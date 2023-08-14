Circular solutions and a change in direction for fossil fuel majors

Register FREE for the SG Voice newsletter, bringing you the latest news and insight from across the Sustainable Growth landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

This week’s headlines brought news of several major steps in corporate sustainability. From the release of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest environmental report to Tesco’s (LSE:TSCO) confirmation that its goals have been approved by the Science-based Targets initiative, it seems that companies are beginning to recognise the situation’s severity.

In our regular corporate roundup, we explore the dominant trends.

Increasing adoption of circular solutions

With resources growing scarce as waste continues to mount, several major corporates are exploring a circular approach.

Just this week, Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has teamed up with Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to invest in an Australian expert in advanced recycling technology. Licella will use the funds to construct a scaled-up facility for its catalytic hydrothermal reactor, which will then be used to convert plastic waste into a crude oil substitute that can be used to make virgin-quality food packaging.

Also on the hunt for circular packaging, Mitsubishi Corporation (TYO:8058) has partnered with Suntory (TYO:2587) and ENEOS (TYO:5020) to build a viable supply chain for plastic bottles made from bio-biomass waste.

Circular approaches are not limited solely to packaging, as has been shown this week by Lafarge Canada and LG Energy Solutions. The former has piloted its ECOCycle Technology for the integration of demolition waste into newly manufactured cement, while the latter has launched its first joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life batteries.

As more and more companies turn towards circular solutions, they must find some way of monitoring and reporting their progress. This is the logic behind the launch of KPMG’s latest product, released in collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Together, the firms have developed the KPMG Circularity Tracker, a digital platform for quantifying the impacts of circular initiatives and assessing their long-term performance.

Are fossil fuel majors changing their tack?

As the world transitions to a net zero future, oil and gas companies are grappling to secure their place in tomorrow’s market. While some have maintained their hope that fossil fuels will remain viable, others are exploring alternative avenues.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE), for example, has acquired two onshore wind farms in Poland, scheduled for commission later this year. Once operational, their 50MW in total capacity will provide enough electricity to power around 50,000 per year – though a portion of their production has already been earmarked for use by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).

In a bid to expand its capacity further, the Spanish fossil fuels major has also secured a €500 million loan for the construction of a 1,400MW wind farm offshore of the UK. The project is slated to be the second largest of its kind, supplying enough renewable energy for approximately 1.3 million homes.

BP (LSE:BP), meanwhile, is reportedly contemplating the construction of two offshore wind farms just off the Irish coast. Rather than rely on Government subsidies, the company is said to be preparing to absorb the rising costs of such projects. This would justify its plans to use the resulting electricity within its own operations, covering a projected rise in consumption.

Branching out from renewable energy, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has invested in two Australian projects exploring different opportunities for carbon sequestration. The funding is to be split between a soil carbon farming pilot and a multi-year study of sequestration potential in the coastal wetlands of Western Australia.

ConocoPhilips (NYSE:COP) has also made a sizeable investment towards its sustainability, contributing $7 million to the series A fundraising round of LongPath Technologies. Under a Joint Development Agreement, the American oil major hopes to optimise the application of LongPath’s emissions detection technology with the ultimate goal of reducing its fugitive methane emissions.