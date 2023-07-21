Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Retail and tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has provided an update on its journey to reducing its carbon footprint, but the lack of internal biodiversity initiatives raises questions about its overall sustainability efforts.

Amazon has decoupled emissions from growth for the first time.

Suppliers will soon be asked to release their carbon emissions data and some of them will be supported in decarbonisation initiatives.

As a trillion-dollar company with a global reach, the company’s commitment to sustainability progress has huge influence on the wider market.

Amazon has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, announcing a significant milestone in terms of carbon emissions but a limited outcome in actual results. Amazon has set a goal of net zero by 2040 that it plans to achieve by choosing lower-carbon alternatives in areas such as transport and building, transitioning to the use of renewable energy, engaging suppliers with sustainability initiatives, driving efficiency, and offsetting what cannot be eliminated.

Decoupling growth from emissions is an important step

The company has managed to decouple growth from its carbon footprint, as absolute CO2 emissions dipped 0.4% while net sales rose 9% to $513.9 billion between 2021 and 2022. This is an important achievement as decoupling economic and footprint growth is the first step towards separating the negative impact of corporate operations from business expansion. Yet, as the Science Based Targets initiatives suggest, reduction in absolute emissions must be the long-term goal for effective net zero strategies.

Carbon intensity fell by 7% from 2021 to 2022 and overall has fallen 24% since 2019. At Amazon, however, the last three years have seen emissions continue to rise, up from 51 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2019 to 72 million metric tons in 2022.

Absolute reduction versus lowering emissions intensity remains a clear challenge

In 2022, Scope 1 emissions grew by 11% compared to 2021 due to underlying business growth, increased transportation via Amazon Logistics rather than third parties, and an improvement in the way the company calculates emissions.

Scope 2 emissions carried the burden of corporate emissions reduction, cut by 29% – they now account for less than 5% of the total reported carbon footprint. In 2022, 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon was attributable to renewable energy sources and it is on track to hit 100% by 2025.

Finally, Scope 3 emissions were trimmed by 0.7%, mostly due to a drop in building construction, leased buildings and equipment, and third-party transportation, as more goods were shipped by Amazon’s own logistics providers versus third-party providers.

According to Alexis Normand, founder and chief executive of carbon accounting platform Greenly, the report fails to acknowledge 90% of Amazon’s indirect emissions originating from its third-party affiliates – which he says is “a glaring oversight”.

“Amazon is reporting part of Scope 3, but failing to report its most material source of emissions: products sold by third parties on its marketplace,” he adds. “Under CSRD or SEC rules in 2024, Amazon will need to start reporting what’s material. So this will have to change. At this point, you’ll see its footprint multiplied by 10.”

Where is reporting on nature and biodiversity?

While recent success in decoupling growth from emissions is a very positive sign, the fact that they were cut by less than 1% between 2021 and 2022 while rising by a third in the previous three years sounds like the group is making relatively slow progress.

At the same time, it seems the vast majority of the effort so far is on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Indeed, Amazon’s sustainability report poses the question of whether it has carbon tunnel vision – which is when an entity is focused on its CO2 footprint and ignores how it affects nature. Given the introduction of regulation of impact on nature and biodiversity expected as a result of agreement on the Global Biodiversity Framework, this is something the company is going to need to tackle.

When asked what it is doing to address its impacts on biodiversity and to measure its dependencies on nature, a spokesperson that it is addressing biodiversity issues by launching the Right Now Climate Fund, which invests in nature projects.

In 2022 it pledged £2.8 million for tree-planting in the UK, €3 million (over three years) in France to restore natural habitat, an undisclosed amount for marine biodiversity initiatives in the US and €2 million for reforestation in Italy. Amazon is also part of alliances such as the LEAF Coalition and the International Blue Carbon Institute.

These are all laudable activities, but if the company’s fundamental operations are having a negative environmental impact beyond GHGs, there needs to be a credible and transparent strategy for reporting on, and addressing, nature impacts.

Why do we need to scrutinise Amazon?

The US group is valued at $1.4 trillion, has 1.5 million employees and operations across the world. Its activities span various sectors including retail, media, and IT. In 2022 it made sales of $513.9 billion and an operating profit of $12.2 billion.

With its sheer size, the group has a huge influence on its suppliers, its clients, its customers, and all of its stakeholders. Amazon’s climate efforts, however, have been criticised by its own employees for not progressing fast enough. In terms of governance, the company has been widely criticised for how it treats its workers, from officials denouncing poor safety conditions to investment to quash unionisation.

Amazon to ask supply chain businesses to decarbonise

As part of its drive to measure and cut Scope 3 emissions, the company said it will update its Supply Chain Standards to require suppliers to share their carbon emissions data, including setting goals to reduce their footprint.

“We will use our size and scale to benefit businesses that are committed to decarbonizing by providing products and tools to both track emissions and help decrease them. And we will continue to look for suppliers that help us achieve our decarbonization vision as we select partners for business opportunities,” Amazon said in the report.

“Given our success as the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, we will seek to help select suppliers transition to carbon-free electricity. Our potential for impact across our supply chain is big because it spans building materials, transportation, technical equipment, products, and packaging, and we look forward to having further impact in supply chain decarbonization.”

SGV Take

Amazon has made solid commitments to action on climate change, with the 2019 launch of its Climate Pledge to cut emissions to net zero by 2040. There is no doubt that Amazon’s shift towards the use of renewable energy is positive, and its $2 billion Climate Pledge investment fund should help it identify and implement new technologies that will help to deliver sustainability tomorrow.

The company has also acted as a convenor of commitment, gathering other corporates into committing to net zero. The challenge is that, with Amazon having only achieved emissions reductions of 0.7% between 2021 and 2022, it is clear that there is an incredible amount of work to do – and, given Amazon’s resources, it should be driving wider success.

What this report highlights is that the process of cutting emissions within existing business models is an enormous challenge, and investing externally in the hopes of a silver bullet of a technology solution may be insufficient to get Amazon where it needs to be. That’s a lesson that many companies need to learn.