From human rights breaches in Cambodia to circularity in construction and food, in this weekly round-up we explore the latest developments regarding corporate initiatives, sustainability reports and key industry updates.

Cambodia’s brick factories plagued by debt bondage and child labour

Monday was World Children’s Day and the Cambodian League for the Promotion and Defense of Human Rights (LICADHO) renewed its call to end debt bondage and child labour in Cambodia’s brick factories. According to LICADHO, decades of inaction by the Cambodian government and construction and real estate sectors have allowed these human rights abuses to continue unchecked. In its new report, it highlighted that debt bondage remains rampant in the industry, and that low per-brick payments continue to drive children aged as young as nine years old to work in brick factories.

Progress on sustainability slows down

This week, EY published its 2023 Sustainable Value Study, surveying over 500 chief sustainability officers (CSOs) and equivalents representing companies with revenues over $1 billion worldwide. Businesses reported that progress on sustainability has slowed due to rising inflation and geopolitical turbulence. For example, many companies surveyed are also extending their target deadlines for achieving their climate goals with the median year shifting from 2036 to 2050, requiring large-scale investment, planning and cross-sector collaboration.

Nonetheless, there is recognition that business as usual is no longer feasible amid climate disasters and regulatory pressure. Indeed, three times more executives across industries are now clear on the business case for sustainability compared to 2022, according to a new report by Capgemini. If investment levels remain unchanged, however, the impact will remain limited.

COP28 is around the corner and it is likely to increase pressure on governments and companies to ramp up climate action. Amy Brachio, EY global vice chair of sustainability, said: “The Global Stocktake makes clear that bold collective action is needed from both public and private sector. While short-term pressures persist, CSOs in all sectors need to be doubling down on driving long term investment and movement on their sustainability commitments and adopt the meticulous planning required to achieve our net zero goals. To do this, CSOs need to articulate a clear vision and effectively showcase the competitive advantage and financial value that can be derived from delivering on an ambitious sustainability strategy”

Circularity in construction and food

Even though progress on the sustainability front is slowing down, many companies are still looking at ways to transition to a circular economy. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Hilti Group, a supplier to the construction and energy industries, have developed a score that makes the implementation of circular economy principles measurable. It leverages ‘Circelligence’, BCG’s new methodology for measuring the implementation of circularity principles in its own operations, and the achievements are visualised through the SAP Business Technology Platform, which allows tracking the materials along the entire value chain.

“There is no internationally recognized standard for measuring circularity as opposed to, for example, measuring greenhouse gas emissions. So, we created one for our purposes,” said Caroline Stern, Head of Circular Economy at the Hilti Group. “Ultimately, we wanted to set an example for the industry, not only the construction industry but the broader landscape of any company that’s embarking on the journey of circularity.”

In Switzerland, technology group Bühler unveiled its new food innovation hub in Uzwil which encompasses four application and training centres: Flavor Creation Center, Food Creation Center, Protein Application Center, and Energy Recovery Center. They are intended to connect the entire value chain and enable a circular economy approach to food production.

Finding ways to decarbonise

Reducing corporate greenhouse gas footprints remains a key focus around the world. This week, Danone (EPA:BN) announced that it will become the first corporate funder of the Enteric Fermentation R&D Accelerator, a global research effort on enteric methane, coordinated by Global Methane Hub and supported by an alliance of philanthropic organisations and governments. The Accelerator, which has already raised $200 million in funding, will invest in breakthrough research and innovation to create new scalable and practical solutions for livestock farmers that can mitigate enteric fermentation, which is the digestive process of ruminant livestock that generates methane emissions.