There isn’t a simple one-size-fits-all solution to improve ESG strategy, but companies can set themselves up for market success by demonstrating transparency and establishing foundations of trust, writes Rob McCann, head of environment, climate and nature at Virgin Media O2.

With new regulations and legislation coming up, UK organisations must deliver clearer communication about their environmental and social impact in 2024.

More businesses are forming ESG initiatives, but most consumers doubt companies are taking significant action.

Transparency will be key for businesses in 2024 and beyond, considering that over 60% of consumers are influenced by a company’s transparency about its carbon footprint.

As UK organisations plan for the year ahead, creating and achieving robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals will be high on the corporate agenda in the face of new sustainability standards.

But, while businesses may begin their 2024 planning with ESG front and centre, they must look to close a clear gap that exists between current action and consumer expectations. Recent Virgin Media O2 Business research shows almost half (49%) of UK businesses believe their ESG goals are only partially aligned with customer expectations.

For ESG success, business leaders must tackle this gap. This means improving business transparency so they can meet evolving expectations of not just their customers, but employees and stakeholders as well.

Evolving ESG attitudes

Over half of consumers (55%) are more likely to support organisations whose products and services have a tangible social impact. While the desire to practice sustainability exists, however, many are unable to actualise their sustainable values in the UK’s current economic climate.

Fortunately, consumers are understanding that the current economic climate is impacting businesses’ progress on ESG initiatives. Recent findings from Deloitte show that well over half (62%) of consumers agree that cost is a barrier to sustainability.

With only 12% of consumers believing companies are taking significant action on environmental and social issues, however, the pressure is on business leaders to change this perception.

Even in the current climate, consumers expect transparency from businesses, a practice that organisations are struggling to deliver. In fact, a startling 89% of UK businesses are struggling to be transparent with the public about their ESG goals.

We know getting started can be particularly challenging for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with one in four having no ESG strategy at all. That’s why we’re part of a Climate and Sustainability Working Group facilitated by the Digital Connectivity Forum and supported by Ofcom. This Group has just published a practical guide to net zero for SMEs in the telecoms sector with the aim of driving sustainability progress.

With over half of consumers (61%) influenced by a company’s transparency about its environmental impact and carbon footprint, failure to communicate is fast becoming a reputational challenge for businesses across all sizes and sectors.

The carbon transparency dilemma

While more UK organisations are bringing ESG commitments to life, many remain ill-informed on how their overall business activity is impacting the environment and wider society.

The Virgin Media O2 Business findings show that over half (51%) of senior decision-makers report gaps in, or are lacking access entirely to, clear and reliable information on the carbon footprint of the products and tech that their own organisation uses.

Without visibility of their total carbon emissions, businesses cannot be transparent with consumers and stakeholders about their ESG goals. Yet, over two-thirds (69%) of businesses aren’t receiving enough information from suppliers to track the carbon footprint of products, nor can they rely on the accuracy of what’s available to them.

Continued inaction is no longer an option and businesses themselves are aware of the need for progress internally and with partners.

How to make measurable progress

The good news is that innovative tools to help business leaders choose more environmentally friendly solutions are available.

For instance, businesses can use carbon calculator tools to help measure the carbon usage of their work, as well as that of their suppliers. This represents a critical first step for businesses looking to progress their ESG initiatives.

Access to clear, reliable information on the amount of carbon emissions created by businesses and their supply chain – with data independently approved and checked by an environmental body – creates confidence, enabling decision-makers to identify the actions required to lower emissions.

Additionally, businesses can build trust with customers, employees and stakeholders through accurate and open reporting of their existing carbon footprint alongside an ESG action plan for 2024.

Why transparency sets businesses apart

UK businesses have a huge opportunity. While consumers recognise the current economic realities, their patience on progress will not last forever.

So, rather than investing excessive time, money and resources in drafting extensive, yet unrealistic ESG goals for 2024, businesses should create a strong foundation of trust with their customers and employees.

This can be achieved through transparent communication of their existing position and by creating attainable, progressive goals for 2024 and beyond.

Trust as a key differentiator

There isn’t a simple one-size-fits-all solution to improve ESG strategy. By demonstrating transparency and establishing foundations of trust, however, organisations can set themselves up for market success in 2024.

Trust is based on actions, not promises. By allowing customers, employees and stakeholders visibility to what businesses see – be it an increasing or decreasing carbon footprint, or the decisions behind ESG goals – honesty will be respected and remembered.

While businesses battle it out for space in crowded markets, trust can be a key differentiator. When it comes to ESG, businesses must engage consumers and stakeholders and communicate clear positions and plans for the years ahead.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.