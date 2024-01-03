Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trust and transparency: the necessary ingredients for ESG success in 2024

There isn’t a simple one-size-fits-all solution to improve ESG strategy, but companies can set themselves up for market success by demonstrating transparency and establishing foundations of trust, writes Rob McCann, head of environment, climate and nature at Virgin Media O2.
By Rob McCann
3 January 2024, 07:30 Updated: 3 January 2024, 09:14
  • With new regulations and legislation coming up, UK organisations must deliver clearer communication about their environmental and social impact in 2024. 
  • More businesses are forming ESG initiatives, but most consumers doubt companies are taking significant action.  
  • Transparency will be key for businesses in 2024 and beyond, considering that over 60% of consumers are influenced by a company’s transparency about its carbon footprint. 

As UK organisations plan for the year ahead, creating and achieving robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals will be high on the corporate agenda in the face of new sustainability standards.  

But, while businesses may begin their 2024 planning with ESG front and centre, they must look to close a clear gap that exists between current action and consumer expectations. Recent Virgin Media O2 Business research shows almost half (49%) of UK businesses believe their ESG goals are only partially aligned with customer expectations. 

For ESG success, business leaders must tackle this gap. This means improving business transparency so they can meet evolving expectations of not just their customers, but employees and stakeholders as well.  

Evolving ESG attitudes 

Over half of consumers (55%) are more likely to support organisations whose products and services have a tangible social impact. While the desire to practice sustainability exists, however, many are unable to actualise their sustainable values in the UK’s current economic climate.  

Fortunately, consumers are understanding that the current economic climate is impacting businesses’ progress on ESG initiatives. Recent findings from Deloitte show that well over half (62%) of consumers agree that cost is a barrier to sustainability. 

With only 12% of consumers believing companies are taking significant action on environmental and social issues, however, the pressure is on business leaders to change this perception. 

Even in the current climate, consumers expect transparency from businesses, a practice that organisations are struggling to deliver. In fact, a startling 89% of UK businesses are struggling to be transparent with the public about their ESG goals.   

We know getting started can be particularly challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with one in four having no ESG strategy at all.  That’s why we’re part of a Climate and Sustainability Working Group facilitated by the Digital Connectivity Forum and supported by Ofcom. This Group has just published a practical guide to net zero for SMEs in the telecoms sector with the aim of driving sustainability progress.  

With over half of consumers (61%) influenced by a company’s transparency about its environmental impact and carbon footprint, failure to communicate is fast becoming a reputational challenge for businesses across all sizes and sectors.     

The carbon transparency dilemma  

While more UK organisations are bringing ESG commitments to life, many remain ill-informed on how their overall business activity is impacting the environment and wider society. 

The Virgin Media O2 Business findings show that over half (51%) of senior decision-makers report gaps in, or are lacking access entirely to, clear and reliable information on the carbon footprint of the products and tech that their own organisation uses.  

Without visibility of their total carbon emissions, businesses cannot be transparent with consumers and stakeholders about their ESG goals. Yet, over two-thirds (69%) of businesses aren’t receiving enough information from suppliers to track the carbon footprint of products, nor can they rely on the accuracy of what’s available to them.  

Continued inaction is no longer an option and businesses themselves are aware of the need for progress internally and with partners.  

How to make measurable progress 

The good news is that innovative tools to help business leaders choose more environmentally friendly solutions are available. 

For instance, businesses can use carbon calculator tools to help measure the carbon usage of their work, as well as that of their suppliers. This represents a critical first step for businesses looking to progress their ESG initiatives. 

Access to clear, reliable information on the amount of carbon emissions created by businesses and their supply chain – with data independently approved and checked by an environmental body – creates confidence, enabling decision-makers to identify the actions required to lower emissions.  

Additionally, businesses can build trust with customers, employees and stakeholders through accurate and open reporting of their existing carbon footprint alongside an ESG action plan for 2024. 

Why transparency sets businesses apart  

UK businesses have a huge opportunity. While consumers recognise the current economic realities, their patience on progress will not last forever.  

So, rather than investing excessive time, money and resources in drafting extensive, yet unrealistic ESG goals for 2024, businesses should create a strong foundation of trust with their customers and employees.  

This can be achieved through transparent communication of their existing position and by creating attainable, progressive goals for 2024 and beyond.  

Trust as a key differentiator  

There isn’t a simple one-size-fits-all solution to improve ESG strategy. By demonstrating transparency and establishing foundations of trust, however, organisations can set themselves up for market success in 2024.  

Trust is based on actions, not promises. By allowing customers, employees and stakeholders visibility to what businesses see – be it an increasing or decreasing carbon footprint, or the decisions behind ESG goals – honesty will be respected and remembered.  

While businesses battle it out for space in crowded markets, trust can be a key differentiator. When it comes to ESG, businesses must engage consumers and stakeholders and communicate clear positions and plans for the years ahead. 

