Foods do?

More Foods makes circular plant-based alternative protein ingredients utilising pumpkin and sunflower seeds, produced from upcycled side streams from the seed oil industry. Its patent-protected process delivers a high content of protein (27%) and low fats with a short ingredient list and no major allergens.

The company provides ingredients to the food service industry and semi-finished ingredients to B2C companies such as meal-plan companies, brands and retailers. Its mission is to address the mismatch between consumers wanting healthy sources of protein and the market supply of such products.

We provide what people want. 30% of the population of most developed countries is looking to eat less meat and the major motivator being that they want to live healthier lives,” says Marcovitz. “More Foods solves exactly this huge unmet need by creating products that are high in protein,  are clean label, contain no major allergens and are made from a blend high quality seeds.

He adds: “I don’t think anyone is trying to do what we’re doing. We’re not creating another alternative protein, we’re not fake meat, we’re not a burger or a sausage, we’re a delicious high protein ingredient that can be used in any cuisine, any restaurant and any dish.”            

It is targeting the markets of food service (hotels, restaurants and catering), expected to reach $5.1 trillion by 2030, and the global vegan market, estimated to be worth $61 billion in 2028.

Looking ahead

Its products are already sold in over three countries and plans to expand further. The company is “chef approved, with recurrent revenue and significant retention rates”, according to Marcovitz, and already in the growth phase.

Its current challenges are getting people to know about the product, finding the right distribution partners and growing quicker which, according to Marcovitz, can be solved by raising capital to market More Foods products. The company is currently looking for a distribution partner in the UK.  

Why do we need alternative proteins?

The current food system is not fit to feed the world’s growing population and there are various social, environmental, economic and ethical reasons to switch to alternative proteins. To learn more on this topic, read our explainer here.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts