The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Embodied biodiversity is being proposed as a way to assess the impacts of construction on biodiversity – how can it be calculated and adopted at scale?

The framework could be used across the lifecycle of materials to address the built environment’s contribution to the triple planetary crisis.

Construction is one of the three systems responsible for over 80% of global biodiversity loss, a crisis that leaves at least half of world GDP at risk.

Companies in the sector ought to start considering their impact on nature and take steps to minimise it.

The report was carried out by Expedition Engineering, a London-based consulting firm for structural engineering services supported by the Institution of Civil Engineers Research and Development Enabling Fund. It highlights the need to assess whole-life biodiversity impact and provides a framework for the construction sector.

Biodiversity takes centre stage

Biodiversity loss is one of the triple planetary crises designated by the UN and puts more than half of the world’s GDP at risk, along with detrimental impacts on health, livelihoods and ecosystems worldwide.

Global action is building momentum. At COP15 in 2022, UN member states agreed on the Global Biodiversity Framework, which marked its first anniversary on 19 December 2023. It includes four long-term goals for 2050 and 23 action-oriented targets for 2030, including the landmark 30×30 goal, which is intended to protect 30% of global land and water ecosystems by 2030. The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, signed in 1992 by 196 UN member states, also works as a legal framework to protect biodiversity.

These agreements target governments, which are expected to turn them into policies that would ultimately affect businesses. For now, addressing biodiversity concerns largely remains a voluntary exercise for the private sector, which is otherwise failing to act on nature risk.

Nonetheless, new regulations requiring companies to address their nature impacts are starting to emerge. For example, in the UK, the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) legislation, which will require property developers to invest in measures that increase the biodiversity score of plants and wildlife in the local area by 10% after development, is due to come into force in January 2024. In the EU, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive includes reporting on nature impacts, which will push construction companies that fall under its scope to consider their impacts on biodiversity.

Voluntary frameworks include the Science-Based Targets Network targets for nature and the Task Force for Nature-related Financial Disclosures recommendations, which provides a blueprint to address nature-related risks, dependencies, opportunities and impacts.

Declining biodiversity and the built environment

The World Economic Forum has identified construction as one of three systems responsible for over 80% of global biodiversity loss. The built environment is responsible for over 50% of material extraction and, alongside infrastructure systems, affects over 29% of IUCN-designated threatened and near-threatened species. If business as usual continues, however, many unsustainable construction-related materials are forecast to double by 2060.

Current sustainability measures for the built environment mostly focus on emissions, as the sector has begun to address its embodied carbon, the carbon footprint associated with the materials and construction processes across the entire lifecycle of a building.

For biodiversity, there is increasing recognition of the whole-life impacts of construction. For example, in September 2023, the UK Green Building Council launched its Ecological Impacts Knowledge Hub which offers an interactive resource for how the built environment’s supply chains affect world ecology.

Will Arnold, head of climate action at the Institute of Structural Engineers, said of the launch of the hub: “The construction industry uses larger volumes of material than any other industry in the world, yet our understanding of the broad ecological impacts of these materials is typically limited to how they are used on-site in the final building. The world has now crossed six of our nine planetary boundaries, and so it is becoming more urgent than ever that we limit the impacts that our material choices are having at their source, on biodiversity, pollution, freshwater, and land use.”

Calculating ‘embodied biodiversity’

According to Expedition Engineering, the BNG framework, which only accounts for on-site nature impacts, is not enough to address the sector’s impacts as a whole. This is because processes such as off-site mining and extraction, manufacture, transport and disposal of construction materials are also significant drivers of biodiversity loss. As such, they should be explicitly accounted for to provide a full picture.

‘Embodied biodiversity’ indicates the impact on biodiversity as a result of all the processes throughout a material’s lifecycle, which are not covered by BNG. Moreover, embodied biodiversity is dependent on the variability of ecosystems across geographies – the same material’s lifecycle can have completely different biodiversity impacts when sourced in different countries.

The research uses a qualitative assessment framework based on four of the five ‘key pressures’ driving biodiversity loss, identified by the UN: land-use change, direct exploitation of species, pollution and invasive species. The framework first defines material assumptions, maps the high-level lifecycle process, identifies evidence of impacts on biodiversity and rates the likely severity of impact.

The framework was applied to assess the biodiversity impacts of five key construction materials: concrete, timber, steel, asphalt and earth. For example, the extraction and transportation of crude oil to produce bitumen for asphalt has been shown to significantly impact biodiversity by generating pollution. Moreover, 37.5 million square metres of concrete is used in the UK, but its production causes air pollution, and mining and dredging can damage habitats.

Solutions for a nature-positive built environment

To incentivise behaviour change, the report refers to the COM-B model which involves the three elements of capability, opportunity and motivation. Nevertheless, there are some barriers to deploying this model, primarily the lack of available, detailed, credible and unbiased data about biodiversity impacts, the challenge of enabling comparison between materials and the need to consider systemic impacts. Researchers emphasised the need to develop a strategic route map to provide practitioners with the three elements, including mapping complex global systems and defining an approach to quantification.

Recommendations for companies include minimising the amount of materials needed, prioritising reused materials, utilising existing responsible sourcing and certification schemes and understanding where materials have been sourced from to progress towards a nature-positive sector.

It also highlights other frameworks and methods such as natural capital accounting, the biodiversity metric tool and the Doughnut Economics Action Lab framework to account for off-site urban development biodiversity impacts.

SGV TAKE

The emergence of regulation and frameworks, alongside shifting stakeholder demands, are changing how sectors approach biodiversity. Considering the devastating impact of the built environment on nature, companies must start by measuring them to minimise them. The framework of embodied biodiversity could also be tweaked to apply across other sectors.