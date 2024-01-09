Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lessons learned from undertaking an ESG double materiality assessment

John Ostergren, chief sustainability officer at FTSE 100 company Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), explains what companies can gain from carrying out double materiality assessments (DMAs) as part of their ESG strategy.
By John Ostergren
9 January 2024, 07:14
  • DMAs are an excellent way to test a company’s ESG approach and help it identify how to make its highest impact.
  • Their process offers a precious opportunity to educate, connect, engage and actively listen.
  • For Smiths, this means a sharper focus on sustainability, integrating it into core business strategy and accelerating progress in green technology and delivering net zero.

At Smiths Group, we recently released our FY2023 Sustainability at Smiths report, which outlines our performance against our key ESG targets and commitments over the past year.

Fundamental to our ESG strategic deliverables in FY2023 was carrying out a focused Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) to test our ESG approach. It was a valuable opportunity for us to engage with stakeholders, understand expectations and identify our highest-impact sources of ESG value. It helped sharpen our focus and reinforce our top priorities, and I’m pleased to share a few lessons we learned along the way.  

Outcomes depend on inputs – and success depends on planning 

DMA is a process, not a magic wand. It’s a tool to disaggregate and synthesise stakeholder views of value across multiple dimensions. Like other stakeholder processes, it invites reflection and welcomes fresh perspectives. And the value of the exercise hinges entirely on translating what is interesting into action.  

It may sound obvious but, in our experience, better planning leads to better results. DMA is inherently bespoke and your investment of time and focused attention in the planning phase will yield multi-fold returns.

My advice would be to start with the end in mind: be specific about how you will use the results and structure an efficient approach that generates clear answers. For Smiths Group, it was important that our DMA specifically tested our existing ESG priorities and clearly distinguished, for example, between at least three dimensions of climate impacts: physical risks, delivering net zero and commercialising high-value green technology.

In the end, a thoughtful design delivered clear results – highlighting our significant opportunity for positive impact through decarbonisation solutions and the relatively lower impacts of physical climate risks.    

An opportunity to actively listen  

We learned that the heart of the DMA is the dialogue it creates. The process offers a precious opportunity to educate, connect, engage and actively listen.

It naturally requires translating ESG concepts to connect with diverse perspectives and the opportunity to see directly where and how these resonate or require rethinking. For large, complex and global companies such as Smiths Group, this is particularly important – helping ensure we speak with an authentic voice and demonstrate respect for the people who make it all happen.  

Informing our priorities  

At Smiths, prior to the DMA, we developed a 10-element holistic ESG framework. Through the DMA, we validated that this framework gave a complete picture of material ESG topics for Smiths and helped place our 10 elements within a broader context including emerging themes, such as biodiversity.

Most importantly though, the DMA also helped sharpen our focus – highlighting particularly the significant positive impacts of commercialising high-value green technologies and delivering on our own net zero emissions targets  

Why these two areas? Analytically, they came through strongly as being important to all our stakeholder groups and, uniformly, among the highest impact in both dimensions of ESG double materiality. They are areas where our stakeholders agree our work significantly impacts the world as well as Smiths as a business. In short, the DMA helped solidify our view that succeeding in these two areas is essential to delivering our business objectives and meeting the expectations of those with a stake in our success.  

While decarbonisation was always a central element of our ESG framework, the DMA helped reinforce and communicate the impact and value of delivering our own net zero commitments and helping others do the same. The DMA helped crystallise why this is such an important and exciting opportunity for us at Smiths Group.

To those of us closest to the business, the only surprise was perhaps how quickly our stakeholders are recognising the value of our focus on decarbonisation – represented well by our recent wins to supply critical components to enable Canada’s Net Zero Hydrogen project in Alberta, NEOM in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest CCUS projects in Malaysia and the world’s first commercial-scale green steel plant utilising the Hydrogen-DRI process.  

At the end of the day 

Each DMA will be different, and it’s worth putting in the time and effort to do it well. The results will speak for themselves: informing your approach, providing actionable insights and outcomes, and strengthening relationships with stakeholders.

For us, confidence, conviction and clarity over our strategic approach stood out as the most important takeaways and I look forward to being inspired by others’ DMA work in the future. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

