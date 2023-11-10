Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Reporting

Creating a framework for assessing emissions management in construction projects

Jennifer Thomson, chief product officer at MachineMax, argues that the abundance of accessible data, coupled with state-of-the-art telematics and data solutions, instils optimism in decarbonising construction.
By Jennifer Thomson
10 November 2023, 07:20 Updated: 10 November 2023, 09:25
Post Thumbnail

Jennifer Thomson, chief product officer at MachineMax, argues that the abundance of accessible data, coupled with state-of-the-art telematics and data solutions, instils optimism in decarbonising construction.

  • Strengthening supply chain collaboration with standardised baselines can help identify and rectify high-emission inefficiencies, advancing sustainability goals within the built environment. 
  • Although roughly 75% of businesses use telematics for fleet and equipment management, data fragmentation across platforms is currently hindering actionable insights, highlighting the importance of cloud-based aggregation. 
  • Strengthening supply chain collaboration and establishing a standardised baseline can help identify and address high-emission inefficiencies such as idling hotspots, advancing sustainability efforts through alignment and action. 

The escalating climate crisis has become an urgent issue, prompting industries, including construction, to allocate more time and resources toward mitigating their carbon emissions. But how successful are the efforts focused on enhancing on-site machinery, particularly fuel-intensive heavy equipment, in reducing emissions? And are we using existing technology effectively to reach this objective? 

Almost 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from the built environment, and if no action is taken, these emissions are projected to double by 2050. Consequently, this carbon-intensive industry is now under heightened scrutiny in the climate change debate.

Our recent survey into the sector’s perception of emissions also revealed that close to 40% of respondents lacked a clear understanding of the carbon footprint of their off-highway fleet. This alarming finding reflects the construction sector’s insufficient progress amid the climate crisis. Such a lack of awareness emphasises the crucial need for increased knowledge among industry professionals regarding emissions linked to fleet management and their impact on achieving net zero goals. 

As the climate crisis ramps up, construction professionals must fully comprehend the environmental impact of their activities and take immediate action to address it. This awareness will empower them to proactively work towards reducing emissions and, ultimately, contribute to a more environmentally friendly future. 

Unlocking the power and potential of data 

Manufacturers, suppliers, and operators of off-highway equipment are producing significant volumes of valuable machine data daily. The industry, however, currently lacks standardised CO2 benchmarking and data practices, resulting in fragmented datasets and missed opportunities to leverage this generated data. This is impeding progress toward more sustainable, low-carbon operations. 

Undoubtedly, this leads to significant inefficiencies. To fully harness the potential of machine data and meaningfully reduce the construction industry’s emissions, it is imperative to establish collaborative and robust data standards that effectively guide decision-making. 

Promoting stronger collaboration across the supply chain is essential to ensure alignment towards a shared objective. If the industry can establish a standardised baseline, it can identify and rectify high-emission inefficiencies, such as idling hotspots, thereby advancing its efforts toward sustainability. 

A golden asset  

Data is a valuable asset for construction projects, offering deep insights into operational efficiency. Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have substantially broadened the capabilities of telematics and data solutions, creating new avenues to harness the wealth of data from construction sites. Additionally, improvements in telecommunications technology have bolstered on-site connectivity, enabling real-time data analysis that transcends basic tracking. 

Telematics and data solutions hold the promise of empowering automated tracking tools that monitor a wide range of metrics related to on-site equipment usage, encompassing bulldozers, excavators, and more. These tools can gather information pertaining to factors such as performance, fuel consumption, and operator conduct.

While, in the past, such data was manually collected in the field, often at a pace that delayed any proactive measures, today’s data acts as a conduit for fast detection and resolution of issues within fleets. This includes the reduction of idling time and fuel consumption, ultimately enhancing overall operational efficiency. 

This data has the potential to play a pivotal role in significantly reducing carbon emissions, aligning with broader sustainability objectives. 

Centralising all insights  

Although telematics adoption is widespread, the hurdle lies in the efficient consolidation and analysis of data. Approximately three-quarters of businesses employ telematics for fleet management and equipment tracking. Nonetheless, the fragmentation of platforms frequently dilutes the data’s worth, complicating the process of extracting actionable insights. 

This is where the concept of cloud-based aggregation takes centre stage. By centralising data onto a unified platform and leveraging AI-driven analytics to interpret it, organisations can swiftly access vital field information and convert raw data into immediate actionable intelligence. This approach plays a crucial role in facilitating meaningful enhancements in operational efficiency. 

The path to a more sustainable future  

A streamlined roadmap is crucial for achieving sustainability goals, emphasising data-driven decision-making for real-time insights on equipment status and informed maintenance scheduling. While sustainability efforts continue, immediate attention must be on enhancing operational efficiency with existing tools, necessitating strategic investments. 

Although cleaner, alternative energy equipment will enhance sustainability in the long run, addressing the current challenge head-on is imperative. Transparency and accountability are vital, with the sector understanding its climate impact for robust reporting. Accurate carbon audits are essential to monitor progress and maintain stakeholder transparency. 

In a world where sustainability has now become a necessity for all businesses in all sectors globally, the construction sector stands at a pivotal juncture. The abundance of accessible data, coupled with state-of-the-art telematics and data solutions, instils optimism. Now the industry must rise to the challenge and excel in reducing its environmental footprint, paving the way for a more sustainable future. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts