With a long list of noteworthy clients, iForm is well on its way to rapid expansion.

The average British adult throws away 400kg of waste every year, meanwhile the country's buildings are crumbling.

In 1986, Michael Holmes founded iForm Clever Buildings with the aim of revolutionising the construction industry. Almost three decades later, the company was passed down to Holmes’ daughter, Emma MacRae, who has doubled down on its commitment to sustainability.

Taking on the fight against plastic waste and crumbling buildings

“iForm, a generational and proudly British manufacturer, is helping to fight the war on plastic waste whilst attempting to solve the global crises on housing and buildings through its innovative engineering,” MacRae declares, now firmly established in her position as managing director of iForm.

It’s no easy war to be fighting. On average, each person in the UK throws away around 400kg of waste every year. In England alone, local authorities are dealing with around 26 million tonnes of waste on an annual basis, less than half of which is recycled.

At the same time, the country is in the midst of a housing crisis. Affordable options are thin on the ground, and the built environment as we know it is starting to crumble. From the Grenfell disaster and RAAC scandal to the impending risks associated with climate change, there is a dire need for durable, resilient and sustainable structures.

Durable structures made from recycled materials

For the past 37 years, iForm has been working on a solution. Its structures are made almost entirely from recycled plastic, and guaranteed to last for a minimum of 200 years.

“Simply put, we build structures from recycled plastic bottles,” MacRae explains. “We produce a unique triple element composite panel in-house, which has thermal and structural properties. Their unique design enables them to leave us complete and ready to work – requiring zero construction on site.”

iForm’s original panel was created by MacRae’s father, Michael Holmes when he first launched his company. Since then, MacRae has developed an even more sustainable version with the introduction of a recycled plastic core.

The panels are used to make durable structures, averaging around 10 metres in length and containing more than 26,000 recycled plastic bottles apiece. Their thermal properties enable them to withstand even the harshest conditions, with no maintenance whatsoever. Despite their long lifespan, their unique design does not require permanent footings, meaning that they are easily moved from place to place.

Building on a proven track record

Having raised £5 million to date, iForm is set for continued expansion. Its client base spans across the Government, corporate and export sectors, with partners including the Ministry of Defence, Mclaren Racing, His Majesty’s Police Forces and the RNLI.

“Whether you look along the coast line of the UK, or at Educational Facilities and Military establishments – and even further afield, you can see iForm’s presence by way of its buildings,” MacRae observes proudly. “With a 37-year proven track record behind us and a great management team in place, we are well positioned for significant growth.”

Even a small piece of the pie would be worth dining out on. The UK’s construction industry was worth £327 billion in 2022, with revenue forecasts for 2023 reaching almost £382 billion. Its promising outlook extends far into the future, with a projected compound annual growth rate of around 3.5% until 2032.

Challenging incumbent competitors

MacRae hints towards the company’s projected growth over the next six months to a year and a half. As well as expanding its current business, iForm plans to construct the UK’s first recycling facility for the conversion of plastic bottles into its panel cores.

“We would like to scale with the focus to bring new innovation fused with traditional values based on quality and integrity,” Macrae envisions. “We have some very exciting plans in the pipeline which will allow us to make a significant impact on the UK housing market whilst helping to combat the ever growing fight against plastic waste.”

Despite its impressive track record, MacRae concedes that iForm is competing against incumbent players, challenging their dependence on traditional materials and construction methods. Changing minds is no easy task, but she believes that iForm has what it takes.

“We believe iForm creates the structures of tomorrow, today, and we are keen to introduce composite as the building material of the future,” she concludes. “Not only are there incomparable structural benefits, the fully circular lifespan of our product helps to fight one of the most troubling global problems whilst producing quality buildings that will stand the test of time.”