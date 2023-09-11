Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SBTi investigated over US federal contract as Drax creates CSO role

From scrutiny into the SBTi to companies clinching partnership to achieve sustainability efforts, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.
By Giulia Bottaro
11 September 2023, 06:00 Updated: 11 September 2023, 09:02
© ShutterstockCarbon capture and storage.

SBTi investigated over US federal contractors selection

The Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) has come under fire after being selected as the sole arbitrator of emission reduction targets for federal contractors. This week, Bill Baue said that the US House Science, Space, and Technology Committee has launched an investigation over the selection process. It came after Baue, who is an original instigator of the SBTi and a former member of the initiative’s Technical Advisory Group, issued formal complaints to the US Government.

Baue previously went on record saying that the authority given to the SBTi means it would be “operating in a quasi-regulatory stance” although the organisation “doesn’t have the kind of checks and balances or transparency”.

The Committee is also requesting a “justification of the seemingly nefarious financial activities of SBTi, and legal analysis explaining the unconstitutional outsourcing of Congressional authority to an international non-governmental organization”. It noted that SBTi been under scrutiny due to potential greenwashing, with analysts assessing companies whose rating was considered “either contentious or inaccurate, due to various subtle details and loopholes that significantly undermine the companies’ plans”.

Collaboration is key

This week also saw a flurry of cross-sector agreements to achieve corporate sustainability goals. Maersk (CSE:MAERSKB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) finalised a 2023-2024 agreement for the transport of 20,000 containers using green biofuel through Maersk’s ‘ECO Delivery’ ocean product offering, in the fourth consecutive year that the pair arrange container shipping using low-carbon fuel options.  Maersk estimates this purchase will contribute to a reduction in 44,600 metric tons of CO2e compared to standard bunker fuel.

In the heavy industry space, Tata Steel and ABB (NYSE:ABB) have joined forces to co-create innovative models and technologies to help decarbonise steel production. ABB will bring its experience in automation, electrification and digitalisation of the mining and metals industries, as Tata strives to achieve net zero by 2040.

Looking at other hard-to-abate sectors, engineering and technology company Technip Energies and Versalis, Eni’s (BIT:ENI) chemical company, have signed an agreement to integrate their respective purification technologies by developing a technological platform for the advanced chemical recycling of plastic waste. This is intended to create a “theoretically endless” plastic recycling loop, producing new virgin polymers suitable for all applications that are identical to polymers that come from fossil raw materials.

Finally, Montachem International, the thermoplastics resin corporation, is moving into biomaterials with US-based Loliware, an award-winning materials science company behind compostable, ocean-safe seaweed resins. The debut marks the first time Montachem has adopted biomaterials into its European portfolio of plastic resins.

Software updates

As companies step up their decarbonisation efforts, the need for carbon accounting software grows. This week, AArete, a management and technology consulting firm, launched its new sustainability software, AAchieve.ESG. Designed with AI technology, it provides clients across all industries with visibility into Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Industry appointments

As many people in the Global North return from the summer holidays, it’s time to start new jobs. This week,  Miguel Veiga-Pestana was appointed to the new executive committee role of chief sustainability officer at the controversial energy company Drax (LSE:DRX), reporting to chief executive Will Gardiner.

Nathalie Stubler will join Safran (EPA:SAF), an aviation, defence and space markets group, in the same role. The company created the new role to raise its environmental and social responsibility strategy, considered “one of the Group’s key challenges, to the highest level in the organization and to bring together the various functions, activities and resources concerned”.

Tags

