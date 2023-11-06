The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

From pledges to set science-based emissions reduction targets to tools for the construction industry, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

Companies still too focused on cutting emissions

This week, CDP has launched its annual Science-Based Targets (SBT) campaign to push high emitting companies – such as FedEx (NYSE:FDX), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) – to set 1.5°C-aligned emissions-reduction targets. The campaign is backed by 307 financial institutions and 60 multinational corporations with a combined $33 trillion in assets and spending power.

The good news is that companies are increasingly taking action when it comes to their footprint: in the UK, 44% of them now have a structured plan in place to cut their emissions, compared to 34% one year ago, according to a study by Aviva (LSE:AV.). Two-thirds of UK businesses are now concerned about the climate (up from 54% a year ago) and believe that organisations should reduce their carbon footprint.

The bad news is that we are still talking about net zero, when the corporate world should address its impact on nature as a whole: this includes cutting its carbon footprint, but also reducing its usage of natural resources, limiting its impact on biodiversity, disposing of waste properly, and so on. If we are to meet the 2030 goals set by the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, just cutting emissions won’t cut it.

It comes as a survey by Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) revealed that 62% of companies globally say weather-related natural disasters in 2023 will have a material impact on their environmental initiatives, and extreme heat is impacting how 45% of respondents in North America and Europe are planning for the near future. This suggests just how fast the climate is changing, highlighting the need to act with the maximum urgency.

Supporting builders in calculating their footprint

The built environment accounts for 40% of global annual greenhouse gas emissions and it is crucial to cut the footprint of existing and future buildings to achieve climate goals. Calculating these emissions is the first step towards establishing a reduction strategy.

This week, Ekotrope, a developer of building energy software and data solutions, has partnered with RESNET, the US national standards-making body for building energy efficiency rating and certification systems, to create a new suite of builder data solutions. They are intended to allow builders to access the Home Energy Efficiency Rating System data submitted to RESNET’s registry. This data enables builders to track rebates and incentive capture, measure against corporate sustainability goals, automate key marketing functions, and report on ESG metrics.

In the UK, Reynaers Aluminium released a white paper providing guidance to calculate the levels of embodied carbon in aluminium windows, doors and curtain walling systems. It considers at what stage embodied carbon should be measured and provides an analysis of the contributing factors and methodologies for calculating embodied carbon. It also takes a wider view of the overall sustainability qualities of aluminium.

Luxury cars to sport low-carbon steel

Luxury carmaker Porsche (ETR:PAH3) and startup H2 Green Steel have signed an agreement for the supply of low-carbon steel. H2 Green Steel plans to start production using renewable energy from the end of 2025 and, from 2026, it will supply Porsche and various direct Porsche suppliers.

Companies expand their sustainability offerings through M&A

In the latest market movements, Schneider Electric, a large corporation focused on the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has finalised the acquisition of EcoAct, a climate consultant headquartered in Paris, France. EcoAct’s portfolio of net zero and nature-based products and services is expected to expand and accelerate Schneider Electric’s global sustainability arm.

Also this week, AMCS, a supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling, and resource industries, has snapped up FigBytes, creators of the Sustainability Platform for impact-focused organisations, for an undisclosed amount.