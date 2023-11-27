Danfoss and HOFOR to use AI to maximise building efficiency

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Danish multinational engineering group Danfoss is to partner with a Danish heat network to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve building efficiency.

Danfoss continues to deploy its energy efficiency and demand management technology in a new project with Copenhagen district heating utility HOFOR.

Demand-side flexibility targets the reduction of peak consumption, reducing the use of fossil fuel-powered heating and, in turn, carbon emissions.

The increasing digitisation of the electricity market, combined with the use of smart sensors and controls, is set to transform the domestic energy market.

HOFOR, a major district heating utility in Denmark, plans to use the Leanheat solution from Danfoss, the Danish multinational engineering group. It combines technology, data analytics, and AI to optimise energy consumption and improve operational efficiency.

This project is expected to reduce overall energy consumption, prevent peak demand, and minimize CO2 emissions across up to 700 buildings within HOFOR’s network. It will commence during the heating season 2023/24 and run until 2026. Once the concept has been proven, the intelligent heating control system could be expanded to all 10,000 multifamily buildings in Copenhagen.

“This partnership brings together two of the leading Danish players in energy efficiency. We are proud to be working with HOFOR”, says Jürgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions. “With digitalisation, we can gather the data needed to automate and maximize energy efficiency in buildings to effectively reduce CO2 emissions.”

Digital tools automatically adjust consumption during peak hours

With digital tools, it is possible to target the reduction of peak consumption, therefore adding flexibility to the energy system, reducing the need for fossil fuel-powered boilers and, in turn, CO2 emissions.

This is known as implementing demand-side flexibility, or a more balanced distribution of energy consumption to prevent periods of high demand and low supply. When supply is not enough, this can lead to more carbon-intensive energy as the grids draw from fossil fuel plants to meet demand.

Deploying this technology can thus lower demand during expensive peak hours and reduce fossil fuel use. For example, a strategy of ‘supercooling’ supermarket freezers to a much lower temperature than required before times of peak energy demand allows the freezer to be switched off during these peak hours, reducing costs and energy use.

To ensure seamless integration and effective control of the heating systems, all buildings involved in the project will be equipped with Danfoss heating controllers. The company said that these are essential for optimising the performance of the district heating infrastructure, enabling precise control and monitoring capabilities.

Demand response and energy management are critical to net zero transition

According to the International Energy Agency, energy efficiency must double by 2030 to meet the Paris Agreement. It can save $437 billion per year in industrial decarbonisation and help businesses facing higher energy costs as a barrier to achieving climate targets. Currently, regulations such as the RePowerEU plan in Europe, the Inflation Reduction Act in the US and Japan’s Green Transformation initiative are driving energy efficiency.

Previous analysis by Danfoss found that the demand-side flexibility technology alone can achieve annual societal cost savings of €10.5 billion by 2030, cut consumer energy bills and save CO2 emissions. Read our explainer on what energy efficiency is and why it is important.

Addressing the inefficient use of global energy is crucial to not only lower bills and reduce energy use, but also to drive the renewable transition. In its November 2023 report, the Energy Transitions Commission, researchers stressed that fossil fuel production and demand must be lowered dramatically to achieve global climate goals.

“To reach net zero, our energy system needs to fundamentally change. It is not only the sources of energy that must change; but also the ways energy is used,” comments Natalie Schnippering, head of digital services, Danfoss Climate Solutions. “For example, most renewables produce electricity, meaning that we need to electrify wherever possible to actually use that renewable electricity. District energy systems will be crucial for that transition because of their capacity to integrate different heat sources that can push fossil fuels out of the heating and cooling mix.”

“As we pivot towards a fully electrified future, it’s clear we don’t need to wait for new technologies to be created. What we do need is to use the technologies available today and start using them at scale,” she concludes.

SGV TAKE

The energy transition is disrupting electricity production by lowering our dependence on fossil fuels and bringing more renewable energy sources to the grid. As volatility grows and storage is not yet available everywhere, the management of consumption is going to play an integral role in greening the grid. Demand-side flexibility can minimise the negative consequences of the green energy transition and ensure that the end consumer will not be impacted – except possibly in terms of saving money on their energy bills.