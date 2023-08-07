Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Food and beverage sector figures out ESG as Heathrow trials lower-carbon cement

From the state of ESG in the food and beverage industry to the use of lower-carbon cement at Heathrow Airport, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.
By Giulia Bottaro
7 August 2023, 06:00 Updated: 7 August 2023, 08:22
© Shutterstock / luis abrantesPost Thumbnail

From the state of ESG in the food and beverage industry to the use of lower-carbon cement at Heathrow Airport, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

Food and beverage industry still unclear on best ESG recipe

The food and beverage industry is figuring out how to best adhere to ESG standards. According to a survey of over 300 companies conducted by TraceGains, 46% of respondents prioritise ESG partners when selecting or sourcing, while nearly half of the respondents said that they would be willing to half production completely if ESG standards could not be ensured. Only 64%, however, acknowledged the significance of ESG – suggesting that some businesses’ priorities lie elsewhere.

Remaining in the food sector, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) pledged to cut the use of virgin plastic in its global packaging portfolio by 20% by 2030. This new goal builds on previous commitments to reduce plastic use and meet its broader packaging goals, including “aiming to” make 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025, and “aiming to” reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, while halving them by 2030.

Lower-carbon cement takes off at Heathrow

Cemex (NYSE:CX) has teamed up with Heathrow Airport and Ecocem to trial the viability of lower-carbon concrete at the site. The trio will test the durability and longevity of a Pavement Quality Concrete equivalent mix containing 50% GGBS, and a zero-clinker product in a true-to-life airport setting. With aircraft taking off and landing every 45 seconds pre-pandemic, it is critical to ensure that the concrete can withstand the pressures of air travel.

An abundance of guidelines for sustainable businesses

Sustainable development consultancy Arup and responsible business network Business in the Community have published a report, In Your Hands: going circular for net zero, outlining key enablers and levers to achieve a circular economy for net zero. It examines the drivers for change, collating insight from over 35 organisations across various sectors.

In more guidelines news, the Marine Conservation Society, and the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Trust have jointly produced advice for environmentally responsible seaweed culture and wild harvesting in the UK. Their report intends to help UK seaweed businesses understand the potential environmental impacts of both seaweed aquaculture and wild seaweed harvesting, and to help them incorporate this knowledge into their planning and development.

Paragon automatically enrols clients in carbon footprinting programme

Paragon, a provider of business services, announced that every contracted client will be automatically enrolled into its carbon footprinting programme, called AutoCarbon. It is part of its proprietary Carbon Calculator, helping clients calculate their carbon footprint based on their spend with Paragon annually.

Industry appointments – confirmed and still searching

Even though August tends to be quiet for new hires, this week has seen a few new industry appointments – and one interesting job ad from a prominent lender. Indeed, the Royal Bank of Canada (TOR:RY) is seeking candidates for the newly created head of climate transition role, intended to lead its climate strategy. It comes as the firm faces intense scrutiny and criticism for providing financial support to fossil fuel projects.

Meanwhile, Fidelity International has created the position of chief sustainability officer and promoted Jenn-Hui Tan, previously global head of stewardship & sustainable investing, to take on this role. He will be responsible for the delivery of the investment firm’s sustainability approach and be the accountable executive for its strategy, execution, and governance in this area. 

In the startup world, tado° appointed Philip Beckmann as its new chief executive, who previously served on the management board of E.ON Energie Deutschland, to succeed Toon Bouten, who is retiring. The company makes intelligent home climate management equipment to make heating and air conditioning systems in private households more energy-efficient.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts