NGOs protest JBS dual-listing

The restructuring will include ceding control of the company to one family which means efforts to engage with the board to address its failings may be ineffective.

JBS’s GHGs are estimated to exceed the annual emissions of Spain, with methane emissions higher than France, Germany, Canada and New Zealand combined. Failure to address this could derail effective action.

JBS (BVMF:JBSS3) has spent a decade trying to finalise its dual listing. Those protesting against the list outside the New York Stock Exchange also released a briefing warning investors about the impact of JBS. This is another indicator of the potential risks around poor environmental behaviour and the response it gets from civil society – its a major risk to the licence to operate and could even spread to clients of JBS.

At a press conference outside the NYSE, Steph Dowlen, forests and finance campaigner for Rainforest Action Network said: “Wall Street is enabling a company that relies on stolen land, forced labour, bribery and environmental destruction to turn a profit. To avoid locking in another decade of climate chaos, forest destruction and human rights abuses, Citigroup and Bank of America must put their money where their mouth is by steering clear of JBS.”

NGO Global Witness says that JBS has a well-documented track record of its involvement in deforestation, human rights abuses, and land grabs against Indigenous peoples. Its contribution to climate change is also well-document, with the US requiring the company to drop its claims to having a net zero plan.

While the company is already publicly traded on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the ability to sell its shares in New York could open up deep pockets of cash for JBS to expand, risking yet more environmental damage. JBS company leadership has said it expects the dual listing to be complete by December 2023; however, the transaction must be approved by the SEC, Brazilian regulators, and shareholders.

The briefing has been issued to warn the global financial community about the significant risk to the climate, people, and investors associated with JBS and its operations.

Why are these NGOs addressing investors?

The investor briefing highlights how JBS has been repeatedly implicated in climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, human rights abuses, and corruption scandals, whether as a parent company or through its network of subsidiaries and suppliers.

The NGOs says that banks and investors such as Citigroup, Bank of America, BlackRock, Vanguard and more are enabling JBS’s environmental destruction & human rights abuses.

Industrial livestock production is one of the largest sources of emissions fuelling climate change. Leading experts have repeatedly pointed out that we must urgently address emissions from livestock by dramatically scaling back consumption and production of animal foods and shift to more ecological and regenerative agriculture practices in order to avoid climate catastrophe.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has estimated that meat production is responsible for 14.5% of global emissions when considering the full supply chain and many argue it is even higher. The FAIRR investor network (which represents over $70 trillion in assets) has argued for many years that this makes the food sector is a blind spot in terms of risk and opportunities,.

Financial institutions provide capital for industrial livestock and meat production companies, such as JBS, Tyson, and Cargill, to continue expanding their production. Bank of America and Citigroup are some of the latest financiers to underwrite JBS bonds, issued this month. BlackRock and Vanguard are some of the top investors in JBS.

Why are the NGOs opposed to changes in JBS status?

With its main listing in Brazil, the company plans to list in New York through a Netherlands based vehicle JBS NV.

The group’s core concern relates to JBS’s proposed corporate restructure as part of the dual listing, which would hand 85% of voting rights to the Batista family according to the company’s filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission – a major increase on their current 48.8% voting entitlement as of August 2023.

The briefing warns that a Batista family power grab is a major risk to both investors and the planet, as it would majorly reduce the opportunity for minority shareholders to steer the company on issues like human rights protections or environmental impact.

What are the risks associated with investment in JBS?

Given the acceleration of focus on supply chain transparency and reporting, JBS will need to rapidly clean up its supply chain and put in place better traceability systems to comply with incoming EU and UK deforestation laws, or its products may become illegal in those markets.

There are potential implications for tax governance. JBS plans to establish a new shell parent company in the Netherlands, in what Global Witness calls ‘a well-known tax haven’, just at the time when the Dutch government says it is cracking down this corporate model.

There is a growing risk of climate litigation. JBS – which has vast greenhouse gas emissions – faces potential litigation risks from setting up in the Netherlands, which is described by experts as an emerging “front-runner” jurisdiction for climate-related lawsuits.

There are existing complaints and legal proceedings that bring with them the potential of fines and penalties in the region of $1.7 billion, before any other concern arises.

Finally the NGOs warn that JBS’ future ability to access credit may be affected by financial due diligence laws recently contemplated by the EU and UK. Both jurisdictions are conducting legal reviews to see if existing laws are strong enough to prevent the financing of companies involved in deforestation.

In August 2023 Rainforest Action Network petitioned the SEC to open an investigation into JBS and urged it to scrutinize the dual listing. In 2022, an audit by Brazilian prosecutors found significant “irregularities” in JBS’s beef sourcing – indicating concerns that JBS is contributing to illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Earlier during summer 2023, the US Senate Finance Committee hosted a hearing investigating cattle supply chains and deforestation in the Amazon, with Senators zeroing in on JBS’s practice of “cattle laundering.”

SGV Take

The protests against the JBS dual listing provided an opportunity for activists to highlight the problems arising from the company’s operations. It’s not simply the direct dangers of deforestation for cattle grazing land but the practices surrounding how that occurs.

Given the company is increasingly becoming a focal point for concern about industrial agriculture and the failure of the industry to address its environmental and social challenges, many of the companies using JBS as a supplier will need to think about the impact on their own reputations. That means that investors in the company need to think long and hard about their choices. And if banks are forced into reporting on their own financed emissions, this could be the beginning of a long term problem.