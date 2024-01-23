TNFD adoption needs government support to boost benefits

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The multi-stakeholder alliance Aldersgate Group is calling on the UK Government to support companies in adopting high-quality nature-related disclosures.

Some 320 organisations from over 46 countries have committed to becoming early adopters of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures’ (TNFD) framework as the momentum builds up.

Having government-sponsored support will ultimately benefit the entire economy and public finances by limiting corporate impacts on nature.

Following the announcement that 320 businesses and financial institutions signed up as early adopters of the TNFD framework, Aldersgate Group has outlined what it deems “necessary next steps” from governments to accelerate the adoption of high-quality nature-related disclosures.

“It is positive to see so many businesses and financial institutions commit to disclosing their impact on nature. This important step towards understanding how human activity influences the natural world will provide reliable data that can shape future policy measures,” said Rachel Solomon Williams, executive director of the Aldersgate Group. “To maximise effectiveness, the Government must now look to provide support and guidance to build capacity within businesses, with a view to making disclosures mandatory through a phased plan in the future.”

Moving beyond net zero

Nature has been slowly creeping up into the corporate agenda, especially after the Global Biodiversity Framework was agreed upon in December 2022. There is increasing awareness of the triple interconnected crises of global warming, ecosystem degradation and pollution, which must be addressed holistically to keep our planet liveable: net zero alone won’t cut it.

For companies, this means establishing biodiversity plans, which has a two-fold effect: by understanding how they affect nature, organisations can figure out how, in turn, they are being affected by nature, as well as the risks and opportunities arising from these dynamics.

There is a growing desire among businesses to take action that goes beyond net zero. In January 2024, for example, a group of major mining and metals companies, under the International Council on Mining and Metals, committed to a five-step plan towards a nature positive future by 2030. These included: no mining or exploration in World Heritage Sites and respect all legally designated protected areas; achieve at least no net loss of biodiversity at all mine sites by closure against a 2020 baseline; develop initiatives and partnerships that halt and reverse nature loss throughout supply and distribution chains; restore and enhance landscapes around operations through local partnerships, including with Indigenous Peoples, land-connected peoples and local communities; and acting to change the fundamental systems that contribute to nature loss and fostering opportunities for nature’s recovery.

While we wait for regulators to impose mandatory biodiversity disclosures – which are already a reality for certain sectors – voluntary frameworks, such as the TNFD recommendations, are available for those companies that want to be a step ahead of their competition. Adopting them can also bring advantages when attracting capital: insurer Aviva (LSE:AV), for example, asked its investees to demonstrate alignment with a nature-positive ambition, as well as identify biodiversity risks, based on the TNFD framework.

What is the TNFD framework?

Building on the model of the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TFCD), the TNFD released its final recommendations in September 2023, intended to help organisations report on risks from biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation. There are four conceptual building blocks at the heart of the framework: nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities. These are collectively referred to as ‘nature-related issues’.

By gathering data, businesses and financial actors can accelerate their action on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities. It is designed to align business activities and financial flows with nature-related goals, while also strengthening their resilience against nature-related risks.

The development of the TNFD recommendations was supported by over 1,000 market participants from over 150 countries and territories. Now that they are finalised, 320 organisations from over 46 countries have committed to becoming early adopters of the framework, and will begin publishing TNFD-aligned disclosures as part of their annual corporate reporting for FY2023, FY2024 or FY2025.

The initial cohort includes leading publicly listed companies across geographies and industry sectors, representing $4 trillion in market capitalisation; over 100 financial institutions, including some of the world’s largest asset owners and managers, representing $14 trillion in assets under management as well as banks, insurers and other major market intermediaries such as stock exchanges and audit and accounting firms.

Companies need support in producing nature disclosures

According to the Aldersgate Group, there is a strong appetite from UK businesses to disclose nature impacts, but barriers such as low board-level understanding, organisational capacity and lack of access to data are hindering progress.

It called for action from the Government, for example by setting out a phased roadmap for supporting mandatory TNFD disclosures, which could generate board buy-in and help businesses prepare. Government and regulators should publish guidance and work closely with professional bodies, the researchers said, to build skills towards producing high-quality nature-related disclosures.

They stressed the importance of collaboration, particularly through international data sharing, calling on the UK Government to champion the TNFD framework internationally and to work with other nations, businesses and data providers to increase the availability of biodiversity data.

SGV TAKE

The Aldersgate Group research serves as a reminder that, to achieve the systemic changes needed for the sustainable transition, we need every actor to play their part, interacting and collaborating with each other. In the case of TNFD, it is great to see that some organisations are volunteering to be early adopters, but it is entirely a voluntary exercise: those that do not have the same resources will undoubtedly need external help to build capabilities. Having government-sponsored support will ultimately benefit the entire economy and public finances by limiting corporate impacts on nature.