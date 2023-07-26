What are Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions?

In carbon accounting, there are three different categories, or Scopes, which define the sources and activities that are counted. Here, we explore this terminology and explain why it matters in practice. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
26 July 2023, 07:30 Updated: 26 July 2023, 15:37
The three different Scopes of emissions.

  • Scope 1 emissions come from sources that are directly controlled by the entity in question, such as vehicles, radiators or dishwashers. 
  • Scope 2 emissions are generated during the production of energy that the entity goes on to consume.  
  • Scope 3 emissions are not directly linked to the entity but to its upstream and downstream activity. Examples include the emissions of a company’s suppliers or those released when their product is used. 

Now more than ever, companies are being asked to reduce and report on their emissions of greenhouse gas. In order to do so effectively, they must first be able to determine where and how much they emit. 

In today’s lexicon, emissions are categorised under three different Scopes. While this may seem annoyingly complex, their distinction allows us to clarify the sources and activities we seek to address. With this terminology, we can determine what is being counted and develop effective strategies that can be clearly communicated with relevant parties. 

Scope 1: 

Scope 1 emissions come from sources that are owned or controlled by the entity in question. Also known as direct emissions, these are typically considered the easiest Scope to address. 

Potential sources of Scope 1 emissions include boilers, generators and vehicles, each of which relies on the combustion of fossil fuels. Fugitive emissions, such as the refrigerants leaked during heating or cooling, would also come under this category. Finally, Scope 1 would encompass the emissions of onsite industrial processes like cleaning or manufacturing. 

As these sources are directly controlled by the entity, their emissions will fluctuate in proportion to its daily activity. For example, a business may choose to warm up its premises in order to welcome its customers. As it ramps up its boiler, its Scope 1 emissions would steadily rise. If it cuts down on fuel-guzzling transport, they would then begin to decline. 

Scope 2: 

Scope 2 refers to the emissions that are acquired through the purchase of energy. Rather than being generated by the entity itself, they are released by the utilities from which it sources its electricity, steam or heat.  

The sources of Scope 2 emissions are controlled by third-party companies before being bought by organisations and individuals. If a company wishes to address its Scope 2, it must therefore rely on its purchasing power. By opting into a greener contract, requiring its provider to use renewable sources, it can drastically alter its impact. 

Scope 3:  

Scope 3 emissions are neither owned nor controlled by the entity itself, but come as a result of its activities. Also referred to as value chain emissions, this category covers everything from the operations of upstream suppliers to the use and disposal of a company’s products or services. 

The calculation and reduction of Scope 3 emissions is particularly difficult, as it relies on engagement with external parties. Each party must be able to provide accurate data on their own activities, and willing to collaborate in order to lessen their impact. 

Given that Scope 3 emissions account for around 75% of the average organisation’s overall footprint, their complex nature does not excuse lack of effort. With effective measures in place, it is Scope 3 reductions that can deliver the most significant difference. 

Why does it matter in practice? 

These three different Scopes are globally recognised, forming a key component of every reporting framework. Companies are increasingly expected to measure their emissions across each of these categories before disclosing their findings and pursuing effective solutions. 

Though this may seem like a daunting exercise, the categorisation of different emissions is ultimately of great use to businesses.  

When setting targets, it can improve their understanding of what must be done. When developing strategies, it can help them to see where measures are needed. When making claims or sharing their progress, it allows them to be clearer about their achievements. This could help them to avoid accusations of greenwashing while remaining compliant with the changing expectations of relevant stakeholders. 

Such transparency is crucial in holding businesses to account for their actions. Investors can base their decisions on a company’s alignment with global goals, and regulators can see where further action ought to be taken. Without the three different Scopes, this entire system would crumble without its structure.

