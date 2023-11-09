Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why rigor of ESG data is becoming increasingly important for businesses

With organisations clamping down on their ESG efforts, there is increasing scrutiny on the information businesses are disclosing due to the urgency of the climate crisis and the frequently changing regulatory landscape. Tom Lawton, associate director at Longevity Partners, dissects why data is playing an imperative role.  
By Tom Lawton
9 November 2023, 07:18 Updated: 9 November 2023, 08:52
  • Demand for and scrutiny of ESG data continues to be an upward trend. 
  • Digitalisation will play a critical role in reducing the burden on operational teams and ensuring a consistent and timely approach to data gathering.  
  • Corporates must consider whether current systems and processes can provide the data needed to meet future reporting requirements. 

Despite progress being made amongst corporates with their sustainability efforts, data-related issues persist across the industry, with one survey revealing half of UK-based business leaders admit that ‘no significant work’ has been carried out to collect data on the delivery of their ESG commitments.  

Although seemingly on every corporation’s agenda, ESG is still a relatively new discipline for many businesses, whereby even those making positive changes do not have access to the information which evidences the action. Like all industries, however, data is imperative for businesses to understand how they’re tracking progress – whether with carbon management, energy efficiency, or water consumption – providing the ability to predict the trajectory of ESG performance and contribution towards climate change action.  

Availability and quality of data

Arguably the greatest challenge relating to data availability within the industry is a reliance on third parties, such as tenants and management partners. There is a real need to automate data flows and provide timely data insights to drive change and encourage participation.   

The availability of ESG data, however, is not the only stumbling block: access to reliable, complete, and comparable data remains a stubborn challenge across the industry, despite a growing number of technological solutions and regulatory frameworks such as the International Sustainability Standards Board which aims to unify corporate disclosures.    

Where sustainability has moved away from being a siloed school of thought to a core part of business models, ESG must be considered in all verticals of an organisation’s operations – from financial planning to risk management.  

The age of digitalisation   

Conversations around automation and its role in the climate crisis have ramped up in light of the wider access businesses now have to new technologies. Even for businesses that have ESG data at their fingertips, automation can help make sense of trends and inform new targets when used correctly.   

To cope with the increased demand for ESG data, digitalisation will also play a critical role in reducing the burden on operational teams and ensuring a consistent and timely approach to data gathering. Moreover, it can offer real-time insights into utility data, enabling a more proactive approach, monitoring fluctuations, taking action to remedy issues and capitalising on efficiency gains.  

Planning ahead: an evolving landscape   

Demand for and scrutiny of ESG data continues to be an upward trend. In response to the urgency of the climate crisis, reporting standards and regulations have undergone significant changes over the past few years, such as the mandating of the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures for certain large UK businesses which now requires corporates to include climate risks in their annual reporting.  

Even in the face of stricter guidelines, three-quarters of companies globally are not ready to have their ESG data audited externally months before new regulations kick in, according to a new report. Ultimately, failure to keep pace with new reporting requirements – or lack of access to quality ESG data – will cause significant issues for businesses in the coming years.   

Failure to comply with regulations means businesses will face sanctions, but investors are also increasingly factoring ESG performance into decision-making to ensure the longevity of their businesses. This growing pressure from investors is evident, with approximately 89% considering ESG as part of their approaches last year.  

Looking ahead

If not already, corporates must consider whether their current systems and processes can provide the data needed to meet future reporting requirements. Failure to take action now to future-proof your data management strategy will create challenges in the future.  

It is hoped that more stringent, mandatory reporting rules will accelerate the rate of change, which will have an industry-wide impact: the better data organisations can provide will improve the overall industry standard.  

