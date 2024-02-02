Startup profile: Verte

Having already partnered with several recognisable brands, Verte has big plans for future expansion.

The fashion industry is notorious for its impacts on the environment, leaving consumers searching for sustainable options.

In 2019, Jessica Brunt set out on her journey to disrupt the fashion industry with the launch of Verte, a pop-up swap-shop for pre-loved clothing.

Tackling fashion’s footprint

Fashion has become somewhat notorious for its devastating impacts on the environment. Thought to be the second most polluting industry in the world, it accounts for up to 8% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Every year, textile production consumes around 98 million tons of non-renewable resources, including 215 trillion litres of fresh water and almost 60 million tons of oil. The land is cleared or converted to make way for the production of natural fibres, resulting in deforestation and the loss of biodiverse ecosystems, while synthetic alternatives increase the demand for fossil fuels.

With negligible rates of recycling, fashion is also responsible for an enormous volume of waste. From the polluted wastewater of manufacturing sites to the steady stream of microplastics being released as consumers launder their clothes, the industry’s impacts are felt far and wide.

According to London-based Jessica Brunt, the time has come for something to change.

“The rate and volumes of consumption of new clothing is unsustainable,” she declares. “We’re on a mission to keep clothing items in circulation for longer.”

And so, Verte came to be.

A novel shopping experience

“Verte is a pop-up swap-shop for pre-loved fashion with the sole purpose of reducing the impact our wardrobes have on the planet,” says Brunt. “The events encourage you to adopt a circular approach to refreshing your wardrobe through a value-based token system and help you avoid the need to buy new.”

The company’s customers, primarily young professional women aged 25-40, are guided through three simple steps. First, they search through their existing wardrobes and pick out items that are in good condition but that they no longer wear. Then, they arrive at one of Verte’s pop-up locations and are given tokens in exchange for their contributions, with the value depending on the brand, condition and quality. Finally, they are free to peruse the items donated by fellow clothes-swappers, using their tokens to make their purchase.

“There has been a huge growth of resale platforms and rental, but all of this is online,” Brunt muses. “We want to actively promote physical retail, bringing people back to the high street. Physical shopping experiences for second-hand, are basically only charity shops.”

“But with less than 30% of clothing donated to charity shops resold, and the rest still ending up in landfill, there is an outcry for other solutions. The traditional high street is out of date and with the trends of shoppers leaning towards second hand, we are trying to challenge landlords and cities, to consider circular business models in their spaces.”

With this in mind, Verte strives to provide a unique shopping experience. Most events are ticketed for public entry, with refreshments provided and customers encouraged to get to know one another. Events can also be hired by companies or landlords, providing a novel activity for employees or potential tenants.

Building the Verte community

Brunt harbours ambitions of taking Verte’s approach to the next level, envisioning a festival in March of this year. If all goes to plan, the event will include wellness activities such as yoga, building Verte’s clothes-swapping community.

Eventually, she hopes that Verte could become an end-of-line solution for brands with excess stock or unsaleable items. Damaged items could be repaired, and retailers could rid themselves of unwanted inventory without resorting to landfill.

“The drive to net zero is going to help us grow as, in order to achieve this, items need to have a much higher shelf-life,” Brunt explains. “We want to collaborate with businesses who are driving these sorts of circular business models and work with clothing brands looking for circular solutions.”

“We also host other types of events like Verte Mini for kids & their parents, and we want to help brands with takeback schemes to host pop-up high street takeovers to sell their unsold stock.”

Although in-person events will remain the primary business model, a new website is being developed to aggregate smaller, independent pre-loved shopping sites. The platform will feature a plug-in solution that can be integrated with other brand websites, enabling their customers to sell through Verte with ease.

Advancing on the competition

First, however, Brunt hopes to increase attendance at Verte’s events in order to justify her business case and gain the attention of potential partners. Having bootstrapped her efforts to date, an expanded customer base will enable bigger and better events.

Already, Verte has hosted events with brands including Soho House, Deliveroo, Westfield, Knight Frank and Brookfield Properties. The more partners it finds, the more legitimate its offering becomes, picking up the pace in its race with current alternatives.

“Depop and Vinted are our online competitors, but physically we’re competing with charity shops or businesses like We Are, and all pre-loved physical shop solutions,” she acknowledges. “But these are still all about consumption and our purpose is to help us all have a shared wardrobe through exchanges.”

“We’d love to become a B-Corp and enable people to be hosting swaps all over the UK – in shops, on high streets, in offices, in venues and grow the network of Vertee’s to a membership to the country’s most sustainable shopping solution.”