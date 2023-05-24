What ClientEarth’s Shell lawsuit dismissal means for climate litigation

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Bruno Rucinski, trainee solicitor at Allen & Overy LLP, examines what the dismissal of ClientEarth’s lawsuit against Shell (LSE: SHEL) means for the future of climate-related shareholder litigation, and how this case will impact directors’ duties in light of the increased scrutiny on corporate climate performance.

In May 2023, the English High Court dismissed a suit brought by ClientEarth as a shareholder in Shell.

Publicising one’s own policy agenda, particularly when it is a minority view among shareholders, is likely to be viewed as an ulterior motive by the court, but relying on expert evidence may bolster shareholders’ cases.

Courts are unlikely to view derivative actions as the appropriate forum for climate-related claims, so shareholders may have more success using their votes at general meetings to convey their disapproval of directors’ conduct.

In February 2023, ClientEarth filed the first suit of its kind. After acquiring a small number of shares in Shell, the non-profit environmental law organisation, as a shareholder, sought to personally sue Shell’s directors for failing to properly prepare the company for the net zero transition.

This failure, ClientEarth argued, placed Shell’s shareholder value at risk, and amounted to a breach of the directors’ duties under the UK Companies Act. On 12 May 2023, however, the English High Court dismissed the suit.

What was ClientEarth’s objection?

In 2020, Shell unveiled its Energy Transition Strategy, where it stated its aim “to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050”. This, it claimed, was “in step with society’s progress towards the goal of the UN Paris Agreement on Climate Change”. Further, in October 2021, it announced plans to halve its absolute emissions by 2030.

In its lawsuit, ClientEarth alleged that Shell’s directors have mismanaged the company’s climate change risk management strategy, and have adopted a deficient energy transition plan. In particular, the non-profit objected to what it saw as the company’s failure to address the value destruction of its fossil fuel business. ClientEarth also argued that Shell is unreasonably reliant on ineffective carbon capture and storage and nature-based offsetting solutions.

What were the legal grounds for bringing the claim?

ClientEarth sought to bring a derivative action under Chapter 1 of Part 11 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). Pursuant to section 260(3) CA 2006, shareholders can sue directors for actual or proposed acts or omissions involving negligence, default, breach of duty or breach of trust.

ClientEarth sought to argue that Shell’s directors had breached their statutory duties. More specifically, it alleged that Shell’s directors breached:

their duty to act in a manner which the directors consider in good faith would be most likely to promote the success of the company for the benefit of its members as a whole, having regard to, amongst other matters, the likely consequences of any decision in the long term and the impact of the company’s operations on the community and the environment (section 172 CA 2006); and their duty to exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence (section 174 CA 2006).

In addition, ClientEarth pleaded six incidental statutory duties which applied to directors “when considering climate risk for a company such as Shell”. This required, among other things, that Shell “accord appropriate weight to climate risk” and “implement reasonable measures to mitigate the risks to the long-term financial profitability and resilience of Shell in the transition to a global energy system and economy aligned with the global temperature objective of 1.5°C under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change 2015”.

ClientEarth also pleaded a duty on a director to take reasonable steps to ensure that a foreign court order is obeyed. It was referring to Milieudefensie et al. v Royal Dutch Shell plc, the 2021 Hague District Court decision, whereby Shell was instructed to reduce global emissions by 45% by the end of 2030.

In order to bring a derivative action, however, it was necessary for ClientEarth to first obtain the permission of the court. Such permission would only be granted where ClientEarth had shown a prima facie case.

The bar for finding that shareholders have a prima facie case to allow a derivative action is very high. This is due to the wide discretion afforded to directors to determine how best to respond to business risks in a way that, in their view, serves the best interests of the company. To reach this high bar, the court must be satisfied that no reasonable director could properly have adopted the approach that they have.

What relief did ClientEarth seek?

ClientEarth sought:

a declaration that the directors were in breach of their duties; and a mandatory injunction requesting Shell to formulate and execute a strategy to mitigate climate risk in accordance with its legal obligations and promptly comply with the Dutch Order.

What did the court decide?

As a preliminary point, the court refused to imbue the vague directorial duties with more specific duties. To do so would cut across directors’ general duty to determine for themselves (acting in good faith) how best to promote the success of the company for the benefit of the members as a whole.

The court then set out a “number of fundamental reasons” why there was no prima facie case that the directors were in breach of their duties:

First, it attributed little weight to the opinions expressed by ClientEarth’s witness, because the witness was unable to provide expert evidence on which the court could rely. Evidence of the parties or their advocates alone did not suffice. Second, there was no universally accepted methodology as to how Shell might achieve its targeted emissions reduction. The court respected the autonomy of the decision-making of the directors to decide how to achieve that target, and the evidence provided by ClientEarth was insufficient to find that no reasonable board of directors could properly conclude that their strategy was a feasible one. Third, ClientEarth’s case was fundamentally defective because it failed to engage with how the directors balanced and weighed competing considerations, such as how to deal with climate change amongst many other risks. The court commented that it was “ill-equipped” to interfere with management decisions, and would do so only where it was satisfied that no reasonable director could have adopted the approach that Shell’s directors did.

In addition, the court was not convinced that the relief sought would not adversely impact the success of Shell and its shareholders. It also viewed shareholder meetings as the proper forum for merely expressing views as to the directors’ conduct, not the court.

The court explained that permission could only be granted to a claimant who was acting in good faith in seeking to continue a claim (section 263(3)(a) CA 2006). As ClientEarth only held 27 shares in Shell, the court inferred that it was pursuing an ulterior motive to publicise and advance its own policy agenda, rather than protecting the interests of the company and its members as a whole.

Finally, the court highlighted that 80% of shareholders supported Shell’s climate strategy; only 0.17% of shareholders supported ClientEarth’s. This level of support for the directors’ strategy counted strongly against the grant of permission.

What are the implications of the case?

Comfort for directors

As it stands, the decision will provide great comfort to directors. It emphasises the “limited and restricted circumstances” in which the court will find it appropriate to authorise the shareholders to bring a derivative action on a company’s behalf against its own directors.

The case also underscores the difficulty in establishing a breach of directorial duties. This is due to the multifaceted nature of the decision-making process in complex, multinational companies, and the court’s reluctance to formulate more specific duties.

Lessons for shareholders

Moving forward, shareholders can bolster the strength of their claims by relying upon expert evidence. Given the technical subject matter of the issues in environmental disputes of this type, however, this will be both onerous and expensive.

In addition, shareholders with small stakes in companies can expect judicial scepticism, particularly where the directors’ strategy is endorsed by other shareholders. Therefore, in the absence of legislative reform which establishes more specific directorial duties (such as those ClimateEarth pleaded), shareholders may have more success using their votes at general meetings to convey their disapproval of directors’ conduct.

Impact on climate-related litigation more generally

Although this is the first case involving a statutory derivative action, a similar case involving a common law derivative claim is currently subject to appeal. In that case, the High Court refused an application to pursue a common law derivative claim against directors for failing to create a credible plan to divest fossil fuel investments.

The appeal decision remains to be seen. Clearly, the intersection of climate change risk and directorial duties is a salient issue. As a result, it is likely that further climate-related litigation and shareholder activism will occur. In particular, litigants globally may be inspired and inclined to explore comparable strategies in jurisdictions that establish similar directorial duties.

What next?

The matter is not closed: on 19 May 2023, ClientEarth was granted an oral hearing, in which they will ask the court to reconsider the matter. As such, they will get a second bite at the cherry. It remains to be seen how successful ClientEarth will be, however, given how confidently the judge reached his conclusions and the various arguments relied upon.

