Mission Zero includes SDGs in fleet accreditation scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Mission Zero includes SDGs in fleet accreditation scheme

UK fleet accreditation scheme Mission Zero has launched a new framework to make the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more realistic, approachable and achievable for companies.
By Erin Rizzato Devlin
11 September 2023, 07:15
© Shutterstock / WR7Post Thumbnail

UK fleet accreditation scheme Mission Zero has launched a new framework to make the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more realistic, approachable and achievable for companies.

  • The Mission Zero Standard has been redeveloped to ensure alignment with the SDGs. 
  • Designed for any type of fleet or size of company, this fleet accreditation scheme allows companies to engage in a greater commitment to long-term sustainability.
  • Providing companies with a framework for transport sustainability offers a realistic pathway to achieving sustainability in line with SDGs.

Mission Zero launched an improved fleet accreditation scheme, redeveloping its standard to align with the SDGs. This fleet accreditation scheme is intended to support transport operations in becoming more sustainable while meeting both legal and procurement requirements.

What is the Mission Zero Standard?

Mission Zero offers a standard for the road fleet sector and a scheme for companies to achieve the vision of “zero collisions, zero emissions and zero prohibitions”.

This was designed to raise the transport operating standards of any organisation working with a fleet – be it a van, car, grey flee, HGV, bus – and contribute to the implementation of key sustainability principles including the reduction of emissions, carbon-intensive infrastructure, waste and single-use plastics.

As well as this, the improved standard intends to include the health, well-being and equality of persons by addressing issues such as the gender pay gap, staff travel plans and engagement in community projects. 

Companies have a part to play in achieving SDGs

The SDGs rest at the core of The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations member states in 2015. Although they were originally designed for countries, the private sector has a critical role to play in achieving them.

Through this redeveloped framework, Mission Zero has incorporated the 17 SDGs to render them accessible and easily implemented by companies for a sustainable approach that is comprehensive and long-term. “This is not just about HGVs and fleet operators,” commented Dr Sarah Wixey, an expert on transport sustainability who supported the development of this framework. 

She continued: “Every company uses a vehicle at some point, whether directly or within their supply chain. Even organisations that just have company cars or a grey fleet should consider implementing Mission Zero, demonstrating that they are not only operating safely and legally but also committed to improving their sustainability; we all need to play our part”.

Although Mission Zero already incorporated sustainability elements in its previous framework, particularly focusing on vehicles, fuels and emissions, the latest version of the Mission Zero Standard also includes more comprehensive requirements including the reduction of single use plastics, the employment of energy efficient infrastructure and consideration for equality and diversity, particularly in relation to gender.

Additionally to this standard redevelopment, two new Sustainability Advance Transport Modules have been added for companies to demonstrate a greater commitment to transport sustainability.

Updating the standard

The previous standard included elements of sustainability with reference to vehicles, fuels and emissions, but has now redesigned its framework to adhere to SDGs in a more comprehensive and practical way.

Companies have traditionally focused on the reduction of tailpipe emissions. In the words of the chief executive of Mission Zero, Nick Caesari, “sustainability is not just about buying electric vehicles. It is essential that companies embrace and take action across all of the United Nations SDGs”.

This kind of approach can account for emissions throughout entire processes of development, production and disposal in order to develop supply chains and services that can be truly sustainable in the long term.

SGV TAKE

By implementing their previous standard with a more thorough and comprehensive commitment specifically to SDGs, Mission Zero is able to offer a framework for transport operations that is designed to accelerate and promote change at a deeper level in the practices of various companies.

In such a way, the novelty of this redeveloped standard is that it translates SDGs into a framework specifically designed for companies, thereby allowing them to engage in a more realistic and clear pathway towards a sustainable future for all.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts