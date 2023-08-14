Circular solutions and a change in direction for fossil fuel majors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Circular solutions and a change in direction for fossil fuel majors

This week’s headlines brought news of several major steps in corporate sustainability. From the release of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest environmental report to Tesco’s (LSE:TSCO) confirmation that its goals have been approved by the Science-based Targets initiative, it seems that companies are beginning to recognise the situation’s severity. 
By Heather Dinwoodie
14 August 2023, 06:00 Updated: 14 August 2023, 08:49
© Shutterstock / Miha CreativeConceptual representation of circular economy.
Circular solutions.

This week’s headlines brought news of several major steps in corporate sustainability. From the release of Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) latest environmental report to Tesco’s (LSE:TSCO) confirmation that its goals have been approved by the Science-based Targets initiative, it seems that companies are beginning to recognise the situation’s severity. 

In our regular corporate roundup, we explore the dominant trends. 

Increasing adoption of circular solutions 

With resources growing scarce as waste continues to mount, several major corporates are exploring a circular approach. 

Just this week, Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has teamed up with Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to invest in an Australian expert in advanced recycling technology. Licella will use the funds to construct a scaled-up facility for its catalytic hydrothermal reactor, which will then be used to convert plastic waste into a crude oil substitute that can be used to make virgin-quality food packaging. 

Also on the hunt for circular packaging, Mitsubishi Corporation (TYO:8058) has partnered with Suntory (TYO:2587) and ENEOS (TYO:5020) to build a viable supply chain for plastic bottles made from bio-biomass waste. 

Circular approaches are not limited solely to packaging, as has been shown this week by Lafarge Canada and LG Energy Solutions. The former has piloted its ECOCycle Technology for the integration of demolition waste into newly manufactured cement, while the latter has launched its first joint venture for the recycling of end-of-life batteries. 

As more and more companies turn towards circular solutions, they must find some way of monitoring and reporting their progress. This is the logic behind the launch of KPMG’s latest product, released in collaboration with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Together, the firms have developed the KPMG Circularity Tracker, a digital platform for quantifying the impacts of circular initiatives and assessing their long-term performance. 

Are fossil fuel majors changing their tack? 

As the world transitions to a net zero future, oil and gas companies are grappling to secure their place in tomorrow’s market. While some have maintained their hope that fossil fuels will remain viable, others are exploring alternative avenues. 

Iberdrola (BME:IBE), for example, has acquired two onshore wind farms in Poland, scheduled for commission later this year. Once operational, their 50MW in total capacity will provide enough electricity to power around 50,000 per year – though a portion of their production has already been earmarked for use by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS).  

In a bid to expand its capacity further, the Spanish fossil fuels major has also secured a €500 million loan for the construction of a 1,400MW wind farm offshore of the UK. The project is slated to be the second largest of its kind, supplying enough renewable energy for approximately 1.3 million homes. 

BP (LSE:BP), meanwhile, is reportedly contemplating the construction of two offshore wind farms just off the Irish coast. Rather than rely on Government subsidies, the company is said to be preparing to absorb the rising costs of such projects. This would justify its plans to use the resulting electricity within its own operations, covering a projected rise in consumption. 

Branching out from renewable energy, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has invested in two Australian projects exploring different opportunities for carbon sequestration. The funding is to be split between a soil carbon farming pilot and a multi-year study of sequestration potential in the coastal wetlands of Western Australia. 

ConocoPhilips (NYSE:COP) has also made a sizeable investment towards its sustainability, contributing $7 million to the series A fundraising round of LongPath Technologies. Under a Joint Development Agreement, the American oil major hopes to optimise the application of LongPath’s emissions detection technology with the ultimate goal of reducing its fugitive methane emissions. 

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts