The postponement of a decision on the final US climate disclosure rule prolongs uncertainty of the potential impact on organisations in scope. Andy Garraway, climate policy lead at Risilience, considers what the delay, placed in the wider global regulatory landscape, means for business.

The US authorities have delayed proposed rules requiring companies to disclose climate-related risks, creating uncertainty for business es.

Meanwhile, climate disclosure regulations are advancing globally, with mandates in the UK, the EU and some US states – c ompanies with international operations still need to prepare for the se.

Investors and consumers increasingly expect credible climate risk information, so it is wise that businesses start disclosing now as an opportunity to get ahead of likely future requirements.

Organisations awaiting confirmation of the final climate-disclosure ruling from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) face further delay, with reports of the agency scaling back some of the original proposal’s ambition fuelling speculation as to when it might land. There have been waves of anticipation ahead of the ruling, which was originally proposed in March 2022 and most recently expected in autumn 2023.

Prolonged uncertainty has left businesses in limbo, knowing they will be required to report but in the dark about how it will look like in detail. Commentators now expect that the agency will push back finalising the proposal well into 2024.

What does the SEC delay mean for businesses?

The latest postponement is not good for business. The delay to the final ruling casts doubt as to the exact level of disclosure information required and, it follows, the associated time and resources needed for organisations to adequately prepare – particularly if Scope 3 emissions included.

That said, SEC chair Gary Gensler has put some minds at rest, confirming the agency will not pursue an aggressive 60-day implementation timeline, which would have made rules effective just two months after publication in the Federal Register. The proposed rule will now go into effect in the first full calendar year after being finalised meaning and, if the speculated adoption date is delayed until 2024, the earliest the SEC would require businesses to report would be 2026 for the 2025 fiscal year.

This date has synergy with California’s recently approved Climate-related Financial Risk Act (SB-261), which comes into effect in 2026 and applies to companies “that do business in the state” and report over $1 billion in annual revenue. Aligned to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), SB-261 requires a company to prepare and submit climate-related financial risk reports. The Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB-253) requires a company to publicly disclose its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) to include Scopes 1, 2 and 3, also from 2026.

These new climate disclosure rules complement the SEC’s proposals but go further, impacting private companies as well as the publicly traded ones covered by the SEC.

Overseas disclosing requirements affect US companies

Repeated delays to the SEC rule do not chime with the broader trend for climate disclosure worldwide. A number of countries, including Brazil, Australia, Singapore and the UK, are all committed to mandating the International Sustainability Standards Board’s new sustainability standards for businesses that are also backed by many institutions, such as the G7, the G20, IOSCO, the Financial Stability Board, African Finance Ministers and Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from over 40 jurisdictions.

In addition, businesses in scope are getting to grips with the detailed and extensive reporting requirements of Europe’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Significant numbers of US businesses will be in scope for CSRD and many are preparing the processes required to comply, regardless of the SEC’s hesitation.

In fact, Refinitiv analysis estimates that more than 3,000 US companies will be in scope and these firms will need to up their reporting game to meet CSRD’s rigorous requirements. If the SEC applies to companies in the scope of CSRD, the reporting process should be relatively straightforward as the demands are much lighter.

Figuring out Scope 3 emissions

It doesn’t feel like the SEC is out of the woods yet and the current lack of information from the agency isn’t helping matters, keeping business in the dark. That said, much time and political capital has already been spent on the repeated delays and development process, indicating that the ruling will see the light of day. The contention comes down to what is included – in particular, whether Scope 3 will be in there. Strong opinions, both for and against, have already made global headlines and forewarned the political and legal wranglings that may still meet the final ruling.

The SEC needs a legal workaround for Scope 3, having been pushed by Democrats to mandate the more onerous, but important, disclosure of supply chain emissions. A workaround is required because the SEC’s remit covers public companies. Mandating Scope 3 reporting will, in effect, put obligations on private companies in the supply chains of public companies to track and report their emissions. That would be beyond the SEC’s remit, so it needs to figure out how to legally address the discrepancy.

And the agency will be mindful of legal challenges. The outcome of West Virginia vs EPA (the US Environmental Protection Agency) in 2022 is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, demonstrating the impact of perceived, and as defined by the courts, actual, overreach of the remit a Federal Agency has been mandated with by Congress. Even when the final SEC rule comes out, it remains to be seen how legal action might impact its implementation timeline.

Despite the stop-start nature of the SEC’s climate-rule decision-making, many large organisations recognise that credible climate- and nature-related information is something that investors, stakeholders and consumers are increasingly demanding.

Companies would be wise to approach the still-undecided SEC state of play as an opportunity to progress steps to analyse and quantify their exposure to climate risk, which requires both time and resources.

There will be upsides to driving business transformation to be climate-disclosure ready – organisations prepared to meet regulatory requirements will also align to investor demands and consumer expectations, mitigate risk in relation to carbon taxes, and be better positioned to take advantage of new markets emerging from the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.