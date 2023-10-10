How companies may ‘game’ reported greenhouse gas emissions

The sustainability insights you need each week, curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

New research by King’s College London has found that the way companies choose methods and datasets can be exploited to report smaller emissions.

Academics at the King’s Business School found that companies can ‘game’ their reported greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to an extent that is both financially and environmentally material.

Climate disclosure has become mandatory in various global markets such as the UK and EU, and the US is also set to announce nationwide compulsory carbon accounting.

GHG emissions reporting needs to be accurate to enable companies to enact effective decarbonisation strategies, comply with legislation and support investors and stakeholders in their decision-making.

The study found that, by choosing a more flattering dataset and method as a basis for their emissions calculations, companies could engineer a reported emissions total between 4.6 and 6.7 times smaller than what would have been reported if they used the least flattering dataset and method.

“This matters because if businesses can’t, or won’t, calculate CO2e emissions accurately, then we can’t plot a proper path to keeping the global temperature at or below the 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels that scientists see as a tipping point,” said Dr Marc Lepere, executive education sustainability lead at King’s Business School, and founder and chief scientific officer of ESG and carbon accounting software Omnevue.

Calculating a carbon footprint

Companies can choose from a range of frameworks when calculating emissions. The first step is identifying various activities that produce emissions such as energy consumption, manufacturing, transportation, buying electricity and business travel.

They then use emissions factor datasets, which provide information on how much GHG emissions are generated by each unit of these business activities. The units are multiplied to calculate the total CO2 emissions across the relevant business activities, also taking into account their global warming potential.

The three main global emissions factor datasets approved by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change under the GHG Protocol are EXIOBASE and those developed by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas (DEFRA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The GHG Protocol, however, does not require companies to disclose the datasets they use to calculate CO2 emissions.

The keystone of business net zero

Measuring a company’s carbon footprint accurately is the foundation of the journey to global net zero. Only when the calculations are accurate can the environmental impact of a business be understood and reductions calculated to establish a credible strategy, as well as comply with environmental legislation.

Painting the most accurate picture possible is also crucial to inform investors and other stakeholders in their decision-making. Moreover, carbon pricing mechanisms such as carbon taxes set a price on carbon emissions and also require accurate data to determine appropriate pricing.

Accurate climate disclosure is also now central to operating as a global business. In September 2023, California’s state legislature passed a first-of-its-kind climate law in the US that would require all companies in the state to report their emissions from 2027. In March 2021, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed similar reporting of emissions across the US.

The UK already mandates reporting according to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures guidelines and the European Commission has adopted the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) which are part of the new Corporate Social Responsibility Directive.

The report’s findings pose yet another challenge amidst often opaque systems of carbon accounting. Previous research has already found a crisis of underreporting carbon emissions amidst companies; a 2022 report by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) only calculated emissions for product sales under its own brand label, and a study of 56 major tech companies in 2019 found that more than half of their emissions were excluded from self-reporting.

Scope 3 results vary the most across different datasets

Carbon emissions are classified under three Scopes: Scope 1, 2 and 3, referring to whether they are direct emissions, released through energy purchase or across the value chain, respectively. Read our explainer here.

In a case study of three companies, the King’s Business School team prepared emissions reports based on the DEFRA and EPA datasets and found that Scope 3 calculations varied the most, especially on the ‘spend-based’ method. This method calculates Scope 3 emissions based on company spending on goods and services, multiplied by how much emissions they are estimated to generate. It is a very popular one for companies as the data needed is readily available.

The team found that switching from the DEFRA to the EPA dataset would increase their reported CO2 emissions by an average of 5.4%, which could potentially result in a 1.9% hit to their share price if they were listed. Additionally, the EPA dataset reports around 10% greater GHG emissions than the DEFRA dataset, showing country-specific variations.

“Increasingly large sums of capital are being deployed either in line with Environmental, Social and Governance criteria or with the explicit aim of mitigating climate change. Investment managers need assurance that the data they are basing their decisions on is as robust and transparent as it can be. At the moment, it clearly isn’t,” said Professor David Aikman, professor of finance and director of the Qatar Centre for Global Banking & Finance.

Stakeholders can take advantage of this variation in datasets. Those preparing the reports may hold an incentive to report lower emissions as higher emissions require more action, carbon offsets and payments. According to the study, companies also have concerns about reputation when reporting higher emissions, and there is a conflict between confidently reporting emissions and recognising inherent uncertainties in the GHG accounting process.

Localising emissions factors is important for reliability

Although emissions factors are used widely, they can face an inherent problem as they may fail to take into account the differences amid similar business activities in different locations. According to the King’s Business School, the most accurate calculation method under the GHG protocol uses customised emissions factors, but it is only possible when primary data is available.

The researchers have put forward five policy recommendations for making emissions calculations more reliable. Firstly, they recommend regulating those responsible for GHG emissions calculations and enforcing a requirement for an external audit of the reported emissions. Additionally, reporting entities are urged to disclose the extent of their measurement across various scopes and ensure verification.

The report also recommends that reporting entities use different emission factor datasets, including both local and global, and that these should be foundationally representative of where emissions-producing activity takes place. The methods and datasets used in emissions calculations must also be mandatorily disclosed, and companies are encouraged to restate historical data to aid comparison.

Finally, they also advise that national agencies should investigate categories of emissions factors with large variances across datasets.

SGV TAKE

It is concerning that variance across emissions factor datasets forms yet another loophole that businesses can exploit to showcase their net zero efforts. This is a systemic issue, however, and raises the question of why the UNFCC has approved datasets with significant variance for use globally, or what the report terms the “behavioural implications of introducing a spectrum of permissible approaches”. It is time to put a closer lens on frameworks and entities doing the calculations for GHG accounting and emphasise the importance of collecting primary data for accurate calculations.