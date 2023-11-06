Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Companies still too focused on cutting emissions as Porsche looks at low-carbon steel

From pledges to set science-based emissions reduction targets to tools for the construction industry, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.
By Giulia Bottaro
6 November 2023, 06:00 Updated: 6 November 2023, 09:16
Companies still too focused on cutting emissions

This week, CDP has launched its annual Science-Based Targets (SBT) campaign to push high emitting companies such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) to set 1.5°C-aligned emissions-reduction targets. The campaign is backed by 307 financial institutions and 60 multinational corporations with a combined $33 trillion in assets and spending power.

The good news is that companies are increasingly taking action when it comes to their footprint: in the UK, 44% of them now have a structured plan in place to cut their emissions, compared to 34% one year ago, according to a study by Aviva (LSE:AV.). Two-thirds of UK businesses are now concerned about the climate (up from 54% a year ago) and believe that organisations should reduce their carbon footprint.

The bad news is that we are still talking about net zero, when the corporate world should address its impact on nature as a whole: this includes cutting its carbon footprint, but also reducing its usage of natural resources, limiting its impact on biodiversity, disposing of waste properly, and so on. If we are to meet the 2030 goals set by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, just cutting emissions won’t cut it.

It comes as a survey by Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) revealed that 62% of companies globally say weather-related natural disasters in 2023 will have a material impact on their environmental initiatives, and extreme heat is impacting how 45% of respondents in North America and Europe are planning for the near future. This suggests just how fast the climate is changing, highlighting the need to act with the maximum urgency.

Supporting builders in calculating their footprint

The built environment accounts for 40% of global annual greenhouse gas emissions and it is crucial to cut the footprint of existing and future buildings to achieve climate goals. Calculating these emissions is the first step towards establishing a reduction strategy.

This week, Ekotrope, a developer of building energy software and data solutions, has partnered with RESNET, the US national standards-making body for building energy efficiency rating and certification systems, to create a new suite of builder data solutions. They are intended to allow builders to access the Home Energy Efficiency Rating System data submitted to RESNET’s registry. This data enables builders to track rebates and incentive capture, measure against corporate sustainability goals, automate key marketing functions, and report on ESG metrics.

In the UK, Reynaers Aluminium released a white paper providing guidance to calculate the levels of embodied carbon in aluminium windows, doors and curtain walling systems. It considers at what stage embodied carbon should be measured and provides an analysis of the contributing factors and methodologies for calculating embodied carbon. It also takes a wider view of the overall sustainability qualities of aluminium.

Luxury cars to sport low-carbon steel

Luxury carmaker Porsche (ETR:PAH3) and startup H2 Green Steel have signed an agreement for the supply of low-carbon steel. H2 Green Steel plans to start production using renewable energy from the end of 2025 and, from 2026, it will supply Porsche and various direct Porsche suppliers.

Companies expand their sustainability offerings through M&A

In the latest market movements, Schneider Electric, a large corporation focused on the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has finalised the acquisition of EcoAct, a climate consultant headquartered in Paris, France. EcoAct’s portfolio of net zero and nature-based products and services is expected to expand and accelerate Schneider Electric’s global sustainability arm.

Also this week, AMCS, a supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling, and resource industries, has snapped up FigBytes, creators of the Sustainability Platform for impact-focused organisations, for an undisclosed amount.

