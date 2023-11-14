The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

At a ceremony in London, eight winners from the UK and Global South were awarded grants to scale their climate solutions in energy, housing and agriculture.

The solutions being honoured ranged from raising incomes for tribal farmer households to empowering low-energy access countries with renewable energy.

The winners of the five categories under the Global South were from Cameroon, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and India, and three categories honour projects from the UK.

They will receive grants of over £25,000 and business support to scale their businesses.

Eight climate innovators from all over the world have received the Ashden Awards, now in their 22nd edition. The winners receive grants of over £25,000, global publicity and business support, including connection to funders, investors and partners.

Ashok Sinha, chief executive of climate innovation charity Ashden, said: “These brilliant solutions need serious backing from policymakers and investors. For example, this year’s winners include innovation that could unlock millions of pounds to create warm, energy efficient homes across the UK – surely that’s a scheme worth supporting?”

“Meanwhile, the Global South is still waiting for promised climate finance. Our international winners are powering up farms and refugee camps, creating jobs for a clean energy future, and protecting threatened rainforests. It’s vital that increased funding reaches these climate heroes.”

Award for Powering Futures in Clean Energy: Burasolutions Solar Academy, Nigeria

The Academy provides training and pathways to work in renewable energy for women and marginalised communities, with support for innovation and entrepreneurship. This includes teaching the designing and installation of solar panels, photovoltaic systems, backup systems and CCTV technology, and offers discounts for women.

To support the Ogoni people, the Academy has already completed a 30KW solar mini-grid Project in partnership with a foundation to address low power supply for the Bori Zonal hospital in the Niger Delta region.

Award for Integrated Energy Africa: Power for All, Uganda

Over 600 million people or 43% of the population in Africa lack access to electricity. In Uganda, the Power For All’s Utilities 2.0 Twaake project, which translates to ‘to light up’, unites centralised and decentralised renewable energy companies to achieve faster and cheaper electrification, boost rural livelihoods, and end energy poverty.

Decentralised systems distribute power generation across smaller, localised units, making the grid more resilient to a single failure’s impact, and reducing transmission and distribution losses from conventional centralised systems.

Award for outstanding achievement: Husk Power Systems, Nigeria

Through its Nigeria Sunshot initiative, Husk Power is working to provide renewable energy to at least two million people by 2026 using low-cost, high-efficiency solar microgrids. By then, it intends to build at least 500 clean energy mini-grids and establish 400,000 connections to support businesses, schools and hospitals and benefit productive activities such as cold storage and agro-processing. It is also estimated to deactivate an average of 25,000 diesel generators.

Olu Aruike, country Manager of Husk Nigeria said that this project supports Nigeria’s goal of universal electrification by 2030. He said: “With more than 90 million Nigerians still living without access to energy, the Nigeria Sunshot is a real-world demonstration that the microgrid industry is ready to scale, and drive rural economic growth with a net-zero, resilient solution.”

Award for Energy Innovation: The Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust (HACT)

The HACT has developed an innovative credit-based system to incentivise making social housing in the UK more energy efficient. It verifies emissions reduction and the social value of retrofit projects, and then sells the ‘retrofit’ carbon credits on the voluntary carbon markets to use the proceeds to fund further social housing work.

It thus unlocks funds to support buildings that need to be decarbonised. Indeed, over 25 million homes in the UK need to be retrofitted to achieve near net zero energy demand by 2050.

Award for Powering Refugees and Displaced People: USAFI Green Energy, Kenya

USAFI Green is an enterprise that manufactures and supplies affordable, low-carbon cookstoves in Kenya’s Kakuma Refugee Camp, creating work and improving health for displaced people and host communities. It distributes biomass briquettes uniquely produced from a compressed invasive and harmful plant species, primarily Prosopis Juliflora. It also offers training on briquette making and sells related machinery and other solar products.

The organisation says that it has cut indoor emissions from conventional fuels by 45% through selling over 15,000 clean cookstoves and 34 tons of briquettes.

Award for Powering Agriculture: Collectives for Integrated Livelihoods Initiatives (CInI), India

Under an initiative to reduce hunger and poverty faced by tribal communities in India’s Central Tribal Belt of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha, the Clnl helps local women use clean energy to raise their incomes and become leaders in their communities, education, health and livelihood.

Cncl also provides training in areas such as commercial soil-less nurseries, drip irrigation, microfinance and water resource development and has been recognised among the 100 for the 100&Change by the MacArthur Foundation.

Award for Natural Climate Solutions: CERAF-NORD, Cameroon

CERAF-NORD supports communities around UNESCO biosphere reserve Benue National Park and in the north of Cameroon to restore degraded ecosystems through agroforestry and beekeeping.

The region faces threats from illegal deforestation, poaching, gold panning and transhumant livestock grazing. The organisation provides training for local communities to work in sustainable land management, ecosystem restoration and monitoring, and has planted over a quarter million trees.

Ashden Award for Local Nature Recoverers: Thames 21/Enfield Council

Thames 21 is a London-based waterways charity partnered with the Enfield Council to boost local biodiversity and restore ecosystems. Under the Restoring Enfield’s Rivers and Connecting Communities project, the pair worked with residents to restore rivers and create new ponds, woods and wetlands to build climate resilience in north London. Another project involves planting over 100,000 trees and more than 20 sustainable drainage schemes to rewild an area of Enfield while cutting flood risk.

Ashden Award for Future Farmers: FarmED

FarmED is a Cotswolds not-for-profit showing regenerative agriculture in action, and working to transform attitudes to food and farming. It provides training such as courses, workshops and events on regenerative agriculture, soil health and agroforestry to develop skills for sustainable land management in the UK.

SGV TAKE

The awards shine a spotlight on powerful initiatives solving challenges under the UN Sustainable Development Goals with efficient, accessible and scaleable models. Similar to the Earthshot prize winners, grassroots initiatives focussed on supporting local and indigenous communities are central to achieving climate goals. As Dr Sinha emphasised, these solutions need further investment by companies and governments to scale and deliver increased benefits.