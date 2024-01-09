The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

John Ostergren, chief sustainability officer at FTSE 100 company Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN), explains what companies can gain from carrying out double materiality assessments (DMAs) as part of their ESG strategy.

DMA s are an excellent way to test a company’s ESG approach and help it identify how to make its highest impact.

Their process offers a precious opportunity to educate, connect, engage and actively listen.

For Smiths, this means a sharper focus on sustainability , integrating it into core business strategy and accelerating progress in green technology and delivering net zero.

At Smiths Group, we recently released our FY2023 Sustainability at Smiths report, which outlines our performance against our key ESG targets and commitments over the past year.

Fundamental to our ESG strategic deliverables in FY2023 was carrying out a focused Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) to test our ESG approach. It was a valuable opportunity for us to engage with stakeholders, understand expectations and identify our highest-impact sources of ESG value. It helped sharpen our focus and reinforce our top priorities, and I’m pleased to share a few lessons we learned along the way.

Outcomes depend on inputs – and success depends on planning

DMA is a process, not a magic wand. It’s a tool to disaggregate and synthesise stakeholder views of value across multiple dimensions. Like other stakeholder processes, it invites reflection and welcomes fresh perspectives. And the value of the exercise hinges entirely on translating what is interesting into action.

It may sound obvious but, in our experience, better planning leads to better results. DMA is inherently bespoke and your investment of time and focused attention in the planning phase will yield multi-fold returns.

My advice would be to start with the end in mind: be specific about how you will use the results and structure an efficient approach that generates clear answers. For Smiths Group, it was important that our DMA specifically tested our existing ESG priorities and clearly distinguished, for example, between at least three dimensions of climate impacts: physical risks, delivering net zero and commercialising high-value green technology.

In the end, a thoughtful design delivered clear results – highlighting our significant opportunity for positive impact through decarbonisation solutions and the relatively lower impacts of physical climate risks.

An opportunity to actively listen

We learned that the heart of the DMA is the dialogue it creates. The process offers a precious opportunity to educate, connect, engage and actively listen.

It naturally requires translating ESG concepts to connect with diverse perspectives and the opportunity to see directly where and how these resonate or require rethinking. For large, complex and global companies such as Smiths Group, this is particularly important – helping ensure we speak with an authentic voice and demonstrate respect for the people who make it all happen.

Informing our priorities

At Smiths, prior to the DMA, we developed a 10-element holistic ESG framework. Through the DMA, we validated that this framework gave a complete picture of material ESG topics for Smiths and helped place our 10 elements within a broader context including emerging themes, such as biodiversity.

Most importantly though, the DMA also helped sharpen our focus – highlighting particularly the significant positive impacts of commercialising high-value green technologies and delivering on our own net zero emissions targets.

Why these two areas? Analytically, they came through strongly as being important to all our stakeholder groups and, uniformly, among the highest impact in both dimensions of ESG double materiality. They are areas where our stakeholders agree our work significantly impacts the world as well as Smiths as a business. In short, the DMA helped solidify our view that succeeding in these two areas is essential to delivering our business objectives and meeting the expectations of those with a stake in our success.

While decarbonisation was always a central element of our ESG framework, the DMA helped reinforce and communicate the impact and value of delivering our own net zero commitments and helping others do the same. The DMA helped crystallise why this is such an important and exciting opportunity for us at Smiths Group.

To those of us closest to the business, the only surprise was perhaps how quickly our stakeholders are recognising the value of our focus on decarbonisation – represented well by our recent wins to supply critical components to enable Canada’s Net Zero Hydrogen project in Alberta, NEOM in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest CCUS projects in Malaysia and the world’s first commercial-scale green steel plant utilising the Hydrogen-DRI process.

At the end of the day

Each DMA will be different, and it’s worth putting in the time and effort to do it well. The results will speak for themselves: informing your approach, providing actionable insights and outcomes, and strengthening relationships with stakeholders.

For us, confidence, conviction and clarity over our strategic approach stood out as the most important takeaways and I look forward to being inspired by others’ DMA work in the future.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.