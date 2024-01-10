A five-step guide to developing an ESG strategy in 2024

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Amid rising regulatory and market demand, companies should create a comprehensive and transparent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy to help identify, organise, analyse, and prioritise decisions on various business risks.

Businesses can use ESG frameworks to better understand the risks arising from their operational practices.

Global ESG regulation has spiked sharply in the past two decades, up 647% since 2000.

Robust ESG strategies ensure compliance with regulations and should help companies avoid litigation and climate risks.

Approaching business through an ESG lens holds several benefits for companies: it can improve reputation and financial performance, provide access to fresh capital, mitigate litigation risk and build competitive advantage.

ESG reporting is already required by policies such as the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which imposes comprehensive disclosure requirements on EU financial market participants, and the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which is designed for large corporations operating in the bloc.

There are geographical differences, as Rachel Delacour, chief executive and co-founder of climate software firm Sweep points out. In France, the domestic equivalent is ‘RSE’ – Social Responsibility of Enterprises – a term which has been defined as ISO Standard 26000, with seven specific criteria, from environmental impact to human rights. The exact application of these criteria, however, is open to interpretation. In the US meanwhile, the term ‘ESG’ has become politically controversial, leading to some high-profile instances of companies refusing to use it.

Zaneta Sedilekova, director at Planet Law Lab and risk consultant at Commonwealth Climate and Law Initiative, says: “Implementing an effective and compliant ESG framework has a potential to deliver increased transparency, efficiency and profitability while mitigating litigation risks on all fronts. However, for the ESG framework to achieve all these outcomes, it needs to embrace certain necessary qualities – it has to be comprehensive, transparent and honest.”

ESG reporting is rapidly accelerating globally, with mandatory requirements building on established voluntary frameworks that businesses can follow, including the Global Reporting Initiative, International Integrated Reporting Council and the UN Principles for Responsible Business Conduct.

For example, in 2023, signatories to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, which are required to provide ESG disclosures, represented $121.3 trillion in assets under management in 2021, up from $22 trillion in 2010. Moreover, ESG regulation jumped by 647% since 2000, meaning that, for many companies, effective market engagement means they must take part.

One of the challenges that companies face is that there is no universal list of ESG factors, which leaves the term open to misuse as tools for greenwashing. Delacour says: “This lack of clarity … complicates goal-setting, performance evaluation, and reporting.”

She believes, however, that the growing number of regulations and reporting frameworks is helpful. For example, when a business produces data to comply with the CSRD, the GHG Protocol or any number of other regulations or frameworks, the metrics are pre-defined, bringing transparency, and comparability with other businesses. She adds: “Once you have the data, you can act, and action is the real priority.”

For those companies that haven’t yet begun their journey but recognise a need to be future-ready, here’s a step-by-step guide through the process.

1. Identify why your company needs action on ESG

The first step is identifying your main goals in developing an ESG framework. For example, it could be to help build resilience to future climate risk, comply with rising climate risk reporting regulations, optimise operations across the supply chain or position yourself as an ESG-friendly organisation to appeal to consumers and benefit from cheaper ‘green’ loan schemes.

To determine this, businesses can check existing regulations that apply to a certain sector or geography as well as rules that are still in the development phase. In addition, conducting a materiality and ESG assessment can help quantify the impact of ESG factors on operations, investors, and stakeholders. For example, plastics companies must consider the new regulatory landscape that is expected to arise when the Global Plastics Treaty, the first internationally legally binding instrument to curb plastic pollution, is finalised.

The answer will vary across industries and geographies. While climate disclosure is on the rise, it remains voluntary in some jurisdictions. Nevertheless, as half of world GDP is dependent on nature, addressing ESG considerations such as biodiversity impact is a matter of avoiding risk and building resilience to basic operations for many industries. For example, sectors such as agriculture and fashion depend on freshwater supply, which is at risk from climate-aggravated drought and water scarcity.

For some industries, being perceived as a leader in ESG could be beneficial across the board as investors and consumers are increasingly conscious of such risks. Thus, ESG can prove a beneficial opportunity to build resilience and attract socially responsible investors, talent and customers.

2. Identify your ESG priorities and set clear goals

With the goals in mind, the next step is to select the areas to focus on to achieve them, but it can be challenging as options vary within each area. For example, with the ‘E’, addressing environmental risk can range in action from reducing waste production in the supply chain and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to adopting a circular economy model or addressing biodiversity risk specifically.

A materiality assessment – a process that helps businesses identify the ESG issues most significant to their operations and stakeholders – can determine the specific areas your company needs to focus on immediately.

Read SG Voice’s explainers to effectively address the Environmental, Social and Governance pillars.

3. Align with global reporting frameworks

There is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to ESG, and companies can choose between various voluntary frameworks that might be appropriate to their location or sector. This is, of course, unless they are legally required to carry out ESG reporting – as in the case of the UK’s mandatory disclosure for listed companies or Europe’s CSRD regulation, which applies to large corporations operating in the bloc from January 2024.

The next step in your ESG journey is to select an appropriate reporting framework and set relevant targets. Some benchmarks can be the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the EU’s SFDR, or the frameworks developed by the International Integrated Reporting Council or the International Sustainability Reporting Standard.

Sedilekova says: “[The framework should be] comprehensive in the sense of using reliable science as its basis – such as the planetary boundaries framework for E and Doughnut Economics for S.”

As pointed out by James Bevan, chief information officer of CCLA Investment Management, in a 2020 report: “Although there is a need for consistency, there is also a need to focus on investor materiality to ensure that the data being reported is of relevance to investors.”

4. Invest in training, talent recruitment and implementing the strategy

Implementing your strategy can include integrating ESG considerations across company activities, such as decision-making and operations, and entirely revamping certain processes. For example, a 2023 KPMG survey found that common ESG practices adopted include innovations and technologies to reduce environmental impact, investments in sustainability reporting technology, purchasing renewable energy or starting to provide more climate-friendly products or services.

According to the KPMG report, the main hurdles facing US business leaders are time constraints (51%). Investing in training, hiring a professional or team dedicated to achieving the ESG goals of your company may be of help: the survey found that ‘ESG Leaders’ in the US had transformed their organisations through ESG-focused leadership roles, technologies and product strategies.

Another incentive is linking ESG with executive pay. This is a rising trend, as 70% of S&P 500 companies now factor such metrics into executive pay programmes. An analysis of FTSE 350 nonfinancial listed firms from 2002-2016 found that using compensation structure as a corporate governance tool pushes management decisions toward corporate social responsibility activities.

5. Report ESG data regularly in a transparent manner

Finally, you should collect and analyse relevant data, track performance and compile sustainability reports, providing actionable information for investors and customers. This can be done by hiring third-party companies or using ESG reporting software.

Sedilekova concludes: “On the other hand, overstating a company’s ESG credentials, exaggerating its minimal positive action and underplaying or even omitting its continuous negative impacts all exponentially increase a company’s litigation risk.”

She emphasises the importance of providing users of the framework with the metrics and standards that have informed its outcomes and in addition, acknowledging not only the drawbacks of these standards but also areas of shortfall and improvement in the company’s ESG journey. Investing in training for communication teams, for example, can help to mitigate the risk of greenwashing.

SGV TAKE

Companies should address all three pillars of ESG comprehensively to ensure their operations are just, equitable and environmentally sustainable. As risk mounts across the board, implementing an ESG strategy now will support companies in building operational resilience and the foundations to thrive in a changing business landscape.

While financial organisations and corporations face different compliance regimes, the growth of mandatory reporting suggests a direction of travel that no company can afford to ignore.