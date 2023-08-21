Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU decouples GDP from emissions as SoCalGas guilty of greenwashing

From the latest EU regulations to Asda's emissions cuts, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.
By Giulia Bottaro
21 August 2023, 06:00 Updated: 21 August 2023, 12:01
© Shutterstock / TTstudioPost Thumbnail

EU adopts detailed reporting rules for CBAM transitional phase…

This week, the European Commission adopted the rules governing the implementation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) during its transitional phase, which starts on 1 October 2023 and runs until the end of 2025. The Implementing Regulation details the transitional reporting obligations for EU importers of CBAM goods, as well as the transitional methodology for calculating embedded emissions released during the production process of CBAM goods.

In the CBAM’s transitional phase, traders will only have to report on the emissions embedded in their imports subject to the mechanism without paying any financial adjustment. This will give adequate time for businesses to prepare in a predictable manner, while also allowing for the definitive methodology to be fine-tuned by 2026.

…and decouples emissions from economic growth

The bloc also announced that, in the first quarter of 2023, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions dropped 2.9% to 941 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents (CO2-eq), compared with the same quarter of 2022. This decrease took place simultaneously with a 1.2% increase in its GDP in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the previous year, meaning it has decoupled economic growth from its carbon footprint.

Corporations invest in nature-based solutions

This week also saw two major companies, Iberdrola and Mitsui (OTC:MITSY), invest in nature-based solutions (NbS). The Spanish energy group launched Carbon2Nature, a new company intending to capture and store in nature more than 61 million tonnes of CO2, which it will make available to its customers in the form of carbon credits.

Instead, Japan’s Mitsui backed RRG Nature Based Solutions, a US-based company involved in regenerative agricultural projects at all stages, from project formation through to design and management. Mitsui said this investment will contribute to the stabilisation of world food production and the conservation of natural capital, by combining its accumulated knowledge of agricultural materials with new solutions leading to a transition to regenerative agriculture.

Companies disclose Scope 1 and 2 emissions but Scope 3 work still to be done

Building on a survey conducted in May 2023, a new report by Persefoni and the Society for Corporate Governance, The State of Climate Disclosure & Governance 2023, found that many public companies in the US are taking meaningful steps to address increasing requests/demands for climate risk-related data, as well as associated expectations for sound governance structures and processes that support this risk. Prominent areas of disclosure include Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (73%), Scope 3 emissions (26%), and net zero/carbon neutral goals (23%).

Even though the study was on US companies, Asda proved to be an example of these trends. In its latest ESG report, published this week, the grocer announced that its Scope 1 and 2 emissions have been cut by 40% compared to the 2015 baseline, as it works towards halving them by 2025. In 2022 they amounted to 574,899 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, though they are dwarfed by Scope 3 emissions that stood at 27.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. The company is waiting for its science-based carbon reduction target to be validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

SoCalGas found guilty of greenwashing

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement against Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) in connection with numerous unqualified environmental marketing claims the company made in 2019 that natural gas is ‘renewable’. Such claims are misleading, the court ruled, as the vast majority of natural gas, including most of the gas distributed by SoCalGas (OTCMKTS:SOCGP), is not renewable, but rather is derived from fossil fuels. An investigation by the California Attorney General’s office revealed that SoCalGas made the misleading statements in a wide range of mediums, such as print, electronic media, informative displays, backdrops, and promotional swag.

“SoCalGas is a large, sophisticated entity. While we appreciate its cooperation in our investigation, SoCalGas should have known better than to broadcast unqualified claims suggesting that all natural gas is ‘renewable.’ Truth in marketing matters, and it’s required under state law,” said Attorney General Bonta.

