Kristian Rönn, chief executive of the enterprise carbon platform Normative, explains how businesses can drive effective decarbonisation of their Scope 3 emissions through collaboration.

Scope 3 emissions are responsible for around 90% of the average business’s emissions, and are notoriously challenging to manage due to the need for supplier data.



Collaboration is vital to driving Scope 3 decarbonisation, from working with suppliers to source the primary data needed for calculations, to tapping into expert knowledge when planning carbon reduction initiatives.



Normative’s Carbon Network addresses this challenge by enabling businesses to collect, work with, and share supplier carbon data, providing a robust foundation for strategic emissions reduction planning and legislative compliance.



As the world works to reach net zero, carbon reporting requirements are being put in place by governments around the world. These reporting requirements put pressure on companies to calculate their emissions – but reporting alone doesn’t guarantee progress toward net zero.

To reach global net zero in a Paris Agreement-aligned time frame, companies must take urgent action to reduce their carbon emissions – especially the Scope 3 emissions from their suppliers.

The challenges presented by Scope 3

In the pursuit of net zero, businesses face the daunting task of managing their Scope 3 emissions. While direct emissions from owned or controlled sources (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy (Scope 2) are often simpler to account for, it is the indirect emissions that occur in the value chain (Scope 3) that present the greatest challenge.

Scope 3 emissions encompass all indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain, including both upstream and downstream activities. These activities can range from the extraction and production of purchased materials to the end-of-life treatment of sold products.

Because these activities occur outside of a business’s owned operations, they can be complicated to accurately account for. Doing so requires engaging with suppliers, which is difficult to achieve at scale – especially for large businesses with extensive supply chains.

Beyond the challenges of manually reaching out to all of a business’s suppliers – which, for large numbers, may constitute thousands of businesses spread across the globe – there are additional challenges posed by data. Suppliers may be at various stages of maturity in emissions accounting, and therefore, their data may be more or less accurate.

Why address Scope 3?

Because Scope 3 is responsible for around 90% of the average business’s emissions, it is there that businesses can find the most significant decarbonization initiatives. Put simply: businesses can’t reach true net zero unless they bring their Scope 3 emissions to net zero.

Furthermore, businesses are facing increasing pressure to be transparent about their full emissions, including Scope 3. This pressure comes in the form of legislation – such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) – as well as demands from climate-conscious consumers, investors, and other stakeholders. Businesses that don’t disclose their Scope 3, or who fail to calculate and report their full emissions, can face accusations of greenwashing.

Collaborating to reduce emissions

Visibility is key when it comes to reducing emissions. If you can’t see your carbon, you can’t address it.

Making Scope 3 emissions visible requires collaboration and data sharing throughout the value chain. Businesses have to collect data from their suppliers about their emissions, which they then factor into their own carbon footprint calculations. For many companies, especially large enterprises, this requires parsing international and complex supply chains, where suppliers can number in the thousands.

We launched the Carbon Network to facilitate this collaboration, and to empower businesses to take actionable steps to manage and reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

By connecting businesses with their suppliers and primary carbon data sources, the Carbon Network enables the integration of supplier data into carbon calculations and strategic planning. This comprehensive approach improves the accuracy of value chain emissions calculations and gives businesses the insights they need to develop targeted reduction initiatives.

The Carbon Network also offers collaboration with a network of partners, including strategic experts, carbon removal providers, and ESG platform partnerships. These partnerships provide businesses with access to expertise in reporting and reduction initiatives, enabling them to put their carbon insights into action.

By collaborating to make Scope 3 emissions visible and manageable, businesses can drive significant carbon reductions throughout their value chain – leading the way in the transition to global net zero.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.