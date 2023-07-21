Sherry Madera appointed as new CDP chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sherry Madera appointed as new CDP chief executive

CDP, the global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions, has appointed Sherry Madera as its new chief executive.
By Felicia Jackson
21 July 2023, 07:27 Updated: 21 July 2023, 09:16
© CDPImage of Sherry Madera
  • Sherry Madera will replace Paul Simpson, who founded CDP alongside Paul Dickinson, as chief executive in October 2023.
  • CDP, in its earliest iteration as the Carbon Disclosure Project, was the first NGO to push for disclosure of environmental data to drive transparency in the markets on climate risk.
  • Today, companies representing around 50% of global market capitalisation report some environmental data through CDP – be that information on carbon, water, forestry, plastics, transition planning and more. 

Having pioneered using capital markets to encourage companies to disclose their environmental impact, the data CDP collects is the bedrock of climate action, and that data is expected to play a vital role in helping companies, governments and regulators set and meet climate commitments – while also holding them to account.

Currently, SVP of Public Policy at Mastercard and chair of the Future of Sustainable Data Alliance, a global organisation focused on supporting data requirements to drive success in sustainable finance, Sherry Madera brings a mix of experience from business, policy making, and diplomacy. This breadth and depth of experience will, as CDP said, help her “lead CDP into an exciting new era of environmental leadership”.

She said: “I’m honoured to be joining CDP as data is recognised for its critical importance in measuring and managing climate actions. The scale of the climate and nature crises means CDP’s work is more urgent than ever.”

“Without data we are blind in the fight against climate change and CDP’s pioneering role has become mainstream and essential to stakeholders including governments and regulators. I’m looking forward to working with a talented global team to build on our unique position in the climate data ecosystem to help define global policy and drive corporate action on climate change.”

CDP has helped to shape the market’s understanding of climate risk

Over 20 years ago, CDP pioneered using capital markets to encourage companies to voluntarily disclose their environmental impact, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources, and protect forests; creating the first global system for environmental disclosure. Today, the data gathered by CDP is fundamental to climate action, enabling companies, governments, and regulators worldwide to successfully set and meet climate commitments.

In 2022 over 18,700 companies representing around 50% of global market capitalization and over 1,100 cities, states and regions disclosed information through CDP on climate change, deforestation, and water security at the request of more than 740 financial institutions and 280 major purchasers – representing over $130 trillion in assets. The 2023 disclosure period is due to close at the end of July for scoring.

Katherine Garrett-Cox, chair of CDP Trustees, said: “We’re excited for Sherry to join us as our new Chief Executive in October. Her breadth of experience across business, policy making, and diplomacy and her conviction about the importance of data as a fundamental driver of climate action positions her perfectly for the next phase of CDP’s growth.”

“CDP partnered in its search for a new CEO with Executive Search company, Odgers Berndtson, who provided a diverse and global shortlist. It was truly wonderful to see how attractive CDP is as an employer in the market and the calibre of candidates attracted by this opportunity.”

“We would also like to thank Jamie Neil, who as interim CEO has led a programme of significant operational improvement within CDP that will help set us up for future scale and success.”

Paul Dickinson, founder and chair of CDP, said; “I’m delighted that Sherry will be joining CDP as CEO. Our work over the past 20 years means our data is now the bedrock of climate action, enabling companies, governments, and regulators worldwide to successfully set and meet climate commitments. Sherry has the perfect mix of skills to build on our success and lead CDP into a new era of environmental leadership at a critical time in the fight against climate change.”

Madera succeeds former chief executive Paul Simpson, who was a co-founder of CDP and served as chief executive until June 2022, and replaces interim chief executive Jamie Neil, who has driven a programme of significant operational improvement within CDP over the past year. Neil steps down on 29 September 2023.

