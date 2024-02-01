Startup profile: shuddl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: shuddl

By Giulia Bottaro
1 February 2024, 07:49 Updated: 1 February 2024, 09:21

shuddl is a green tech company creating a new, more sustainable approach to logistics using artificial intelligence (AI).

shuddl was founded by Spencer Steliga in 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. In its first year, during a stealth launch, it generated $8 million in revenue and has a waitlist of over 400 potential clients.

What does shuddl do?

The company focuses on businesses of all sizes that prioritise eco-friendly shipping solutions, particularly those seeking to reduce their carbon footprint through innovative logistics. Its “last on, first off” delivery model reduces packaging needs and handling, contributing to its overarching goal of minimising the environmental impact of shipping.

Using advanced AI, shuddl locates wasted freight space on moving truckloads and places them along a driver’s existing route. By creating a gig economy, shuddl says it generates additional revenue opportunities for drivers while improving supply chain visibility through real-time tracking.

It claims to be the sole provider of live freight additions, enabling drivers to add freight in real-time when they detect dead space, transforming this industry-wide inefficiency into an opportunity for enhanced efficiency and sustainability. Indeed, every year, half of the space on trucks is underutilised, leading to over $50 billion in annual waste.

“We turn this dead space into a profitable avenue for drivers and an enhanced service for businesses. Our Dynamic Truckload (DTL) model is not just an alternative in logistics; it’s a groundbreaking solution to a deeply entrenched problem,” the company says.

“Shuddl utilizes AI for real-time matching of shipments with drivers, optimizing space and reducing emissions by 85-98% compared to traditional models. This leads to 60% faster deliveries and a 30% increase in driver revenue, with all additional revenue being pure profit on existing routes.”

Looking ahead

In 2023, shuddl completed over 6500 shipments, achieving an 85-98% carbon reduction per shipment.

The company wants to expand globally and is focusing on wider market adoption and technological advancements, with the goal of establishing a “significant global presence” within three to five years.

Its challenges include educating the market about the advantages of DTL and competing with traditional logistics services. The company is looking to build partnerships that leverage AI and technology to advance green logistics as collaboration, particularly with tech and sustainability leaders, is “crucial” for shuddl.

Its main competitors are the established less-than-truckload (LTL) and faster-than-light (FTL) services, although the company claims that the DTL model offers a more efficient and sustainable alternative.

