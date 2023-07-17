Fashion’s sustainability leaders are putting the sector to shame

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Fashion Revolution has published this year’s Fashion Transparency Index, revealing the highs and lows of the sector’s social and environmental disclosure.

The Fashion Transparency Index ranks 250 of the world’s largest fashion brands and retailers based on their public disclosure of social and environmental considerations.

This year’s report is characterised by record-breaking achievements and appalling failures, highlighting the sector’s disparity.

Improvements in transparency will propel the sector’s journey towards a fair and sustainable future.

Fashion Revolution, a global non-profit working to promote sustainable, ethical fashion, has released the eighth edition of its annual Fashion Transparency Index. Every year since 2017, the Index has reported on 250 of the world’s largest fashion brands and retailers, ranking them on their public disclosure of social and environmental performance data.

In doing so, it holds these companies accountable by pressuring them into admitting their faults and demanding documented evidence of promised improvements. This year’s report paints a colourful picture of major successes, tarred by continuous, systemic failure.

“As activists, it is maddening to have to continually push for what ultimately is the bare minimum of what we should expect from major fashion brands,” said Liv Simpliciano, policy and research manager at Fashion Revolution. “The unimpressive progress here is worrisome.”

“Time is running out and yet the majority of the fashion industry continues to dig their heels in and refuse to change. We cannot shop our way out of the climate crisis, we cannot recycle our way out of overproduction and frankly, there is no fashion on a dead planet.”

Sector leaders take big steps forward…

This year’s Index had some good news to bear. For the first time in its eight years of running, two major companies were awarded a score of 80% or above.

Having previously been seen as somewhat lagging, the luxury sector appears to have jumped into action. Gucci became the first luxury brand to appear on the index’s leaderboard, with its score increasing by 21 percentage points since 2022. It was joined by Armani, Jil Sander, Prada and Miu Miu as the five biggest movers this year.

Ultimately, Gucci came second only to OVS (BME:OVS), a fellow Italian company with a final score of 83%. After Gucci came Kmart Australia and Target Australia with 76% apiece.

Across the sector, progress is gradually being made in several areas. Just over half of the studied companies are now disclosing their first tier suppliers, compared to less than a third in 2017. The number of brands that disclose on their consultations with stakeholders has increased from 26% to 37% in the past year alone, with the same jump in reporting on environmental risks, impacts and violations.

While it would be nice to believe that these improvements have come voluntarily, the increase in due diligence has likely been prompted by an oncoming wave of new regulations. With the EU leading the way, several countries are planning to make such reporting a legal requirement.

…But systemic failures continue

All in all, the industry’s progress is somewhat lackluster, with companies scoring just 26% on average. While this is a slight increase from last year’s 24%, there is still a long way to go.

Only 6% of the included brands are currently disclosing the fuel they use in manufacturing. This makes it impossible to tell which companies are reliant on fossil fuels, while also suggesting that major brands are yet to engage with suppliers or governments on the introduction of cleaner sources.

Meanwhile, the number of brands that had set a measurable commitment to address deforestation has fallen from 15% in 2022 to 12% a year later. Less than a quarter have shared the methodology used to monitor water consumption and pollution, with a meagre 7% having disclosed the results of wastewater tests.

Despite the growing problem of textile waste, 88% of brands had not reported their annual production volumes. These are certainly figures that businesses ought to know, raising the question of why they are not being shared.

Indeed, there is little evidence to suggest that fashion executives are in any way incentivised to reduce their production in favour of a less resource-intensive approach. Of the 250 analysed firms, only 18% had disclosed the percentage of bonuses or salaries that was directly tied to sustainable metrics. This echoes a previous study by Planet Tracker, which found the fashion industry to be falling far behind on its introduction of such solutions.

In terms of social responsibility, a whopping 99% of the brands had failed to disclose the number of workers within their supply chains that are being paid a living wage. Less than half of them had published a strategy on responsible tax payment, leaving plenty of room for loopholes.

Transparency is the key to accountability

It is important to note that the Index does not rank companies on their social and environmental performance. Rather, it ranks them on their disclosure of this information. This is an important distinction to make, as it highlights the importance of corporate transparency.

Without transparency, companies cannot be held accountable for their actions. Regulations are hard to enforce, investment decisions are tricky to make, and consumers are unable to purchase in line with their values. Businesses can continue to shirk their responsibilities, whether they intend to or not.

In order to be transparent, brands must first gain access to the information they ought to be sharing. If they themselves cannot be sure of the practices involved in their value chain, then how can they hope to measure and communicate progress?

Thankfully, a wide range of new technologies are being developed with this in mind. From digital product passports to invisible markers, companies have more options available than ever before.

The adoption of such technologies is likely to be spurred by new legislation and the changing expectations of investors and consumers alike. Indeed, a recent survey of consumers from 13 different countries found that 58% of consumers now seek out information on the environmental impacts of the products they buy.

Efforts to ensure that their wishes are not being exploited have led to a crackdown on false or misleading claims, allegations of which can result in reputational damage, financial penalties or significant losses in brand value.

While these concerns may leave companies fearful of disclosing their progress, closed doors are not a solution. No matter where on their journey they are, it is better to be honest and upfront so that steps can be taken forward.

SGV Take

By being more open about their social and environmental performance, fashion companies could enhance their appeal to consumers and investors while complying with new regulations. No one is demanding that they be perfect already, just that they take some responsibility. In doing so, they may be able to identify effective solutions that can then be shared with the sector at large.

Ultimately, this is simply the way that the world is heading. Those that fail to engage are at risk of being left behind.