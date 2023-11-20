Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Reporting » Companies

Hard-to-recycle plastic takes centre stage as PepsiCo taken to court

From issues around Scope 3 emissions to hard-to-recycle plastics, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.
By Giulia Bottaro
20 November 2023, 06:00 Updated: 20 November 2023, 10:51
© Shutterstock / Zety AkhzarPost Thumbnail

From issues around Scope 3 emissions to hard-to-recycle plastics, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

It’s all about Scope 3 emissions

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) said it is the first diversified steelmaker in the US to set greenhouse gas reduction targets encompassing all three scopes. This week, it unveiled science-based net zero targets for 2050 and established a new interim target for 2030, which include Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions from the production of hot rolled steel as defined by the Global Steel Climate Council.

Scope 3 defines all emissions generated across the value chain, which normally account for most of a company’s footprint – this makes them both challenging to measure but also crucial to establishing a meaningful decarbonisation strategy. To learn more about the three Scopes, read our explainer.

A new study has found that companies generally report incomplete Scope 3 emissions, even though investors are increasingly requiring high-quality and comprehensive disclosures to better estimate climate risk. The researchers found that companies are more likely to report on categories that are less material, such as travel, instead of those more material such as the use of products and processing of sold products.

Technology continues to improve which will ultimately help companies in achieving better granularity. This week, software provider Celonis launched its new Material Emissions App designed to help customers continuously measure, report and reduce Scope 3 emissions in procurement. It features automated material mapping that ensures data accuracy by reducing the risk of human errors, as well as providing automated and consolidated measurement and recommended actions.

Hard-to-recycle waste may soon be easier to recycle

This week, Sulzer Chemtech launched a portfolio of licensing technologies to enable carbon-neutral polymer recycling. It includes technologies for the chemical processing of hard-to-recycle mixed plastic waste as well as capture and utilisation (CCUS) of the emissions generated by the recycling stages.

Similarly, Impact Recycling is to open a new facility to process hard-to-recycle flexible plastics, typically used in food packaging, into pellets which can be used to make new flexible products such as postbags and refuse bags. The plant, which will be located in Durham, UK, was financed with a grant from Innovate UK and a £7 million investment from Nestlé UK and Ireland (SIX:NESN).

While it is important to recycle as much material as possible, it is also crucial to remember that recycling is not a silver bullet solution and plays only a small part in a truly circular economy – reducing our consumption and reusing items already in the market are the more sustainable options. Moreover, plastic recycling facilities may inadvertently release their targeted pollutants back into the environment, while the most advanced technologies may result in environmental trade-offs.

New York Attorney sues PepsiCo

Talking about plastic, this week New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a historic and groundbreaking lawsuit against PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) for harming the public and the environment with its single-use plastic packaging. Her Office found that single-use plastic produced by the company contributes significantly to high levels of plastic pollution along the Buffalo River, contaminating drinking water and harming wildlife.

Barriers to corporate sustainability

This week’s news also provided insight into how companies are faring when it comes to sustainability strategies. In its annual Sustainability Report, SAP found that eight in 10 UK leaders will maintain or increase their investment in sustainability action by 2026 but, despite these intentions, businesses continue to create their own barriers to environmental progress. Indeed, a third of respondents said that environmental action is already having a strong impact on revenue and profit opportunities, though just 12% have assigned accountability for this work to the chief financial officer. While almost 28% have difficulty proving return on investment, making long-term progress harder to prove and sustain.

Finally, US small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are grappling to keep up with the jargon and technical expertise of sustainability reporting and standards, according to Sage. Its latest study shows that many SMEs want to implement more sustainability initiatives, but are unable to measure and report on their impact, which can prevent them from acting or from realising benefits.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts