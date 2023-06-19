UN framework to track business interdependencies with nature

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Increasing knowledge about the interdependence between economic activity and nature has highlighted a new set of risks to business. UNEO-WCMC has launched a guide to help companies and investors understand, measure and report those risks.

The guidance from UNEP-WCMC is intended to help understand and measure nature-based dependencies, in order to support effective measurement and reporting of impact.

More than half of the world’s GDP, approximately $58 trillion in total, is either moderately or highly dependent on nature.

New global targets for the protection of biodiversity and nature provide a transition risk on top of the physical implication of reliance on nature.

There is growing private sector awareness of the risks and opportunities that businesses face as a result of their dependencies on nature. Companies rely on the ecosystem services provided by nature – for the resources they use, for a stable climate, and the food that fuels their workforce.

Business also has an enormous impact on nature. Historically our economic models have been built on resource extraction, with no consideration of the externalities (and costs) of that impact. As that becomes increasingly evident, there is a growing need for a science based understanding of the particular impacts of a given business or sector, and financial institutions and businesses are recognising the importance of measuring and disclosing both business impacts and dependencies on nature, and how these are determined by location-specific drivers.

Corli Pretorius, UNEP-WCMC Deputy Director said: “Measurement of dependencies needs to reflect the interconnections between businesses, nature and local communities. These interconnections are dynamic given climate change and the rate of nature loss. Our new guidance provides companies with the steps to identify the financial risks and opportunities to operations, and makes these visible to investors, insurers and governments.”

With assessment and disclosure of nature-related risks and opportunities becoming recognised as best practice in global markets, there is a need for rigorous and scientifically robust measurement of business dependencies on nature. The guidance document provides a series of ongoing actions for businesses, investors and the TNFD to promote a comprehensive approach to measuring dependencies.

Growth in policy or transition risk around nature

New global goals to safeguard nature – forming the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and package – were agreed at the UN biodiversity summit COP15 in December 2022. The Global Biodiversity Framework says: “The biosphere, upon which humanity as a whole depends, is being altered to an unparalleled degree across all spatial scales. Biodiversity – the diversity within species, between species and of ecosystems – is declining faster than at any time in human history.” It also adds, however: “Nature can be conserved, restored and used sustainably while other global societal goals are simultaneously met through urgent and concerted efforts fostering transformative change”.

Target 15 of the overall agreement GBF focuses on the role of businesses in managing and disclosing their impact on nature. Greater transparency can lead to greater accountability and, given the risks involved, could drive more dramatic action. It means that there is a target for the 196 signatory countries to encourage and enable businesses to “regularly monitor, assess, and transparently disclose their risks, dependencies and impacts on biodiversity”.

Erin Billman, executive director of SBTN has warned that that is likely to result in more regulatory controls, such as taxes and fines, subsidy reforms, stricter rules on land development, and trade policy following the finalisation of last year’s GBF.

Understanding the role of natural capital in nature

There is a growing body of research highlighting the economy’s dependency on nature and biodiversity, and there are accelerating pressures for disclosure requirements to drive both transparency and action in the private sector.

According to a 2020 World Economic Forum (WEF), over half of the world’s GDP is at risk from biodiversity loss. The WEF lists biodiversity loss as the third most severe global risk, after climate change and extreme weather, with the destruction of natural ecosystems resulting in severe social and economic consequences.

PwC analysis in 2023 assessed that 55% of the world’s GDP, equivalent to an estimated $58 trillion, is moderately or highly dependent on nature. It also warns of the potential impact of loss or damage to nature on economic stability, as over half of the market value of listed companies on 19 major stock exchanges could be threatened by material nature risk.

Much of this analysis was done on the basis of natural capital accounting (NCA). NCA is increasingly being used as a proxy for the value of natural capital, working as a set of tools and measurements to track changes in natural capital stocks and flows. That means measurements of the different elements of nature that combine to provide the benefits of fertile soil, clean air, flood protection and more – everything from plants, animals, air, water, soils, minerals, pollination etc.

It provides a systematic framework for the measurement of natural assets and services within a specific location or ecosystem and is a first step towards valuing the role of nature at the heart of economic operations. In recent years, it has been adopted as a standard methodology that helps governments and corporations to examine the complex relationship between the economy and the environment.

The principles of NCA have been recognised by the UN, with the release of its System for Economic Environmental Accounting (SEEA) in 2021. Its approach has had a notable influence on national policymaking, leading to the development of NCA frameworks by global powerhouses including the US, the EU and the UK.

Reporting frameworks are increasingly focused on nature risk

Mandatory nature reporting frameworks are already in place, with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which came into force in early 2023, requiring reporting on nature impacts, and voluntary frameworks are powering ahead.

The Science-Based Targets Network (SBTN) recently announced that it had launched a new framework to help companies take integrated action across freshwater, land, ocean, biodiversity, and climate challenges. Dr Varsha Vijay, technical director at the SBTN said that the SBTN guidance should result in “targets that are measurable, actionable and time bound”, and complement the existing climate counterparts, by allowing companies to take holistic action to address their impact in the face of mounting environmental and social crises.

The cross-industry Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), which has been collaboratively developing a globally applicable framework for financial institutions and businesses since 2021, will publish its recommendations on how to manage and publicly report on their risk exposure linked to the use of natural resources later in 2023.

What will the new guide do?

The new UN guidance outlines the importance of measuring business dependencies on nature and highlights insights, gives a clear process around what components need to be assessed to measure the full scope of nature dependencies and sets out recommendations for the TNFD, financial institutions and businesses to promote robust dependencies measurement.

Overall the guidance:

outlines the importance of measuring business dependencies on nature and highlights insights and myth-busting areas

gives a clear process around what components need to be assessed to measure the full scope of nature dependencies, in an approach that has been developed in line with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures’ (TNFD) LEAP assessment, and;

sets out recommendations for the TNFD, financial institutions and businesses to promote robust dependencies measurement.

The guidance builds on recent measurement recommendations and processes from the European Union’s Aligning Accounting Approaches project and UNEP’s Nature Risk Profile methodology. It outlines the importance of measuring business dependencies on nature and highlights insights, gives a clear process around what components need to be assessed to measure the full scope of nature dependencies and sets out recommendations for the TNFD, financial institutions and businesses to promote robust dependencies measurement.

Financial institutions are encouraged to measure dependencies across their portfolios and set expectations for portfolio businesses to conduct assessments. Businesses are advised to collect location-level nature-related data and use existing data and tools to measure their dependencies across ecosystem services, including operations data that they are already collecting and data from public sources. Both financial institutions and businesses are called on to actively use their dependency measurements to make portfolios and business operations nature-positive.

SGV Take

As the interdependencies between nature and climate are increasingly clear, its important to recognise that the climate targets cannot and will not be reached without the protection, and regeneration, of nature. While the long term view is focused on the basic functioning of the economy and the importance of ecosystem services, there is growing physical and transition risk inherent in nature and businesses need to get ahead of the curve in understanding their impacts.