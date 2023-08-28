Focus on $2.3 trillion water opportunity as JBS IPO is contested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Focus on $2.3 trillion water opportunity as JBS IPO is contested

From the opportunities of investing in water security to Ecuador's landmark referendum, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.
By Giulia Bottaro
28 August 2023, 06:00
© Shutterstock / BORJA PDHydropower dam, surrounded by forest.
Water and green finance in the spotlight

This week saw two major global gatherings: World Water Week, an annual event that focuses on the world’s water-related issues and challenges, and the Seventh Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), a meeting of environmental leaders from 185 countries. The GEF assembly focused on biodiversity and unlocking financing for environmental purposes and saw the launch of a new Global Biodiversity Framework Fund, with Canada and the UK pledging CA$200 million and £10 million respectively.

Among the many discussions at World Water Week, businesses should look at CDP’s Global Water Report 2022, Riding the Wave, which estimates that $2.3 trillion in commercial opportunities could be unlocked if the private sector acts on water security. The data combines the self-reported financial value from a select group of 591 companies that have regularly reported to CDP between 2018 and 2022, with major corporations such as Hewlett Packard, Mars, L’Oréal, and Nissan reporting commercial benefits.

UN-Water and UN Women also published a report outlining a feminist agenda to tackle the world’s water crisis, calling for a holistic approach to water use and water conservation, one that brings together women, water, and nature and recognises the role of women in their communities as the main collectors, protectors, and managers of water. Advocating for women’s equal representation in leadership and decision-making, the paper traces linkages between social justice, ecological rights, and women’s rights.

Ecuadorians vote in landmark referendum

Ecuadorians voted against the possibility of further mining or drilling for oil in the Amazon’s Yasuni National Park, with a reported 90% of the votes opposing it. The state oil company, which is drilling in the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve already, will have a year to pull out – although areas that are not part of the protected area are still open to exploitation.

The drilling was initially proposed as a means of building the local economy, which will be inevitably hit by this decision. The referendum was originally proposed in 2007, when the then President said that Ecuador would not exploit potential oil reserves in exchange for finance from the Global North. A fund equivalent to half the projected revenues was proposed, worth $3.6 billion, but the money was not forthcoming. The failure of the international community to meet its financial commitments is a real concern for countries that are willing to develop in different ways from the example of the Global North, but are unable to fund such development themselves.

Environmental groups contest JBS’ plan to list on NYSE

Rainforest Action Network, Mighty Earth and World Animal Protection have filed complaints against JBS (BVMF:JBSS3) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), over the Brazilian meat giant’s plan to list on the New York Stock Exchange by the end of 2023. The proposed restructure, ahead of the listing, could see the founding Batista family acquire up to 90% of the shareholder voting power and it could be the biggest climate risk IPO listing in history, the environmental groups argue.

“This is probably the single most important IPO for the climate in history. There are profound implications for the planet if JBS, the world’s worst Amazon deforester, is given the go ahead to seek billions of dollars from Wall Street to continue tearing down rainforest, polluting on a vast scale, and driving land-grabbing,” said Glenn Hurowitz, chief executive of Mighty Earth.

“Concentrating 90% of voting power in the hands of the Batista brothers, Joesley and Wesley, both acknowledged criminals, restricts the ability of outside investors to push JBS to end deforestation or deal with its outsized emissions. That’s why we’re urging the SEC to fully investigate the claims made in the IPO prospectus, and to pause the IPO until the investigation into our existing whistleblower complaint is resolved.”

Oil and gas companies promote fossils lock-in despite IPCC warnings

New InfluenceMap research maps the European Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector’s advocacy since 2021 across an entire value chain, starting with exploration and transportation of fossil fuels in Africa, to the end use of fossil gas in Europe. It found three phases of this advocacy:

  1. Promoting gas exploration and LNG infrastructure in Africa,
  2. Advocating for LNG imports and infrastructure in Europe, and
  3. Lobbying against EU policies designed to reduce fossil gas use, including the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and Energy Efficiency Directive.

At the same time, several companies with assets in Africa have lobbied against the application of EU standards on methane emissions to fossil gas imports.

“In the face of the war in Ukraine, and subsequent push to replace Russian fossil fuels in Europe, the industry has sought to weaken European climate policy designed to reduce the bloc’s gas demand, while at the same time pushing for new fossil gas development and LNG infrastructure across Europe and Africa,” said InfluenceMap senior analyst Vivek Parekh.

“This push has seemingly overwhelmed more nascent industry advocacy for renewable energy in Africa and, alongside slow progress on international climate finance obligations, possess a significant risk to the region’s energy transition and opportunities for long-term sustainable development.”

