COP28 shines a light on corporate transparency

COP28 is shining a light on the issue of corporate transparency, with a spate of initiatives to close the ‘climate data gap’ for businesses.

A free global database for corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions has been unveiled, along with other collaborations to increase interoperability among disclosure standards.

The availability of high-quality climate data is the foundation for ensuring accurate disclosure and effective climate action from entities.

Businesses will be able to harness granular satellite data as well as use more unified platforms for disclosure.

Current national pledges are on track to drive a catastrophic temperature rise of up to 2.9°C, so governments and companies are under increasing pressure to strengthen their climate action and ambition.

A lack of transparent and reliable climate data is one of the key barriers holding back the transition to a net zero economy; it was identified as one of the four primary areas of action in the third phase of the G20 Data Gaps Initiative in 2022. At COP27, for example, Climate TRACE used satellite data to reveal that fossil fuel emissions were three times the amount previously reported.

Mark Carney, UN special envoy for climate action and finance and co-chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, said at COP28: “We won’t get to where we need to go if we don’t know where to start. Closing the data gap requires consistent, comprehensive, and decision-useful climate disclosure.”

Most companies do not have a full picture of their carbon footprint, nor are taking meaningful action to reduce it. Only 37% of corporate net zero targets in the world’s largest 2,000 publicly-listed companies included Scope 3 emissions, which can account for over 90% of emissions for businesses.

Disruptive tech at the forefront

Disruptive technologies are addressing the GHG responsible for a third of today’s warming through a “methane data revolution”. With over 111 countries signed up to the Global Methane Pledge, intended to reduce methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels by 2030, companies in agriculture, food waste and fossil fuel – the sectors accounting for the majority of methane emissions – can harness these technologies to achieve their goals.

At COP, Climate TRACE, an independent GHG-monitoring organisation, published an inventory that tracks more than 352 million assets to pinpoint every major source of GHG emissions around the world, from power plants and ships to fertiliser application and deforestation. GHGSat, an emissions intelligence organisation, also announced plans to measure methane and carbon dioxide emissions at every major industrial site worldwide, every day, by 2026.

The UN’s global methane tracking system, the Methane Alert and Response System launched in 2022 transfers data from satellites to authorities planning emissions reductions. It has unveiled its first public data at COP28 and is expected to boost emissions reduction.

A new milestone global database for corporate net zero targets

Also in Dubai, French President Emmanuel Macron and UN Secretary-General’s special envoy on climate ambition and solutions Michael R. Bloomberg unveiled the proof of concept for the world’s first global, centralised, free and openly accessible repository of global corporate GHG data to power the climate transition.

Named the Net-Zero Data Public Utility, the platform intends to establish interconnectivity and data integration mechanisms across all Scopes with third-party climate data solutions and platforms in the global climate data ecosystem.

Bloomberg said: “The most valuable currency in financial markets is reliable data. This new data portal will allow investors and regulators to see which companies are making progress on their commitments, while also empowering the public to hold companies accountable for backing up words with action.”

Ashley Alder, chair of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, termed it an “important element of the future transition data ecosystem” that can align with the UK’s Transition Plan Taskforce for the net zero transition.

Macron commented: “It is now already possible to compare climate commitments of 400 companies, and many more will come on board to make it a universal platform, accessible to consumers and investors for free.” In the longer term, the Utility is designed to be integrated into the UN Climate Change Global Climate Action Portal.

New standards for financial markets

In June 2023, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) published its inaugural standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, effective from 2024. The standards are intended to create a high-quality, comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures for the financial markets.

Six months later at COP28, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation and the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO) have committed to future cooperation for effective communication about sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

The existing ISO 14000 Environmental management and greenhouse gas emission standards are expected to help companies with sustainability and climate commitments implement, and support disclosures in line with ISSB IFRS S2.

Lee White, managing director of the IFRS Foundation, said: “The old adage says ‘you manage what you measure’ – the link between effective management processes for sustainability-related risks and opportunities and high-quality disclosures is clear. We look forward to working with ISO to highlight this link further in support of the implementation of the ISSB Standards.”

The financial markets are also seeing other new standards crop up: at COP28, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials published a global GHG accounting and reporting standard for capital markets, the PCAF Facilitated Emissions Standard. It intends to increase transparency across capital market transactions, such as the primary issuance of capital markets instruments and loan syndication, that until now had “no standardized approach to account for their climate impact” despite representing a significant portion of global capital flows, according to executive director, Angélica Afanador.

Rising interoperability for seamless disclosure

In an ecosystem of various climate standards, identifying the commonalities or ‘interoperability’ of these standards is valuable for a seamless and transparent global disclosure framework. Interoperability in climate data refers to how the disclosure requirements and data points in each standard overlap and relate to each other, and can prevent the need for double reporting for a user-friendly and simpler reporting system for companies.

Towards this goal, the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, after a partnership in 2021 to substantiate the benefits of the alignment achieved between the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and the GRI Standards.

On the first day of COP28, a GRI-ESRS Interoperability Index was made publicly available as part of this agreement, and has been submitted for approval in December. The index will enable entities reporting under ESRS to be deemed reporting ‘with reference’ to GRI standards and existing GRI reporters will be able to leverage their current reporting efforts to prepare their ESRS “Sustainability statement”.

Patrick de Cambourg, chair of EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Board, said: “Interoperability is at the heart of the EU approach. From the beginning and going forward EFRAG strives to build on and contribute to the global progress of quality sustainability reporting as well as to minimise the reporting burden for companies.”

SGV TAKE

Closing the data gap is the foundation on which effective climate action hinges, and these new developments at COP28 that ensure granular satellite data is available for monitoring entities, a unified global disclosure platform and more interoperability among standards are promising. Nevertheless, without stringent government regulation mandating disclosures across the world, progress will be slow.