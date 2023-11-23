Decarbonising transport: Scania and SSAB sign green steel deal

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania (STO:SCVB) and steelmaker SSAB (STO:SSAB-A) have signed a letter of intent to decarbonise all steel deliveries from SSAB to Scania’s heavy-duty vehicles in 2030.

Scania is building its green steel supply network as part of its commitment to the First Movers Coalition.

Steel is currently responsible for around 6-8% of global emissions and figures from 2018 show 1.85 tonnes of CO2 are emitted for every tonne of steel produced.

As the material is deeply embedded within the built environment, transportation and many other industries, its widespread decarbonisation could have dramatically cascading emission reduction impacts.

Deliveries of SSAB’s fossil-free steel are to ramp up rapidly from smaller amounts starting in 2026 and are expected to play a key role in the shift towards a sustainable transport system.

Scania seems to be focusing on the development of its green steel supply, as the announcement follows news that it was to source green steel from H2 Green Steel. The initial contract with the startup will provide Scania with sustainably produced steel for building its trucks. Production will begin at H2 Green Steel’s new plant in Boden, northern Sweden, in 2025, with deliveries of the sustainable material set for 2027.

Why the SSAB deal matters

SSAB is Scania’s main supplier of steel for its vehicles. The new deal, the next step in their long-standing relationship, is intended to lower climate emissions.

“Scania’s purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To fulfil that purpose, we take action across the value chain together with partners as SSAB, who is at the forefront in the transition to a sustainable steel industry,” says Christian Levin, chief executive at Scania.

The deal comes in the context of the First Movers Coalition, of which Scania and SSAB are members, to reduce the carbon footprint in hard-to-abate sectors. Through this partnership, the pair committed to using their purchasing power to create early markets for innovative clean technologies.

Scania has outlined a strategy to significantly reduce the carbon emissions by 2030 within four ‘hotspots’, constituting approximately 80% of the supply chain emissions: batteries, steel, aluminium and cast iron. The supply chain decarbonisation strategy and targets initially consist of Scania’s production in Europe, but will gradually be extended to its production in China and Latin America.

How does the technology work?

For thousands of years, steel has been made using coal to remove oxygen from iron ore, a compound of iron, oxygen and other minerals that occurs in nature, in a process that emits vast amounts of CO2. The raw materials for steelmaking are mined and then transformed into steel using two different processes: the blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace route, and the electric arc furnace route

In 2016, SSAB, LKAB, Europe’s largest iron ore producer, and Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest energy companies, joined forces to create HYBRIT, a technology that uses hydrogen instead of coal in the ore reduction process and emits water instead of CO2.

Using HYBRIT technology, SSAB intends to replace coking coal, traditionally needed for ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. The result will be what the company calls “the world’s first fossil-free steelmaking technology”, with virtually no carbon footprint.

The long-term goal is to use the technology to cut Sweden’s CO2 emissions by 10% and Finland’s by 7%. SSAB plans to deliver its fossil-free steel to the market at a commercial scale in 2026 and for its operations to be largely fossil-free around 2030.

Greening the steel sector

The steel sector has been recognised as a critical sector for net zero action, not simply because of the difficulties in implementing cost-effective abatement technologies and strategies, but also because it plays an integral role in other high-emitting sectors: all are deeply interconnected. As Simon Sharp, lead author of the Breakthrough Effect report, previously said: “Effective zero-emission solutions in the steel sector can influence transitions in multiple sectors simultaneously.”

Unfortunately, it is also a difficult sector to decarbonise and, according to watchdog SteelWatch, it is not moving far enough, fast enough. The watchdog’s first report in June 2023, Sunsetting Coal in Steel, warned that the sector has the fastest-growing emissions and constitutes a risk for planetary stability.

The report estimated the steel sector’s contribution to at least 7% of global emissions, equivalent to the annual emissions of India. Ninety per cent of this comes from coal-based production of steel. According to the analysis, the business-as-usual approach to continued coal-based production of steel will use up almost one-quarter of the world’s total carbon budget by 2050.

In October 2023 it was reported that leading companies in advanced economies are reinvesting in coal-based steelmaking, potentially locking in millions of tonnes more emissions. At the very time we need to be phasing out coal-based steel production, these decisions move us further in the wrong direction.

The latest announcements from steel producers Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), POSCO (NYSE:PKX), Tata, and BlueScope (ASX:BSL) focus on investments in the relining of coal-based blast furnaces. The investments fly in the face of commitments by three of those companies (POSCO, Tata, and BlueScope) to align with the Paris climate trajectory as part of their Responsible Steel membership.

The announcements also undermine the credibility of the climate commitments of the countries where these investments will be driving emissions (US, South Korea, Netherlands, and Australia). Each signed up to the Steel Breakthrough Agenda in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow which was set up to ensure that green steel will be cost-competitive with coal-based steel by 2030. Each has passed historic climate policies unlocking billions in state funds and/or powerful new regulations that will enable the deep decarbonisation necessary for emissions-intensive industries such as steel.

Given that at current emission levels and keeping the likelihood of keeping global temperature increase of 1.5°C to 66% the carbon budget is projected to have been fully exploited by 2030, the failure to adhere to Paris Goals alignment is a significant concern. According to Carbon Tracker analysis, at the start of 2022, only 320 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases were left in the carbon budget, for a 66% chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

The Steelwatch report makes clear how reaching the 1.5°C target is incompatible with coal-based steel production. The planet simply cannot afford to lock in more coal-based steel. As Steelwatch said: “OECD countries and companies have a responsibility to lead in phasing out coal from steel production both due to their ability to make the technological shift faster and because these countries have benefitted from the prosperity that has come with up to two centuries of coal-based steel production that enabled the industrialisation of their economies.”

Data from Agora Energiewende shows that 77.8% of coal-based steel capacity in OECD countries is likely to face a reline-or-transition decision before 2030.

SGV TAKE

It can be challenging for companies to accept that they need to find a different way to operate, especially when the governments in states where they operate fail on ambition in addressing the systemic challenge of climate change. But as the costs of climate impact begin to grow, and as the interconnected nature of climate risk as a risk multiplier gets clearer, such companies are opening themselves up to stranded asset risk, liability concerns, and undercutting the chances of reaching net zero.