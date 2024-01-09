ESG: criticism and solutions

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

In this explainer article, we explore the main criticisms of ESG, as well as some potential solutions.

The adoption of ESG principles in investing and corporate decision-making has been met with criticism from various angles.

The main issues are around the lack of standardisation and transparency, greenwashing risk, and questions around financial returns and ethical dilution.

The ongoing shift in the financial system presents challenges that can be addressed with regulatory support, technological advancement and a collective willingness to enter a new era of doing business.

Lack of standardisation

One of the main points of contention is the lack of standardised metrics and guidelines for evaluating ESG factors, which makes it challenging to compare the ESG performance of companies across different geographies or industrial sectors. Equally, businesses that are at the beginning of their sustainability journey may struggle to select the right framework for them.

According to the Fraser Institute, a universal ESG reporting framework would theoretically improve consistency but, in practice, a mandatory set of non-negotiable reporting standards that applied to all public companies could cause “serious implementation and enforcement challenges”. Researchers argue that “implementing and enforcing a standardized global ESG framework is impractical and would be extremely costly due to the distinctive features of ESG reporting, which differentiate it from financial reporting”.

For example, the information that might be relevant to specific stakeholders is often not quantifiable, while ESG metrics are highly subjective, rely on internal information, and lack external reference points such as industry benchmarks.

Nonetheless, there has been some consolidation of ESG reporting and disclosure frameworks, while private ratings and scores providers, such as MSCI, Refinitiv, S&P Global and Sustainalytics, are competing to provide standardised measures of ESG performance. Moreover, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is taking over responsibility for the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) from 2024, with the ISSB now considered the de facto global standard.

Lack of standardisation is also being addressed by new regulations such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which is mandating a series of reporting requirements for corporate social and environmental information. It is intended to support stakeholders in making informed decisions concerning a business’s ESG performance by enforcing rigorous, robust and standardised reports. To learn more about to which entities it applies, read our explainer.

Similarly, the standards developed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) can be used by companies to identify, gather and report ESG data in a clear and standardised manner. Unlike the CSRD, they are being used on a voluntary basis, although jurisdictions globally are working to harmonise sustainability reporting to facilitate the work of companies operating in multiple markets.

Transparency and greenwashing

The reliability and transparency of ESG data is often questioned due to the lack of standardisation, differing data collection methods and sources, and the fact that it can often be a voluntary exercise. ESG criteria are often subjective, which means that they can be manipulated or misrepresented by companies seeking to appear more sustainable than they are, a practice otherwise known as greenwashing. By interpreting data in a way that satisfies a certain narrative, businesses might overstate or misrepresent their sustainability efforts without significantly changing their operations.

In the investment world, there has been a debate on whether funds holding assets in highly polluting sectors, such as oil and gas, should be labelled as ESG or whether it constitutes greenwashing. Some investors may see value in funding such companies if they present a credible transition plan, choosing to engage rather than divest. Nonetheless, some regulators are concerned that certain funds may actively engage in greenwashing amid increased demand for ESG products.

According to KMPG, the financial services sector needs access to “far better ESG data — broader-based information across its entire spectrum of business activities, more granular data, and more sophisticated tools for generating actionable insight”.

“In many cases, shortfalls in each of these areas are holding the industry back, preventing firms from achieving their ESG goals and ambitions. This wouldn’t be acceptable with financial metrics; nor should firms have to accept inaccurate, unaudited, out of date, incomplete and biased data in the ESG realm,” researchers said in a 2021 report.

The advancement of technologies for data collection and analysis, paired with the emergence of new sustainability reporting regulations worldwide, will ultimately force companies towards transparency.

Short- or long-term focus?

Investing in sustainability usually means playing the long game, as ESG tends to have a medium- to long-term pay-off. This may deter investors with a short-termist view in capital markets, but it could also incentivise some businesses to prioritise immediate ESG improvements that yield quick wins or better optics. Particularly during periods of high inflation and geopolitical turmoil, this can be more attractive than more sustainable practices that play out over time.

Indeed, EY’s Corporate Reporting Survey from 2022 found that 80% of investors feel that “too many companies fail to properly articulate the rationale for long-term investments in sustainability”, while 53% of large companies surveyed say they “face short-term earnings pressure from investors, which impedes our longer-term investments in sustainability”.

According to the European Securities and Markets Authority, this tendency to short-termism could be due to the misalignment of investment horizons in financial markets and the remuneration of fund managers and executives that rewards short-term profit-seeking. Improvements in the availability and quality of ESG disclosure could serve to promote more long-term investment decisions by investors, which could relieve some pressure on companies to deliver in the immediate term.

Financial impacts

Some critics claim that ESG factors may limit investment returns by favouring societal benefits over profits. The US has provided the stage for a lengthy ideological battle over ESG, which seems to be driven by Republican beliefs that sustainable investing is a ‘woke’ agenda that will lose its citizens money. Read our explainer about the ESG debate in the US here.

This argument does not hold up to scrutiny, as prioritising financial returns can generate lofty hidden costs to society. For example, it is estimated that an annual average of $10 trillion is lost globally each year due to the hidden health, environmental and social costs of agrifood systems. While shareholders may be cashing in financial gains, the rest of society pays a significant price.

Moreover, ESG investing has been proven to deliver financial returns. Morningstar analysis of almost 8,000 funds domiciled in Europe found that, while ESG funds may lag behind traditional funds in the short-term, they show increased resilience and improved performance over longer periods of time. As such, there might be some trade-off in the short-term which ends up being paid off over time.

Ethical dilution

Another argument is that the integration of ESG into traditional investment strategies risks diluting the focus on genuine social and environmental impacts, turning the process into a mere box-ticking exercise. In a November 2023 report, the New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights proposes a different approach that can revive the original goal of ESG investing: using investment decisions to create incentives for companies to conduct themselves more responsibly.

According to author Michael D. Goldhaber: “The conceptual error at the heart of current ESG frameworks is that they measure how environmental and social risks may harm shareholders, rather than how business may harm the world.”

The report explores three issues: firstly, companies ultimately take actions that may harm society, as long as they do not affect shareholders. Secondly, investors may be unwilling to fund certain ESG policies if they are costly and promise little financial returns. Finally, centring ESG on financial returns misleads many investors, who assume that ESG funds are values-driven, which may prompt certain fund managers to engage in greenwashing.

“Regulators need to require financial services firms to be more transparent about their ESG methodologies and force companies to report more extensive ESG data,” explained Goldhaber. “At the same time, investment managers need to install broader exclusions, narrower targets, and customized goals. Because ESG funds are rife with holdings that offend ESG values, fund managers should apply more aggressive negative screens.”

“Of course, none of this would alter the subordination of stakeholder protection to shareholder return. To address the field’s most elemental conceptual error demands a wholly new approach. We propose that motivated ESG investors expressly authorize their advisers to prioritize specified ethical objectives over financial return.”

SGV TAKE

The fact that environmental and social impacts are no longer considered a niche focus in the financial system has to be celebrated, but ESG remains a work in progress. This shift is still presenting some challenges that can be addressed with regulatory support, technological advancement and a collective willingness to enter a new era of doing business.