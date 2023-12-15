Startup profile: Cleaner Seas Group

Cleaner Seas Group was founded in 2017 by Dave Miller and Avril Greenaway. Based in Cornwall, UK, the company has developed a retrofittable filter that captures the plastic microfibres released by domestic, commercial and industrial washing machines.

Tackling the threat of microplastic pollution

Microplastics, defined as fragments of plastic less than 5mm in length, cause an alarming amount of damage to critical ecosystems. Accounting for around 11% of all plastic pollution, these tiny fibres have been found in almost every corner of the natural world, impacting the health of humans and wildlife alike.

Already, more than 800 marine species are known to be affected by the leakage of microplastics into the ocean. Once consumed, these fragmented particles have been found to move through the gut walls of sea creatures to affect other tissues, impacting their growth, health and likelihood of survival.

From there, they quickly enter into the food supplies of larger species, including the products we pick from the shelves of grocery stores. Humans are far from immune to the pernicious effects of this pollution, with microplastics having recently been identified within our own bloodstreams.

Furthermore, research suggests that microplastic pollution could be reducing the oceans’ ability to sequester carbon dioxide. As the world struggles to gain control of the climate crisis, this is a loss that we simply cannot afford.

Cleaner Seas Group was established in a bid to tackle this growing problem.

“We want to be the leading Greentech company supporting the environment and health of our oceans,” says Dave Miller, co-founder and chief executive of Cleaner Seas of Cleaner Seas Group. “Our vision is very clear; to restore and protect our oceans.”

A simple, sustainable and effective solution

Around 35% of the primary microplastics found in our oceans are shed from synthetic fibres, with each cycle of a domestic washing machine thought to release up to 700,000 pollutant particles. With this in mind, Cleaner Seas Group has focused its efforts to date on the development of a novel filtering system that can be recycled again and again.

“We have invented an industry first, ground-breaking product that not only captures the microfibres shed by laundry but also recycles them in a free to return cartridge system on a domestic and industrial scale,” Miller explains.

The patented Indi™ filter can be plugged into any domestic washing machine. Made from recycled plastic, it captures around 82% of even the smallest of fibres. Its cartridges can be replaced without any hassle, and the company’s free return model ensures that they are managed sustainably.

Taking things one step further, Cleaner Seas Group has also developed a scaled-up version of its initial design in order to serve the commercial and industrial markets. INDIKON™ works in much the same way as its predecessor, but is suitable for larger laundry facilities.

Educating the market

“We work with any individual, business or organisation to mitigate the pervasive issue of microfibre pollution,” Miller continues, citing initial interest from industries including commercial launderettes, holiday accommodation and cruiseliners. “We believe that we all have a responsibility to think about what our personal and professional impact is on the environment.”

According to Miller, the company’s biggest challenge to date has been the lack of awareness among both commercial and domestic users of washing machines. While its marketing efforts will go some way towards addressing this issue, it is also lobbying the government for new legislation that would set a mandatory requirement for microplastic filtration. In an ideal world, Miller also envisions greater support from washing machine manufacturers, who could endorse its filter as a retrofittable upsell.

In terms of direct competition, he does not feel that there is any particular threat.

“We’re all in the same fight against ocean pollution,” he points out. “There are some great innovations out there that came before us in the fight against microfibre pollution, but none that harness the true circularity of our system.”

“Our biggest fight is not against other solutions but to create awareness and find ways to get as many homes and businesses filtering as possible. Only then will we start to have a tangible impact on microfibre pollution.”

Taking steps towards global expansion

To date, Cleaner Seas Group has raised a cumulative total of £1.6 million. In addition to its backing from angel investors, institutional investors and high net worth individuals, it has had notable success in early crowdfunding campaigns.

Now, the company has entered its next stage of funding with the aim of scaling up its research, development and production capacity. It will also expand its team within the UK before establishing its presence globally.