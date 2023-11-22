Startup profile: Neustark

From its existing presence in Europe, Neustark is well on its way to global expansion.

Neustark has developed a novel process that enables carbon dioxide (CO2) to be permanently stored within demolition waste that can then be recycled into new building materials. The Swiss startup was founded in 2019 by Johannes Tiefenthaler and Valentin Gutknecht.

Building a vision of decarbonisation

In order to meet international goals and avert a global climate catastrophe, up to 10 billion tons of CO2 will have to be removed every year from 2050. Currently, however, only 0.1% of our total emissions are being captured.

At the same time, society continues to churn more and more carbon into the atmosphere. Without a rapid change in direction, temperatures are expected to rise by up to 2.9°C above pre-industrial levels before the end of the Century, dramatically exceeding the 1.5°C limit established by the Paris Agreement.

The built environment accounts for almost 40% of the world’s energy-related emissions, with a substantial portion coming from construction processes, materials and demolition. As well as its hefty carbon footprint, the industry is a major source of waste and pollution.

Recognising the connection between these seemingly separate issues, Neustark set out to develop a holistic solution.

“We know that we need to reach net zero by 2050,” says Johannes Tiefenthaler, Neustark’s co-founder and co-chief executive. “For that, emissions need to be reduced rapidly this decade. Even if we make great progress on emissions reductions, our number one objective, achieving net zero on that timescale also necessitates removing a significant amount of CO2 from our atmosphere.”

“That’s what we do. We capture biogenic CO2 at point source and store it durably, thus creating important negative emissions. Why do we do it? We want a bright future for all generations.”

Storing CO2 in recyclable concrete

Neustark’s technology repurposes concrete from demolished buildings as permanent storage for CO2, using a process known as mineralisation.

First, methane gas is captured from partnering biogas plants. Its carbon component is removed, liquified and transported to concrete recycling facilities. Finally, the liquid carbon is injected into crushed concrete granules which can then be recycled into new construction materials.

According to the company’s research, each ton of concrete holds an average 10kg of CO2, reaching up to 25kg depending on material characteristics. The startup has capitalised on its ability to quantify carbon savings by providing companies with verifiable carbon dioxide removal (CDR) certificates.

“It’s a win-win-win,” Tiefenthaler enthuses. “For our partners and clients, and ultimately and most importantly, the planet and all generations.”

A target market with global potential

“We started rolling out our business model in Switzerland, and in the last months, in neighboring countries,” says Sophie Dres, Neustark’s chief marketing officer. “We currently have 12 storage sites permanently removing CO2 every day, which have a yearly capacity of 5,000 tons per year.”

She goes on to add that the company’s capacity is set to increase, with new sites to be launched across Europe within coming months. With around one billion tons of demolition waste being produced every year, Dres envisages Neustark’s technology as having global potential.

This year, the company will establish its presence in Germany, France and Austria. From there, it plans to expand across Europe before entering into North America within the next couple of years. From 2030 onwards, it aims to be removing at least one million tons of CO2 annually.

Collaboration drives further growth

Dres describes Neustark’s business model as being its own ecosystem. The startup relies on biogas plants for its CO2 capture, while partnering concrete recyclers enable its storage. Of course, it also depends on the demand of ambitious companies that purchase its carbon removals, as well as the policymakers that incentivise them to do so.

“To reach our ambition of removing 1 million tons of CO2, we need to operate anywhere between 1000 and 3000 storage plants,” she explains. “Our business model has proven successful in Switzerland and Germany, but as we’re expanding quickly, we need to adapt to the local markets in which we’re expanding. This also includes adhering to local regulations and finding the right people to be able to scale.”

Neustark has recently signed an agreement with Holcim (SIX:HOLN), which will see its technology deployed worldwide within coming years. As a strategic investor, Holcim’s backing highlights the Swiss startup’s potential.

Additional backers include Siemens Financial Services, Verve Ventures and ACE & Company. Soon, Neustark will launch a series B fundraising round, further accelerating its rapid expansion. Still, the team acknowledge the need for collaborative support.

“On the one hand, carbon removal providers need to work closely together to educate the market about the necessity of CDR,” comments Neustarks marketing project officer Elmar Vatter. “When it comes to the recycling and construction market, players need to work closely together to drive sustainable innovation and decarbonize the industry.”

“Both markets have a strong link also to policy: we all need to work closely with local and regional politicians to establish norms that enable such innovation towards tangible climate action.”