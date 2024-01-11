Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The future of carbon management is the network effect

Kristian Rönn, chief executive of the enterprise carbon platform Normative, explains how businesses can drive effective decarbonisation of their Scope 3 emissions through collaboration.
By Kristian Rönn
11 January 2024, 07:42 Updated: 11 January 2024, 09:02
  • Scope 3 emissions are responsible for around 90% of the average business’s emissions, and are notoriously challenging to manage due to the need for supplier data.
  • Collaboration is vital to driving Scope 3 decarbonisation, from working with suppliers to source the primary data needed for calculations, to tapping into expert knowledge when planning carbon reduction initiatives.
  • Normative’s Carbon Network addresses this challenge by enabling businesses to collect, work with, and share supplier carbon data, providing a robust foundation for strategic emissions reduction planning and legislative compliance.

As the world works to reach net zero, carbon reporting requirements are being put in place by governments around the world. These reporting requirements put pressure on companies to calculate their emissions – but reporting alone doesn’t guarantee progress toward net zero. 

To reach global net zero in a Paris Agreement-aligned time frame, companies must take urgent action to reduce their carbon emissions – especially the Scope 3 emissions from their suppliers.

The challenges presented by Scope 3

In the pursuit of net zero, businesses face the daunting task of managing their Scope 3 emissions. While direct emissions from owned or controlled sources (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy (Scope 2) are often simpler to account for, it is the indirect emissions that occur in the value chain (Scope 3) that present the greatest challenge.

Scope 3 emissions encompass all indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain, including both upstream and downstream activities. These activities can range from the extraction and production of purchased materials to the end-of-life treatment of sold products. 

Because these activities occur outside of a business’s owned operations, they can be complicated to accurately account for. Doing so requires engaging with suppliers, which is difficult to achieve at scale – especially for large businesses with extensive supply chains.

Beyond the challenges of manually reaching out to all of a business’s suppliers – which, for large numbers, may constitute thousands of businesses spread across the globe – there are additional challenges posed by data. Suppliers may be at various stages of maturity in emissions accounting, and therefore, their data may be more or less accurate.

Why address Scope 3?

Because Scope 3 is responsible for around 90% of the average business’s emissions, it is there that businesses can find the most significant decarbonization initiatives. Put simply: businesses can’t reach true net zero unless they bring their Scope 3 emissions to net zero.

Furthermore, businesses are facing increasing pressure to be transparent about their full emissions, including Scope 3. This pressure comes in the form of legislation – such as the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) – as well as demands from climate-conscious consumers, investors, and other stakeholders. Businesses that don’t disclose their Scope 3, or who fail to calculate and report their full emissions, can face accusations of greenwashing.

Collaborating to reduce emissions

Visibility is key when it comes to reducing emissions. If you can’t see your carbon, you can’t address it.

Making Scope 3 emissions visible requires collaboration and data sharing throughout the value chain. Businesses have to collect data from their suppliers about their emissions, which they then factor into their own carbon footprint calculations. For many companies, especially large enterprises, this requires parsing international and complex supply chains, where suppliers can number in the thousands.

We launched the Carbon Network to facilitate this collaboration, and to empower businesses to take actionable steps to manage and reduce their Scope 3 emissions.

By connecting businesses with their suppliers and primary carbon data sources, the Carbon Network enables the integration of supplier data into carbon calculations and strategic planning. This comprehensive approach improves the accuracy of value chain emissions calculations and gives businesses the insights they need to develop targeted reduction initiatives.

The Carbon Network also offers collaboration with a network of partners, including strategic experts, carbon removal providers, and ESG platform partnerships. These partnerships provide businesses with access to expertise in reporting and reduction initiatives, enabling them to put their carbon insights into action.

By collaborating to make Scope 3 emissions visible and manageable, businesses can drive significant carbon reductions throughout their value chain – leading the way in the transition to global net zero.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

