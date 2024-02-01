Startup profile: shuddl

In its first year, during a stealth launch, it generated $8 million in revenue and has a waitlist of over 400 potential clients.

shuddl eliminates unnecessary trucks on the road and turns waste into revenue, by alerting the carrier of shipments en route to current delivery, following confirmed unused space on first pick up.

shuddl is a green tech company creating a new, more sustainable approach to logistics using artificial intelligence (AI).

shuddl was founded by Spencer Steliga in 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. In its first year, during a stealth launch, it generated $8 million in revenue and has a waitlist of over 400 potential clients.

What does shuddl do?

The company focuses on businesses of all sizes that prioritise eco-friendly shipping solutions, particularly those seeking to reduce their carbon footprint through innovative logistics. Its “last on, first off” delivery model reduces packaging needs and handling, contributing to its overarching goal of minimising the environmental impact of shipping.

Using advanced AI, shuddl locates wasted freight space on moving truckloads and places them along a driver’s existing route. By creating a gig economy, shuddl says it generates additional revenue opportunities for drivers while improving supply chain visibility through real-time tracking.

It claims to be the sole provider of live freight additions, enabling drivers to add freight in real-time when they detect dead space, transforming this industry-wide inefficiency into an opportunity for enhanced efficiency and sustainability. Indeed, every year, half of the space on trucks is underutilised, leading to over $50 billion in annual waste.

“We turn this dead space into a profitable avenue for drivers and an enhanced service for businesses. Our Dynamic Truckload (DTL) model is not just an alternative in logistics; it’s a groundbreaking solution to a deeply entrenched problem,” the company says.

“Shuddl utilizes AI for real-time matching of shipments with drivers, optimizing space and reducing emissions by 85-98% compared to traditional models. This leads to 60% faster deliveries and a 30% increase in driver revenue, with all additional revenue being pure profit on existing routes.”

Looking ahead

In 2023, shuddl completed over 6500 shipments, achieving an 85-98% carbon reduction per shipment.

The company wants to expand globally and is focusing on wider market adoption and technological advancements, with the goal of establishing a “significant global presence” within three to five years.

Its challenges include educating the market about the advantages of DTL and competing with traditional logistics services. The company is looking to build partnerships that leverage AI and technology to advance green logistics as collaboration, particularly with tech and sustainability leaders, is “crucial” for shuddl.

Its main competitors are the established less-than-truckload (LTL) and faster-than-light (FTL) services, although the company claims that the DTL model offers a more efficient and sustainable alternative.